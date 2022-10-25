Read full article on original website
Related
icehogs.com
11/6 is Meijer Family 4-Pack Sunday, Postgame Skate
This Sunday, November 6 at 4 p.m. is a Meijer Sunday with the Rockford IceHogs! Get a Meijer family pack that includes four tickets, a Meijer goody bag, four IceHogs stadium cups, and a pizza for just $56!. Sundays also feature postgame skates with the IceHogs players. Bring your own...
Don’t Miss These 5 Fun Halloween Events Happening in The Rockford Area This Weekend
Halloween may not be until Monday, but this weekend is THE time to pack in as much spooky pumpkin fun as possible, especially if you have kids!. There are a TON of trunk-or-treats happening in the Stateline area this Saturday and Sunday so you can really give your Halloween costume a run for its money, but the family fun doesn't end there!
100fmrockford.com
What is there to do on Halloween weekend in Rockford? Here are 13 ideas
ROCKFORD — Need some Halloweekend plans? Look no further. This Friday we deliver you 13 ideas for things to do on Halloween weekend. You can get more ideas on our events page. Explore the darker side of Midway Village. Midway Village Museum will host its Evening of Illumination from...
MyStateline.com
Stateline’s Best Pizza winner is announced for Spirit Day
You’ve all voted, and we’ve finally found the Stateline’s Best Pizza winner. Our winner is…Sam’s Ristorante and Pizzeria on Riverside! Gino and Joe Galluzzo are with us to celebrate their win with some pizza and Blood red sangrias. You can check out the recipe for this spooky cocktail on our Facebook page and make sure to check out Sam’s Ristorante and Pizzeria on Riverside!
Wisconsin Zoo’s ‘Smash and Squash’ Makes a Huge, Hilarious Mess
Pumpkins are fun to paint, carve, eat and... smash!. We are less than a week away from Halloween and that means we're all in for fun Halloween photos and videos. Sure, we're getting a ton of costume content all over our social media feeds, maybe tutorials to carve pumpkins? Ideas for pumpkin recipes?
WIFR
YMCA Rock River Valley to expand in old Lutheran Church
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois Senator Dick Durbin (D) visited Rockford’s Rock River Valley YMCA Thursday to announce a $750,000 federal fund that will go to renovating the old Lutheran Church of Good Shepherd. The church will be a youth center which will include a remodeled kitchen which will...
Forreston takes round one of playoffs over Peru St. Bede
PERU, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Forreston Cardinals traveled to Peru St. Bede Saturday afternoon for a first-round playoff game in class 1A. Forreston had a 24-0 lead at the half, and would keep it, winning 46-22. For highlights watch the media player above.
fox32chicago.com
Illinois Powerball ticket wins $1M, another wins $50K in Wednesday's drawing
CHICAGO - Two winning Powerball tickets, one worth $1 million and the other worth $50,000, were sold Wednesday in Illinois. The $1 million winning Powerball ticket was purchased at Riverside Mobile, 503 N. Main St. in Sycamore, and matched the first five out of six winning numbers in Wednesday night's drawing, according to a statement from the Illinois Lottery. The winning numbers were — 19 – 36 – 37 – 46 – 46 — and the Powerball was 24.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : City Of Rockford Spook the Blocks is today! (Don’t forget to share your photos with RS)
We post our opinions on what may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are SEARCHING...
Le-Win opens playoffs with easy win over Chicago Richards
LENA, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –The Lena-Winslow Panthers rolled through the regular season going 9-0. They continued that into the playoffs Saturday by crushing Chicago Richards 48-6 in 1A action. Nick Inden returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown. The Panthers went on to put up 34 points on the board in the first quarter. By the […]
Hononegah’s season comes to an end after loss to Normal Community
ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Hononegah had the homefield advantage Friday night for a 7A game against Normal Community. It didn’t help. The Indians lost to the Ironmen 44-13. The Indians scored the first points of the game on a touchdown run by Estin Fichter, but it was all downhill from there. Normal Community led 30-7 […]
Illinois Teacher Praised By Students for Her Kindness, Dim Lights and Snacks
Big-hearted, wonderful, helpful, supportive, fun, and polite, and she always gives second chances. These kids love their teacher, and we do too. Throughout the school year, we receive many letters from parents, nominating a teacher for the special honor of becoming 97ZOK Teacher of the Week. Those letters always speak to how good the parents feel knowing their child is in that particular classroom.
Rochelle rallies in overtime thriller over Dixon in first round of playoffs
ROCHELLE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Two old conference rivals staged quit a battle in the first round of the IHSA playoffs Friday night in the Hub City. The Hubs defeated the Dixon Dukes 42-36 in overtime in a 4A game. Grant Gensler scored the game winning touchdown on a ten-yard run in overtime. Garrett Gensler rushed […]
WIFR
Capri building condemned after fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As the smokey smell lingers outside Capri Restaurant in Rockford, owners figure out their next course of action as the building is condemned until further notice. Eric Neubauer owns Ground Floor Skateboards across the alley from Capri. He was devastated to see what happened to the...
Byron dominates Lisle, moves on to second round
BYRON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Byron Tigers opened up playoff football Friday night at home against the Lions of Lisle Senior in class 3A. Byron picked up right where they left off last postseason, winning easily 52-7. For highlights watch the media player above.
One Last Look at an Illinois Neighborhood that Simply Disappeared
Nearly a dozen families called this Illinois neighborhood home at one time. Now, it's been completely wiped away. Homes were abandoned and then demolished. It's a quiet neighborhood in the Land of Lincoln that simply disappeared all because of water. Decaying Midwest just shared an interesting investigation into what used...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Road Closure In Downtown Rockford
We post our opinions on what may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are SEARCHING...
WIFR
A Swedish-engineered fire pit makes its way to the U.S.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With cold weather approaching, you might be looking for different ways to keep warm while enjoying mother nature. Here’s one unique idea. The Fireigloo (pronounced Fire-Igloo) was created in Sweden back in 2018. Now, it makes its way to America. It’s a portable fire stove...
nbc15.com
Memorial forest sells trees over tombstones near Rockford
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In a changing landscape for the end-of-life industry, a “memorial forest” offers customers a protected piece of land as a final resting place. Now, more than half of Americans choose to be cremated. The National Funeral Directors Association (NFDA) says cremations surpassed conventional burials in popularity 5 years ago. In Wisconsin, the demand is expected to rise even more in the years ahead, up to 71 percent.
YMCA to transform Rockford church into youth center to deter crime
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd has worship services on Sundays, but during the week, it serves as a youth center for the YMCA, in an effort to keep 75 students off the streets after school. “The place is crawling with kids after school every day, and it’s just a […]
Comments / 0