With all the digital information we keep on our phones and laptops these days, having a backup of your data is essential. Devices can crash or break, potentially losing pictures, videos and key documents if they're only stored in one place. You can help avoid that situation by investing in an external hard drive, and Crucial makes a variety of popular options. Right now, its X6 SSD with 1 terabyte of space is down to just $63 at Amazon making it a no-brainer buy if you're in need of some extra storage. That's $47 off its regular price and the lowest we've ever tracked for it -- just be sure to clip the on-page coupon for the full discount.

1 DAY AGO