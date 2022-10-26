ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

LIONS DEN STREET PRIDE
3d ago

he lucky. I just covered 6 articles where police killed the person having a mental health crisis. 2 armed, 4 unarmed. This dude had bomb materials? smh.

pasconewsonline.com

Man found dead after trying to leave gang; 5 suspects arrested

HERNANDO COUNTY, FLa.- Five men allegedly affiliated with the Latin Kings gang have been charged with murder after a man was found lying dead on a Brooksville roadway in July of 2021. According to detectives at the Hernando County Sheriff's office, the suspects allegedly beat the victim to death to...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Columbia County deputies arrest final suspect after hours-long search

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - After hours of searching, authorities arrested the final suspect connected to a vehicle chase in that started in Georgia and ended in Lake City. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office during the search on Friday, Westside Elementary School was locked down as a precaution. The lockdown has been lifted.
LAKE CITY, FL
Action News Jax

Crash in Putnam ends fatal

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla — According to reports from the Florida Highway Patrol, around 9:30 p.m. Friday night a vehicle was driving northbound on County road 309 when it ran off the road. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. For reasons still unknown at this time, the vehicle ran...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville man charged with stalking after allegedly looking into woman’s bedroom window on several occasions

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Jhoan Sebastian Bravo, 25, was arrested early this morning and charged with stalking and loitering/prowling after officers identified him as the man who was reportedly seen looking into a woman’s apartment on multiple occasions. The victim reportedly told a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) officer that...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Update: CCSO arrests third suspect

Update (1:30 p.m.): Law enforcement apprehended the third suspect who had been on the run since this morning in Columbia County. According to a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) social media post at 1:30 p.m., the man was apprehended and area school lockdowns were lifted. The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) will now assume the lead in the investigation.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Car crash in Gainesville leaves road with heavy amount of debris

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Gainesville left the road covered in a heavy amount of debris. The accident occurred at the intersection of SW 34th St. and 20th Ave. on Thursday night. Two vehicles collided causing, massive amounts of debris to spread across the road. 34th St. was...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Eighty-year-old cyclist hit and killed on Maricamp Road in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A pedestrian accident in Ocala on Thursday resulted in the death of an 80-year-old man. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the man from Ocala was walking his bicycle on the eastbound shoulder of Southeast Maricamp Road near Water Road. Just after 6 p.m., the man stepped into the roadway.
OCALA, FL
mycbs4.com

Gun found in high school bathroom in Ocala last week was stolen

According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, the gun that was located in a bathroom last week at Forest High School was a stolen gun. The gun was taken from a vehicle that was unlocked a few weeks ago. MCSO says that no arrests have been made and since then...
OCALA, FL
Action News Jax

Marion County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing endangered 2-year-old

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has requested help finding a missing endangered 2-year-old girl last seen with her parents. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office received a pickup order obtained by the Department of Children and Families (DCF) about the well-being of 2-year-old Leiah Joleen Risner.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Women faces charged for a stolen gun and drug possession

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is facing felony charges after officers say they caught her with a stolen gun. Ocala police arrested 18-year-old Jonina Johnson on charges including grand theft of a firearm. Officers responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle that they say smelled like marijuana on...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala police arrest 18-year-old woman after finding stolen gun, drugs

An 18-year-old woman was arrested by the Ocala Police Department after a stolen firearm and drugs were allegedly found in her possession. In a social media post, the Ocala Police Department stated that officers responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle that was in the parking lot at Pavilion Oaks Apartments.
OCALA, FL

