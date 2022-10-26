Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Antique Mall in Texas is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensAlvin, TX
Houston's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldHouston, TX
The Mystery Marfa Lights of TexasD MorenoHouston, TX
My Friend Never Cleans Her House And She Was Insulted When I Offered To HelpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHouston, TX
Clear Lake Treated to Wings Over Houston Practice ShowMae A.Houston, TX
Related
fox26houston.com
2 shot by passing vehicle on North Fwy, police investigating
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a shooting in the Heights, where two people were shot by the occupants of a passing vehicle. It happened around 3 a.m. in the 2500 block of North Freeway, where an unidentified man and woman were found by police with gunshot injuries.
fox26houston.com
Two prisoners escaped bus in Polk County, later caught in the woods
POLK COUNTY, Texas - A bus taking prisoners to Polk County had two inmates escape into the woods. The Polk County Sheriff's Office reported on Friday around 1:30 p.m. two prisoner buses were taking prisoners from Houston to a correctional facility in Louisiana. SUGGESTED: 40-year-old mother of twins found handcuffed,...
League City man sentenced to 30 years in prison for shooting wife to death on Thanksgiving 2019
A former U.S. Customs and Border Protection specialist from League City was sentenced on Friday for killing his wife nearly three years ago.
'Nothing has been done': Family of man shot by HPD marks 6 months of his shooting death with protest
Police Chief Troy Finner was attending a World Series news conference and walked right past the family of a man shot by police officer who spent the morning protesting in front of city hall.
Skeletal remains found in Pearland in 1985 identified as Alisha Cooks
Family members of a missing persons case from 36 years ago received some closure after officials identified skeletal remains.
DWI suspect driving more than 100 mph smashes into HCSO deputy on Tomball Pkwy, officials say
A woman who witnessed the crash said her husband and father-in-law rushed to help the deputy, who told them to help the other driver first.
Two inmates captured after escaping prisoner bus in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Texas — Two inmates from Polk County are charged with felony escape after they escaped and were later found while they were being transported to a correctional facility in Louisiana Friday afternoon. The inmates were on two prisoner buses from Houston when both buses stopped to repair...
2 people shot in northeast Houston after 4 suspected men with guns attempted a robbery
During the robbery, one of the victims pulled out their gun and shots were exchanged with the suspects. That's when two people were injured, police said.
wtaw.com
College Station Police Arrest A Houston Man For Taking Money But Not Building A Swimming Pool
College Station police arrest a Houston man on a charge of $16,992 dollars from a homeowner as a down payment to build a pool which never got built. According to the CSPD arrest report, the only thing that 35 year old Mike Mojica did was spray paint in the area where the pool was going to be built and having the utility company come out and mark their utility lines.
Houston's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Houston, Texas, is home to various neighborhoods with unique characteristics. Unfortunately, some of these neighborhoods are also notorious for high crime levels. Houston, Texas, downtown skyline at night.Image by David Mark from Pixabay.
Man gets death for killing Texas agency’s 1st Sikh deputy
HOUSTON (AP) — A man was sentenced to death Wednesday for the fatal 2019 shooting of a law enforcement officer who was the first Sikh deputy in his Texas agency. A Harris County jury deliberated for about 35 minutes before returning the death sentence for Robert Solis, 50, after convicting him of capital murder on Oct. 17 in […]
Man wanted in fatal stabbing at hotel parking lot near Bush Intercontinental Airport, HPD says
Police are searching for 28-year-old Steven L. Jones, who's accused of stabbing another man and killing him nearly two months ago.
17-year-old confesses to shooting toward HPD officer who was taunted in Gulfton area, police say
Investigators said as the officer walked toward the suspects, they gestured to him to keep coming before multiple shots were fired.
Magnolia man sentenced to 45 years after guilty plea to murdering roommate in mobile home
A man whom friends say prayed to Satan, plead guilty to stabbing his roommate 70 times.
cw39.com
Humble teen charged in killing of mother found in trunk
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — A Humble teen charged with killing his mother, whose body was found in the trunk of a car he crashed in Nebraska, has been released from the hospital and faces a hearing to be sent back to Texas, authorities said Tuesday. Tyler Roenz, 17,...
Click2Houston.com
‘15 minutes of fun is not worth $15,000′: Houston area attorneys send warning to pranksters ahead of Halloween
HOUSTON – It’s almost time for Halloween, and with that comes the annual Halloween pranksters. But these pranks are no laughing matter. Attorneys want to remind you that some of these “pranks” can land you behind bars. “Fifteen minutes of fun is not worth $15,000, and...
Houston SPCA offers reward for injured puppy found in parking lot
A person "tightly wrapped an elastic hairband around the snout of an 8-week-old puppy." Now a Houston nonprofit is offering a $5,000 reward for information.
Jurors will return Wednesday to deliberate fate of AJ Armstrong in shooting deaths of parents
HOUSTON — Jurors are still deliberating the fate of Antonio "AJ" Armstrong Jr. in the 2016 shooting deaths of his parents. Jurors got the capital murder case on Monday. Around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, they asked the judge for a list of witness names in order of their testimony. Armstrong...
Houston church vandalized and stolen from at least 12 times over six months
HOUSTON — A Houston church known for its community outreach is struggling after being the target of thieves and vandals several times in recent months. Hunter Memorial Church of God in Christ sits on the corner of Airline Drive and Neyland Street in north Houston. From the outside, it looks like the neighborhood beacon that it has been for decades. However, from the inside, it’s clear the church has taken a beating.
Click2Houston.com
2 passengers standing outside vehicle on US 290 eastbound fatally struck by truck following fight, sheriff says
HOUSTON – Two passengers were killed Friday after being struck by an oncoming truck following a fight with their driver on U.S. 290 near Mason Road, according to the Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. According to Houston TranStar, the crash was reported at around 5 a.m. in the 28000...
Comments / 1