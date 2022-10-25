ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

11/6 is Meijer Family 4-Pack Sunday, Postgame Skate

This Sunday, November 6 at 4 p.m. is a Meijer Sunday with the Rockford IceHogs! Get a Meijer family pack that includes four tickets, a Meijer goody bag, four IceHogs stadium cups, and a pizza for just $56!. Sundays also feature postgame skates with the IceHogs players. Bring your own...
ROCKFORD, IL
Stateline’s Best Pizza winner is announced for Spirit Day

You’ve all voted, and we’ve finally found the Stateline’s Best Pizza winner. Our winner is…Sam’s Ristorante and Pizzeria on Riverside! Gino and Joe Galluzzo are with us to celebrate their win with some pizza and Blood red sangrias. You can check out the recipe for this spooky cocktail on our Facebook page and make sure to check out Sam’s Ristorante and Pizzeria on Riverside!
ROCKFORD, IL
YMCA Rock River Valley to expand in old Lutheran Church

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois Senator Dick Durbin (D) visited Rockford’s Rock River Valley YMCA Thursday to announce a $750,000 federal fund that will go to renovating the old Lutheran Church of Good Shepherd. The church will be a youth center which will include a remodeled kitchen which will...
ROCKFORD, IL
Illinois Powerball ticket wins $1M, another wins $50K in Wednesday's drawing

CHICAGO - Two winning Powerball tickets, one worth $1 million and the other worth $50,000, were sold Wednesday in Illinois. The $1 million winning Powerball ticket was purchased at Riverside Mobile, 503 N. Main St. in Sycamore, and matched the first five out of six winning numbers in Wednesday night's drawing, according to a statement from the Illinois Lottery. The winning numbers were — 19 – 36 – 37 – 46 – 46 — and the Powerball was 24.
ILLINOIS STATE
Le-Win opens playoffs with easy win over Chicago Richards

LENA, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –The Lena-Winslow Panthers rolled through the regular season going 9-0. They continued that into the playoffs Saturday by crushing Chicago Richards 48-6 in 1A action. Nick Inden returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown. The Panthers went on to put up 34 points on the board in the first quarter. By the […]
LENA, IL
Illinois Teacher Praised By Students for Her Kindness, Dim Lights and Snacks

Big-hearted, wonderful, helpful, supportive, fun, and polite, and she always gives second chances. These kids love their teacher, and we do too. Throughout the school year, we receive many letters from parents, nominating a teacher for the special honor of becoming 97ZOK Teacher of the Week. Those letters always speak to how good the parents feel knowing their child is in that particular classroom.
ROCKFORD, IL
Capri building condemned after fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As the smokey smell lingers outside Capri Restaurant in Rockford, owners figure out their next course of action as the building is condemned until further notice. Eric Neubauer owns Ground Floor Skateboards across the alley from Capri. He was devastated to see what happened to the...
ROCKFORD, IL
One Last Look at an Illinois Neighborhood that Simply Disappeared

Nearly a dozen families called this Illinois neighborhood home at one time. Now, it's been completely wiped away. Homes were abandoned and then demolished. It's a quiet neighborhood in the Land of Lincoln that simply disappeared all because of water. Decaying Midwest just shared an interesting investigation into what used...
SOUTH BELOIT, IL
RockfordScanner.com : Road Closure In Downtown Rockford

We post our opinions on what may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are SEARCHING...
ROCKFORD, IL
A Swedish-engineered fire pit makes its way to the U.S.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With cold weather approaching, you might be looking for different ways to keep warm while enjoying mother nature. Here’s one unique idea. The Fireigloo (pronounced Fire-Igloo) was created in Sweden back in 2018. Now, it makes its way to America. It’s a portable fire stove...
ROCKFORD, IL
Memorial forest sells trees over tombstones near Rockford

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In a changing landscape for the end-of-life industry, a “memorial forest” offers customers a protected piece of land as a final resting place. Now, more than half of Americans choose to be cremated. The National Funeral Directors Association (NFDA) says cremations surpassed conventional burials in popularity 5 years ago. In Wisconsin, the demand is expected to rise even more in the years ahead, up to 71 percent.
ROCKFORD, IL

