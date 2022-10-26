Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KSNB Local4
McCook football stampedes Broken Bow to advance in Class C1 playoffs
MCCOOK, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 3 McCook hosted 14-seed Broken Bow in the opening round of the Class C1 playoffs Friday. The Bison beat the Indians 42-14 to advance. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
Kearney football upset by Millard South in Class A playoffs
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 5 Kearney hosted 12-seed Millard South in the first round of the Class A playoffs Friday. The Bearcats’ season ended in a 35-21 loss. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
GISH football avoids upset to Omaha North in Class A playoffs
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island played host to Omaha North for their postseason matchup. It was a back-and-forth game but the Islanders come out on top, 35-28. See embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Class C1 top-seed Aurora football beats Scotus CC by 30
AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - Aurora welcome in Columbus Scotus for the first round of the postseason. The result was similar to what we’ve seen all year as the Huskies easily handle the Shamrocks 43-13. See embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
York football defends turf to advance past Seward in Class B playoffs
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 7 York hosted 10th-seed Seward in the first round of the Class B playoffs Friday. The Dukes defeated the Bluejays 21-7 to advance. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
St. Cecilia football advances in C2 playoffs with win over Valentine
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - St. Cecilia played host to Valentine in the first round of the playoffs. The Badgers put up a fight but the Bluehawks pull away to win 29-16. See embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Red Cloud football defeats Hampton to advance in Class D6 playoffs
RED CLOUD, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 4 Red Cloud hosted 13-seed Hampton in the first round of the Class D6 playoffs Friday. The Warriors defeated the Hawks 60-14 to advance. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
Nebraska Christian football upsets Thayer Central in Class D1 playoffs
HEBRON, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 6 Thayer Central hosted 11-seed Nebraska Christian in the second round of the Class D1 playoffs Friday. The Eagles pulled off the upset, defeating the Titans 14-8. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
Class D6 top-seed SEM football blows by Wallace in first round
SUMNER, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 1-seeded Sumner-Eddyville-Miller football hosted 16th-ranked Wallace in the opening round of the Class D6 playoffs Friday. The Mustangs advanced in a 77-31 win. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
Shelton football bites Sterling to win opening round of Class D6 playoffs
SHELTON, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 8 Shelton hosted ninth-seed Sterling in the first round of the Class D6 playoffs Friday. The Bulldogs advanced in a 65-20 victory. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
Northwest volleyball sweeps subdistrict B-7 title over Hastings
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 1 Northwest volleyball hosted second-seed Hastings in the championship match of the subdistrict B-7 tournament Wednesday. The Vikings swept the Tigers 3-0 to advance to a district final. “Feels really good,” Northwest senior right side hitter Chloe Mader said. “Last home game on this...
KSNB Local4
5th Quarter GOTW: BDS football beats Lawrence-Nelson to advance in Class D2 playoffs
BRUNING, Neb. (KSNB) - There was only one loss between Bruning-Davenport/Shickley and Lawrence Nelson going into Friday night’s postseason game. The Eagles spread their wings and flew over the Raiders, 54-26. See embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Hastings College volleyball sweeps Doane in GPAC showdown
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings College volleyball hosted Doane in a ‘Pink Out’ Wednesday at Lynn Farrell Arena. The Broncos swept the Tigers 3-0. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
Grand Island, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
KSNB Local4
Work continues on Kearney water tower
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Work is underway on a nearly $5 million water tower in the northeast part of Kearney. The City of Kearney shared some unique views on the new 2 mg elevated water tower just east of Avenue N and south of 48th Street. Caldwell Tanks, the contractor...
KSNB Local4
Work continues on resurfacing of Hastings cemetery
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Resurfacing work continues at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Werner Construction is nearing the end of phase two and three of the project with the goal to have that part complete by the end of the year, according to Hastings Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Hassenstab. The...
North Platte Telegraph
Half of Nebraska, 91.6% of Lincoln County in two worst drought categories
The majority of Nebraska, along with almost all of Lincoln County, now falls into one of the U.S. Drought Monitor’s two worst drought categories. Despite getting its first measurable rainfall in 20 days Thursday, North Platte likely will remain dry and mostly sunny as November begins next week, according to the National Weather Service office at Lee Bird Field.
doniphanherald.com
Our Dirty Water: Nebraska’s nitrate problem is growing worse. It’s likely harming our kids.
Nick Herringer claps along with a metronome. He draws lines on a big screen, repeating patterns drawn by the computer. He identifies icons of cars when they flash before his eyes. This is the 22-year-old’s speech and cognitive therapy, which he has been doing at least twice a week. Every week. For three years.
thereader.com
Nebraska’s Dirty Water
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Standing in front of a big screen, Nick Herringer claps in time with a metronome. He draws lines on the screen, repeating patterns drawn by the computer. He identifies icons of cars when they flash before his eyes. This is the 22-year-old’s speech and cognitive therapy, which he has been doing at least twice a week. Every week. For three years.
Kearney Hub
Annual pancake feed Saturday in Kearney
KEARNEY — The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department will hold its annual pancake feed at Station One Saturday. The pancake feed will be from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2211 Ave. A. In addition to pancakes, the feed will include sausage, coffee and juice. There will be a free...
