Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Big Trouble in Little China’ star wants Dwayne Johnson to leave the cult classic well alone
If you can believe it, t’s been seven years since the ominous news first emerged that Dwayne Johnson was planning to produce and star in either a remake, reboot, or sequel to John Carpenter’s beloved cult classic Big Trouble in Little China. As you’d expect given the genre-bending...
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fanatics relish in grimy and trashy forgotten monster flick
The 1980s were the battleground for countless B-horror movies which revelled in their own trashiness and absurdity, and some forty years later a surprisingly inspirational one is getting reminisced upon by the genre’s hardcore. 1984 saw the release of C.H.U.D., a film forgotten by mainstream audiences that has now...
Take a Look at Where the Original 'Nightmare on Elm Street' Cast Is Now
From gremlins to Chucky dolls to all kinds of masked mass murderers, the 1980s were a great decade for things that go bump in the night. But no cinematic icon made people more afraid to go to bed back then as much as Freddy Krueger from A Nightmare on Elm Street, a killer who attacked his victims only after they fall asleep.
TVOvermind
The Descent Horror Series
Released in 2005, The Descent was similar to the more familiar horror series The Hills Have Eyes in the way of the main characters’ fight for survival against humanoid creatures. While The Hills Have Eyes was initially released in 1977, with remakes made not long after The Descent itself, The Descent has an earlier release date than a shocking number of horror movies that some may compare. Overall, The Descent was a unique horror movie at its time and separated itself from the big hitters released before it and was inspirational for those released after it. Below, we’ve detailed The Descent horror series of films, the possibility for a third release, issues with the film and its relation to other films at its time of release, and more information related to the horror series.
Comments / 0