El Paso, TX

cbs4local.com

El Paso businesses struggle to find, keep workers due to remote jobs

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Businesses nationwide are struggling to maintain workers. Workforce Solutions Borderplex officials said there are currently more than 16,000 unemployed people in El Paso. The organization explained the new trends they are seeing. Jackie Figueroa who is an El Paso business owner has been selling...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Inflation impacting home construction of 2 El Paso families

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Inflation has not only impacted groceries, food and gas but it's also impacting the housing market. CBS4 spoke with two families who are currently constructing a home amid the inflation. The two families are going to build their home from scratch in two different...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Multimillion dollar San Elizario ISD bond explained to voters

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Registered voters that live within the San Elizario Independent School District are being asked to approve a multimillion dollar bond during the 2022 general election. The 2022 San Elizario Independent School District Bond is $24,500,000. The purpose of the bond proposition is to provide...
SAN ELIZARIO, TX
cbs4local.com

Canutillo ISD Board Trustee Blanca Trout bitten by district police K-9

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Canutillo Independent School District School Board Trustee Blanca Trout was bitten by a CISD Police Department K-9 Friday morning, the school district confirmed. Trout, who is the Republican candidate in the El Paso County Commissioners Court Precinct Four race, was bitten by the K-9...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

$264 million CISD bond explained to voters

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Registered voters living within the Canutillo Independent School District have a $264.1 million bond on the line. The Every Child, Every School Canutillo Bond 2022 is split into two separate propositions for voting. Proposition A focuses on improving facilities while Proposition B addresses the...
CANUTILLO, TX
cbs4local.com

Police investigate pedestrian hit by vehicle in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso police are investigating a pedestrian that was hit by a vehicle Friday night in west El Paso. The crash happened at the 5400 Block of N. Mesa Street, police said. Our crew at the scene said a body was laying on the...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

SpaceX Falcon 9 launch of Starlink satellites lights up El Paso sky

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Space X's Falcon 9 launch of Starlink satellites could be seen in the El Paso sky Thursday night. Viewers reported seeing the launch from west, northeast, and east El Paso, southern New Mexico and Ciudad Juárez. The launch took place at the Space...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso firefighters battle blaze at recycling plant in south-central

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department responded to a fire at a recycling plant at the 6800 block of Market Avenue in south-central El Paso Thursday night, according to an EPFD spokesperson. This is off of Hawkins Boulevard. Firefighters were working to put out hot...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Mother wanted after discarded human fetus found in El Paso Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police officials said they found a discarded human fetus in the Lower Valley in September. Officials said the incident happened at the 9100 block of Cuernavaca Drive on Sept. 25. Crimes Against Persons detectives are attempting to identify the mother. Anyone with...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Man catches fire in downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man caught fire in downtown El Paso Wednesday afternoon. Officials said the man is in his 30s. The incident happened at 901 South Campbell. The identity of the man was not provided. We are trying to obtain more information. Check back for updates.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso County Sheriff's Office most wanted for Oct. 29

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso children hospital reports increase in RSV cases

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Children's Hospital said its beds are filling up with patients who have respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. Most people recover in a week or two, but RSV can be serious,...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso man arrested, charged for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol breach

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man was arrested and charged for his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol breach. The man was identified as 47-year-old David Rene Arredondo. Arredondo was charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers and interfering...
EL PASO, TX

