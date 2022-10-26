ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, WV

WSAZ

Logan Countians hope for change after state takeover of school system

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Logan County Schools is declared in a State of Emergency by the West Virginia Board of Education. An investigation led to a report released Thursday which showed intimidation of teachers and administrators by executive-level staff, a toxic work environment, a lack of services for virtual students in need of special education, and the mismanagement of federal and county dollars.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

West Virginia education leaders get national perspective on school safety

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On Thursday, education leaders and law enforcement gathered for the first-ever West Virginia school safety conference held by Mountain State Education Services Cooperative. Keynote speakers took the stage, including:. Frank DeAngelis, who was the principal during the Columbine High School shooting in 1999. Molly Hudgens, who...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WSAZ

Suspect identified in Huntington vandalism incidents

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - People are picking up the pieces after a string of vandalism left behind a mess to clean up at various places throughout Huntington. During the last few days, multiple places have been hit, including: the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, Edward Tucker Architects, and even cars parked here at our TV station.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Fire official reminds people of W.Va. burn laws

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The sound of crunching leaves is part of what fall is all about, but dry leaves burn fast causing forest fires to flourish. Kanawha County Fire Coordinator C.W. Sigman said a quick rain does not do the trick because that water dries up so quickly. “We...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Marshall University’s Division of Aviation takes flight

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall University’s Division of Aviation is taking flight with more opportunities for students and graduates. Jim Smith, Director of Aviation at Marshall University, stopped by First Look at Four to talk about what’s next for the program. This segment is sponsored content and not...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

State takes over Logan County School System following review

LOGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A Special Circumstance Review of the Logan County Board of Education and Central Office was conducted on September 15 through September 23 of 2022 and revealed 46 points of non-compliance, the West Virginia Board of Education announced Thursday. A team from the West Virginia Department...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

FIRED UP FRIDAY at Huntington High School

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - WSAZ warms up the Friday Night Lights at Huntington High School. Students and staff arrived bright and early to pump up the highlanders with a bonfire and pep rally. The highlanders host St. Albans in the Friday, October, 28 matchup. Keep checking the WSAZ app for...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

More than 800 blighted buildings to be demolished in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - More than 800 blighted and vacant structures will be coming down as part of a new economic development program in Ohio, Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced Friday. The demolition projects will be funded as part of Governor DeWine’s Ohio Building Demolition and...
OHIO STATE
WSAZ

Police seek person of interest in Huntington shooting

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - New information is being released on the shooting that happened late Tuesday night in the 1500 block of 6th Avenue in Huntington. Patrol officers were sent to the 1500 block of 6th Avenue just before 10 p.m. for reports of a shooting. They found a 31-year-old...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Metro 911: one person taken to hospital after shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - According to Metro 911 dispatchers, one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Charleston. Dispatchers say the person left to seek medical attention after EMS arrived. The incident unfolded in the area of Hillcrest Drive East in Charleston, according to dispatchers. At this...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Team of the Week | Huntington Highlanders

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After falling to Class AAA juggernaut Martinsburg in the state championship game in 2021, the Huntington Highlanders have been on a mission to get back to Wheeling. “It’s always the expectation as long as I’m here,” Head Coach Billy Seals said. “We want to get to...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Groundbreaking ceremony held for new horse racing facility in Ashland

BOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear traveled to Boyd County on Friday to help break ground on a $55 million investment – a new horse racing facility. Beshear announced to the crowd Friday that he is doing everything he can to make sure Kentucky stays the horse racing capital with this new facility.
BOYD COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Cabell Huntington Hospital at capacity with RSV patients

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Some health experts are calling it a ‘tidal wave’ of RSV cases taking the country by storm, and our area is no exception. “We are actually having a large surge right now, statewide and regionwide,” said Dr. Marie Frazier, medical director of the pediatric unit at Cabell Huntington Hospital. “We have had max capacity to where we’ve been full.”
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

New Nitro-St. Albans Bridge to open this weekend

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The new Nitro-St. Albans Bridge on I-64 is set to open this weekend. That’s according to Jennifer Dooley, the Public Information Officer for the Department of Highways. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for Friday afternoon at 2:30, but the new portions of the bridge...
NITRO, WV
WSAZ

Fall Fire Season at critical point

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The intense dryness of late summer-early fall has the region on the cusp of not only a flash drought but also an especially smoky fire season. Parts of the Bluegrass State, in particular central and western Kentucky, are already locked in a moderate to severe drought. Here’s a poor man’s gauge of how dry the ground has become courtesy of the USDA (US Department of Agriculture) and NOAA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric .
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Teays Valley Tuesdays with Tasty Blend Foods

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - You can get baking with Tasty Blend Foods every Tuesday on First Look at Four. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

