LIONS DEN STREET PRIDE
3d ago
he lucky. I just covered 6 articles where police killed the person having a mental health crisis. 2 armed, 4 unarmed. This dude had bomb materials? smh.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4-star Orange Park offensive lineman flips commitment to GatorsAnthony SalazarGainesville, FL
Former librarian sentenced for distributing sex abuse images of Clay County childDon JohnsonClay County, FL
(Maybe) don't visit this cemetery in Alachua at nightEvie M.Alachua, FL
UF Moves to End Protests Inside Campus Buildings.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
'Fang-tastic' Halloween Events for You and Your Kids.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
pasconewsonline.com
Man found dead after trying to leave gang; 5 suspects arrested
HERNANDO COUNTY, FLa.- Five men allegedly affiliated with the Latin Kings gang have been charged with murder after a man was found lying dead on a Brooksville roadway in July of 2021. According to detectives at the Hernando County Sheriff's office, the suspects allegedly beat the victim to death to...
WCJB
Marion man sentenced to 15 years for fleeing motorcycle accident that killed passenger
FORT MCCOY, Fla. (WCJB) - In May 2021, Steven Cano of Marion County was driving a motorcycle in Fort McCoy with a 57-year-old passenger. When Cano veered off the road while making a turn, the passenger was thrown from the bike and killed. Troopers say Cano fled, leaving her behind...
WCJB
Sheriff’s deputies conduct K-9 search of Bradford Middle School
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Bradford County Sheriff’s Deputies brought out the K9′s to search for contraband at Bradford Middle School. Deputies say that the search was scheduled in order avoid disruption to learning. Sheriff’s deputies say no contraband was found during the search. The squad conducted the...
WCJB
Columbia County deputies arrest final suspect after hours-long search
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - After hours of searching, authorities arrested the final suspect connected to a vehicle chase in that started in Georgia and ended in Lake City. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office during the search on Friday, Westside Elementary School was locked down as a precaution. The lockdown has been lifted.
WCJB
VIDEO: Drunk driver blames ‘paranormal activity’ for damaged car, assaults Marion County deputy
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office released body camera video of a traffic stop where a DUI suspect threatened deputies and blamed his impairment on “paranormal activity.”. According to the sheriff’s office, around 4 a.m. on Oct. 23, they spotted a car in the area...
Action News Jax
Crash in Putnam ends fatal
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla — According to reports from the Florida Highway Patrol, around 9:30 p.m. Friday night a vehicle was driving northbound on County road 309 when it ran off the road. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. For reasons still unknown at this time, the vehicle ran...
WCJB
‘It was a horrifying experience’: A teen is behind bars after a 5-year-old is shot in Putnam County
INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County Sheriff’s deputies said 17-year-old Jaelin Tito Hope is responsible for firing the shots at a car in Interlachen. Deputies were called out to the corner of Oak-crest avenue and 5th way. “We were outside playing and all of a sudden we heard gunshots,”...
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man charged with stalking after allegedly looking into woman’s bedroom window on several occasions
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Jhoan Sebastian Bravo, 25, was arrested early this morning and charged with stalking and loitering/prowling after officers identified him as the man who was reportedly seen looking into a woman’s apartment on multiple occasions. The victim reportedly told a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) officer that...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Update: CCSO arrests third suspect
Update (1:30 p.m.): Law enforcement apprehended the third suspect who had been on the run since this morning in Columbia County. According to a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) social media post at 1:30 p.m., the man was apprehended and area school lockdowns were lifted. The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) will now assume the lead in the investigation.
Action News Jax
Multiple agency high-speed chase nets three arrests, Dodge Hellcat reaches speeds over 160 mph
LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol communications center in Jacksonville received a call on Friday, Oct. 28 at 6:23 a.m. of two stolen vehicles. A 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a 2022 Dodge Durango were being tracked by the owner traveling north on Interstate 75 in Sumter County.
WCJB
Car crash in Gainesville leaves road with heavy amount of debris
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Gainesville left the road covered in a heavy amount of debris. The accident occurred at the intersection of SW 34th St. and 20th Ave. on Thursday night. Two vehicles collided causing, massive amounts of debris to spread across the road. 34th St. was...
WCJB
Eighty-year-old cyclist hit and killed on Maricamp Road in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A pedestrian accident in Ocala on Thursday resulted in the death of an 80-year-old man. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the man from Ocala was walking his bicycle on the eastbound shoulder of Southeast Maricamp Road near Water Road. Just after 6 p.m., the man stepped into the roadway.
mycbs4.com
Gun found in high school bathroom in Ocala last week was stolen
According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, the gun that was located in a bathroom last week at Forest High School was a stolen gun. The gun was taken from a vehicle that was unlocked a few weeks ago. MCSO says that no arrests have been made and since then...
WCJB
Alachua County Sherriff’s remembers decades-old cold case of a Micanopy store murder
MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies are remembering Pearle Bartley, 72,. October 27th marks the 53rd anniversary of the death of Pearle Bartley. In 1969, Bartley was found dead in her Micanopy store called Pearle’s Place. Sheriff’s deputies are asking for any information that may help...
WCJB
Multiple people rushed to the hospital after head-on wreck in Silver Springs
SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A major roadway was blocked after multiple people were injured in a head-on collision on Friday in Silver Springs. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say three people were taken to the hospital after two vehicles crashed head-on on East Highway 40. Troopers say a 70-year-old woman,...
Action News Jax
Marion County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing endangered 2-year-old
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has requested help finding a missing endangered 2-year-old girl last seen with her parents. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office received a pickup order obtained by the Department of Children and Families (DCF) about the well-being of 2-year-old Leiah Joleen Risner.
WCJB
Women faces charged for a stolen gun and drug possession
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is facing felony charges after officers say they caught her with a stolen gun. Ocala police arrested 18-year-old Jonina Johnson on charges including grand theft of a firearm. Officers responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle that they say smelled like marijuana on...
WCJB
Pedestrian killed while walking bike along road in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car in Marion County on Thursday evening. Southbound lanes on Maricamp road in Marion County were blocked for a few hours after a pedestrian was hit and killed. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the incident happened just...
News4Jax.com
4 children among 7 passengers thrown from SUV in rollover crash that left 1 woman dead, FHP says
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A woman died and six others -- including four children -- were injured Friday night in a rollover crash off County Road 309 in Putnam County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said a 60-year-old woman was killed, and a 27-year-old passenger was in...
ocala-news.com
Ocala police arrest 18-year-old woman after finding stolen gun, drugs
An 18-year-old woman was arrested by the Ocala Police Department after a stolen firearm and drugs were allegedly found in her possession. In a social media post, the Ocala Police Department stated that officers responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle that was in the parking lot at Pavilion Oaks Apartments.
Comments / 3