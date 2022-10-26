Read full article on original website
WSAZ
Logan Countians hope for change after state takeover of school system
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Logan County Schools is declared in a State of Emergency by the West Virginia Board of Education. An investigation led to a report released Thursday which showed intimidation of teachers and administrators by executive-level staff, a toxic work environment, a lack of services for virtual students in need of special education, and the mismanagement of federal and county dollars.
WSAZ
West Virginia education leaders get national perspective on school safety
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On Thursday, education leaders and law enforcement gathered for the first-ever West Virginia school safety conference held by Mountain State Education Services Cooperative. Keynote speakers took the stage, including:. Frank DeAngelis, who was the principal during the Columbine High School shooting in 1999. Molly Hudgens, who...
WSAZ
Suspect identified in Huntington vandalism incidents
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - People are picking up the pieces after a string of vandalism left behind a mess to clean up at various places throughout Huntington. During the last few days, multiple places have been hit, including: the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, Edward Tucker Architects, and even cars parked here at our TV station.
WSAZ
Fire official reminds people of W.Va. burn laws
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The sound of crunching leaves is part of what fall is all about, but dry leaves burn fast causing forest fires to flourish. Kanawha County Fire Coordinator C.W. Sigman said a quick rain does not do the trick because that water dries up so quickly. “We...
WSAZ
Marshall University’s Division of Aviation takes flight
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall University’s Division of Aviation is taking flight with more opportunities for students and graduates. Jim Smith, Director of Aviation at Marshall University, stopped by First Look at Four to talk about what’s next for the program. This segment is sponsored content and not...
WSAZ
Bullying Prevention with Cabell County Schools
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Issues with bullying can be hard for children and parents alike. Dr. Ashely Stephens with Cabell County Schools stopped by First Look at Four with some more tips for navigating bullying.
WSAZ
State takes over Logan County School System following review
LOGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A Special Circumstance Review of the Logan County Board of Education and Central Office was conducted on September 15 through September 23 of 2022 and revealed 46 points of non-compliance, the West Virginia Board of Education announced Thursday. A team from the West Virginia Department...
WSAZ
Affordable Care Act Open Enrollment with West Virginia Navigator
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Affordable Care Act’s annual Open Enrollment period is just a week away. Jeremy Smith, Program Director with West Virginia Navigator, stopped by First Look at Four to talk about what’s new this year. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of...
WSAZ
FIRED UP FRIDAY at Huntington High School
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - WSAZ warms up the Friday Night Lights at Huntington High School. Students and staff arrived bright and early to pump up the highlanders with a bonfire and pep rally. The highlanders host St. Albans in the Friday, October, 28 matchup. Keep checking the WSAZ app for...
WSAZ
Woman charged with third-offense DUI, injuring Wayne County teen
WAYNE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Wayne County woman is charged with driving under the influence for the third time and injuring a teenage girl in a crash, court records show. Lisa Harper, 47, was charged this week after a warrant was issued for her arrest. Harper is charged with third-offense...
WSAZ
More than 800 blighted buildings to be demolished in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - More than 800 blighted and vacant structures will be coming down as part of a new economic development program in Ohio, Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced Friday. The demolition projects will be funded as part of Governor DeWine’s Ohio Building Demolition and...
WSAZ
Police seek person of interest in Huntington shooting
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - New information is being released on the shooting that happened late Tuesday night in the 1500 block of 6th Avenue in Huntington. Patrol officers were sent to the 1500 block of 6th Avenue just before 10 p.m. for reports of a shooting. They found a 31-year-old...
WSAZ
Metro 911: one person taken to hospital after shooting
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - According to Metro 911 dispatchers, one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Charleston. Dispatchers say the person left to seek medical attention after EMS arrived. The incident unfolded in the area of Hillcrest Drive East in Charleston, according to dispatchers. At this...
WSAZ
Team of the Week | Huntington Highlanders
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After falling to Class AAA juggernaut Martinsburg in the state championship game in 2021, the Huntington Highlanders have been on a mission to get back to Wheeling. “It’s always the expectation as long as I’m here,” Head Coach Billy Seals said. “We want to get to...
WSAZ
Groundbreaking ceremony held for new horse racing facility in Ashland
BOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear traveled to Boyd County on Friday to help break ground on a $55 million investment – a new horse racing facility. Beshear announced to the crowd Friday that he is doing everything he can to make sure Kentucky stays the horse racing capital with this new facility.
WSAZ
Griefshare Support Group with Jarrett Memorial United Methodist Church
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Grief can look different for everyone, and sometimes you need a little extra help navigating those emotions. Pastor Robert Fulton stopped by First Look at Four to talk about his Griefshare Support Group.
WSAZ
Cabell Huntington Hospital at capacity with RSV patients
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Some health experts are calling it a ‘tidal wave’ of RSV cases taking the country by storm, and our area is no exception. “We are actually having a large surge right now, statewide and regionwide,” said Dr. Marie Frazier, medical director of the pediatric unit at Cabell Huntington Hospital. “We have had max capacity to where we’ve been full.”
WSAZ
New Nitro-St. Albans Bridge to open this weekend
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The new Nitro-St. Albans Bridge on I-64 is set to open this weekend. That’s according to Jennifer Dooley, the Public Information Officer for the Department of Highways. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for Friday afternoon at 2:30, but the new portions of the bridge...
WSAZ
Fall Fire Season at critical point
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The intense dryness of late summer-early fall has the region on the cusp of not only a flash drought but also an especially smoky fire season. Parts of the Bluegrass State, in particular central and western Kentucky, are already locked in a moderate to severe drought. Here’s a poor man’s gauge of how dry the ground has become courtesy of the USDA (US Department of Agriculture) and NOAA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric .
WSAZ
Teays Valley Tuesdays with Tasty Blend Foods
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - You can get baking with Tasty Blend Foods every Tuesday on First Look at Four. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.
