'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
Former Trump staffer describes the moment she knew she was going to resign from her job
Sarah Matthews, former deputy White House Press Secretary under President Trump and star witness in the Congressional January 6 hearings, joins CNN's Jake Tapper in her first interview since her testimony.
People Stick by Trump 'Because We Are Stupid': Former Lawyer Michael Cohen
Donald Trump's ex-attorney Michael Cohen said the former president's allies stick by him despite mounting investigations "because we are stupid." The Congressional committee investigating the January 6, 2021, riot at the United States Capitol this week voted to subpoena Trump, saying he "is required to answer for his actions." The subpoena adds to his legal woes, as he is facing several other investigations—including a probe into whether he improperly kept classified documents at Mar-a-Lago and a lawsuit into his New York business dealings.
Nancy Pelosi did what Donald Trump failed to do on January 6
CNN — Nancy Pelosi and Mike Pence don’t see eye to eye on much of anything politically. They are not now, nor have they ever been — even during Pence’s time in Congress – allies or even friends. And yet, on January 6, 2021 –...
Chris Christie mocks Trump for prop Resolute Desk: He ‘can’t believe he’s not president’
Donald Trump compares his own Senate candidate to Kim Jong-un in bizarre rally speech. Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie says that Donald Trump’s ego may never recover from the blow dealt to him by Joe Biden in 2020. In an appearance on ABC’s This Week on Sunday the...
Roger Stone slammed Ivanka Trump after not getting pardoned, video shows
Republican operative calls Trump an ‘abortionist bitch’ in video released by film-maker who provided footage to January 6 panel
Who Has Spent More Time Away From The White House: Donald Trump Or Joe Biden?
Much is always made of how many days away from the White House a president spends. From George W. Bush to Barack Obama and Donald Trump, the media tends to balk when a commander in chief is not in Washington. That said, does a president ever really go on vacation? Probably not. Still, when a president steps out of the Oval Office for so-called time away, he has been scrutinized.
Longtime Trump aide Hope Hicks, who told the embattled former president he lost the 2020 election, is testifying to the Jan. 6 select committee today: report
Former Trump White House spokeswoman Hope Hicks is testifying privately to the Jan. 6 committee. Hicks reportedly told Trump he'd lost the 2020 election and did not work on overturning the results. Hicks previously testified to Congress about the Mueller probe but invoked executive privilege. Hope Hicks, one of the...
Trump’s sons Donald Jr and Eric wanted stake in Trump Media as a ‘handout’, former executive claims
Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump wanted a stake in the former president’s media company despite little to no involvement, a co-founder of Trump Media & Technology Group has said. Speaking to The Washington Post, Will Wilkerson outlined infighting and possibly illegal actions at the company. “They were coming...
Roger Stone, Donald Trump and the Jan. 6 coup: Is a major bombshell coming?
If there is one prominent through-line connecting the two most corrupt presidents in U.S. history, Richard Nixon and Donald Trump, it would have to be the person of Roger Stone. The man has been at the heart of every election scandal for the past 50 years and he's still at it, even today. It's quite a legacy for the guy who has Richard Nixon's face tattooed on his back. It's lucky he left his chest clear for his last great cause, Donald Trump. Stone's work on Trump's behalf provides the perfect coda to a legendary career as a political dirty trickster and world-class black-ops conspiracy-monger.
The 55 worst things Trump did during his presidency
Since Donald Trump left office, he has moaned that the election was stolen from him and said he should have won.These claims have been widely disputed.Yesterday, he said the FBI raided his home, so he is back in the news once again.Since he is, it is worth remembering what he was like as a president, and why he absolutely should not be one again.So, here are 55 of his worst acts when he held office.Read to the end, if you dare..1. When he dismissed Russian interference in the electionThe spectre of Russia has haunted Trump since the 2016 election that...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Flees Interview After Callers Grill Her—'She's Gone'
The congresswoman took part in a call-in show in Georgia, although she did not stay till the end of the program.
Roger Stone said he would 'eject' Jared Kushner from Miami while ranting about not getting a second pardon. 'You want to fight? Let's fight'
The former Trump advisor's rant on President Joe Biden's Inauguration Day is captured in footage obtained by The Daily Beast from an upcoming documentary.
Pro-Trump rally speaker says that 'angel of death' is coming for Lindsey Graham and Democrats before end of the year
A speaker at a pro-Trump rally in Pennsylvania said the "angel of death" was soon coming for politicians, including Sen. Lindsey Graham and Democrats.
Trump attorney: Trump should testify before Jan. 6 committee because he has “nothing to hide”
One of former President Trump’s attorneys on Tuesday said his client should comply with a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol and testify before the panel. “I would recommend that he cooperate because, when you have nothing to hide,...
Jan. 6 panel interviews former Trump aide Hope Hicks
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee is interviewing Hope Hicks, a longtime aide to former President Donald Trump, according to a person familiar with the meeting. Tuesday’s interview comes as the investigation is winding down and as the panel has subpoenaed Trump for an interview in the coming weeks. The person requested anonymity to discuss the closed-door meeting.
Albany Herald
Trump lawyers and DOJ met in sealed court hearing related to Mar-a-Lago investigation Thursday
Former President Donald Trump's legal defense team and prosecutors handling the Mar-a-Lago documents investigation met at the federal courthouse in Washington, DC, Thursday morning in a secret dispute related to the unprecedented investigation. CNN spotted the lawyers -- including James Trusty, Evan Corcoran and Lindsey Halligan for Trump, and prosecutor...
Houston Chronicle
Trump eyes longtime Virginia operative for senior 2024 campaign role
Former president Donald Trump and his team are eyeing a longtime Virginia operative to take on a senior role in his next presidential campaign which could be announced shortly after the midterms, according to four people familiar with the matter. No decisions have been made on the exact role that...
Albany Herald
First on CNN: Senate Democrat warns Fed it's 'foolish' to keep lifting interest rates
Colorado Sen. John Hickenlooper is pleading with the Federal Reserve to pause its relentless attack on crushing inflation before it does more harm than good. "High inflation necessitates a response. But the concern is the Fed is doing too much too soon," Hickenlooper wrote in a letter on Thursday to Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. "We should wait to see the effects on the economy and how those changes are absorbed."
Ex-United Nations employee sentenced for multiple rapes
The sentencing of a former United Nations communications specialist was punctuated by the tears and eloquence of some of his 13 sexual assault victims who said being drugged and raped by a man who had befriended them left them shattered
