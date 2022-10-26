Read full article on original website
Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practiceJennifer GeerChicago, IL
El Paso is in the Red for $2 Million From Supporting the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso May Sue Former President Trump On a Debt He Owes The CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
Mayor Adams Said There Won't Be Any More Buses From Texas Carrying MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Related
cbs4local.com
El Paso businesses struggle to find, keep workers due to remote jobs
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Businesses nationwide are struggling to maintain workers. Workforce Solutions Borderplex officials said there are currently more than 16,000 unemployed people in El Paso. The organization explained the new trends they are seeing. Jackie Figueroa who is an El Paso business owner has been selling...
cbs4local.com
Inflation impacting home construction of 2 El Paso families
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Inflation has not only impacted groceries, food and gas but it's also impacting the housing market. CBS4 spoke with two families who are currently constructing a home amid the inflation. The two families are going to build their home from scratch in two different...
cbs4local.com
The Bath Riots: Historians hope El Paso's dark history will help with future border issues
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The rich history of the Borderland can be seen through murals, the food we eat and the people that live here. But, what lingers in the shadows for some, is a dark story that locals say has been hidden. In the early 1900s, it...
cbs4local.com
Multimillion dollar San Elizario ISD bond explained to voters
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Registered voters that live within the San Elizario Independent School District are being asked to approve a multimillion dollar bond during the 2022 general election. The 2022 San Elizario Independent School District Bond is $24,500,000. The purpose of the bond proposition is to provide...
cbs4local.com
Onward Alameda Corridor Plan in its implementation phase with vision to enhance the area
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Due to a growth in population, Alameda Avenue in El Paso is getting a facelift. The project is called the Onward Alameda Corridor Plan. The city of El Paso adopted the plan back in June and will now make improvements to 14 and a half miles from downtown all the way to the city limit at Socorro.
cbs4local.com
Academy Sports + Outdoors donates $2,000 shopping spree to 20 El Paso deputies
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Academy Sports + Outdoors gave El Paso County Sheriff's Office deputies a $2,000 shopping spree to celebrate National First Responders Day on Friday. A total of 20 deputies were given a $100 Academy gift card and a chance to shop at the 201 S...
cbs4local.com
Canutillo ISD Board Trustee Blanca Trout bitten by district police K-9
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Canutillo Independent School District School Board Trustee Blanca Trout was bitten by a CISD Police Department K-9 Friday morning, the school district confirmed. Trout, who is the Republican candidate in the El Paso County Commissioners Court Precinct Four race, was bitten by the K-9...
cbs4local.com
El Paso police investigate Lower Valley shooting that sent one to hospital
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in the Lower Valley Friday, according to the El Paso Police Department. Police said one male was shot at the 7500 block of Acapulco Ave. Crime scene tape was placed and blocked off Acapulco...
cbs4local.com
$264 million CISD bond explained to voters
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Registered voters living within the Canutillo Independent School District have a $264.1 million bond on the line. The Every Child, Every School Canutillo Bond 2022 is split into two separate propositions for voting. Proposition A focuses on improving facilities while Proposition B addresses the...
cbs4local.com
Police investigate pedestrian hit by vehicle in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso police are investigating a pedestrian that was hit by a vehicle Friday night in west El Paso. The crash happened at the 5400 Block of N. Mesa Street, police said. Our crew at the scene said a body was laying on the...
cbs4local.com
SpaceX Falcon 9 launch of Starlink satellites lights up El Paso sky
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Space X's Falcon 9 launch of Starlink satellites could be seen in the El Paso sky Thursday night. Viewers reported seeing the launch from west, northeast, and east El Paso, southern New Mexico and Ciudad Juárez. The launch took place at the Space...
cbs4local.com
99 store will open at former Silva's Super Market location in El Paso’s Segundo Barrio
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A new 99 Store will be opening near the Stanton Street Bridge in El Paso’s Segundo Barrio this week. A grand opening event will take place on Saturday at 1000 S Stanton St. at 8 a.m. The shop has taken over the location...
cbs4local.com
El Paso firefighters battle blaze at recycling plant in south-central
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department responded to a fire at a recycling plant at the 6800 block of Market Avenue in south-central El Paso Thursday night, according to an EPFD spokesperson. This is off of Hawkins Boulevard. Firefighters were working to put out hot...
cbs4local.com
Socorro ISD receives more than $9M in federal funds for electric buses, charging stations
SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Socorro Independent School District (SISD) was awarded $9,875,000 from the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for electric school buses and charging stations, according to SISD Superintendent Nate Carman. The school district is one of 13 in Texas that received a grant from the...
cbs4local.com
Mother wanted after discarded human fetus found in El Paso Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police officials said they found a discarded human fetus in the Lower Valley in September. Officials said the incident happened at the 9100 block of Cuernavaca Drive on Sept. 25. Crimes Against Persons detectives are attempting to identify the mother. Anyone with...
cbs4local.com
Man catches fire in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man caught fire in downtown El Paso Wednesday afternoon. Officials said the man is in his 30s. The incident happened at 901 South Campbell. The identity of the man was not provided. We are trying to obtain more information. Check back for updates.
cbs4local.com
El Paso County Sheriff's Office most wanted for Oct. 29
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit...
cbs4local.com
Anthony, Texas mayor says leadership ability should not be questioned following arrest
ANTHONY, Texas (CBS4) — Almost two months after he was arrested on charges of family violence, the mayor of Anthony, Texas remains on the job even as some residents say they've lost confidence in him as a mayor. “When allegations like that arise, it is difficult to ya know...
cbs4local.com
El Paso children hospital reports increase in RSV cases
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Children's Hospital said its beds are filling up with patients who have respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. Most people recover in a week or two, but RSV can be serious,...
cbs4local.com
El Paso man arrested, charged for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol breach
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man was arrested and charged for his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol breach. The man was identified as 47-year-old David Rene Arredondo. Arredondo was charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers and interfering...
