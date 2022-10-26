Read full article on original website
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: A not-so-thorough analysis of Indiana football’s 2023 schedule
As Indiana football rests on bye, what better time for the Big Ten to announce the 2023 schedule? With no game to focus on, I thought it necessary to turn to this news. The Hoosiers are in the midst of a five-game losing streak with two top-13 ranked opponents ahead. But there’s always next season, right? It’s time to find out.
Indiana Daily Student
3 things to look for in Indiana men’s basketball’s exhibition against Marian University
Indiana basketball is back. For the first time in 232 days, Indiana will return to the court to host Marian University in an exhibition game. Despite not counting towards the Hoosiers’ official record, there are a few implications and keys to the game that are important to keep in mind leading into the regular season.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana men’s tennis stays in-state to compete in Notre Dame Invitational
Indiana men’s tennis continues to battle through the back end of its fall schedule in South Bend, Indiana, at the Fighting Irish Mini-Dual Event, beginning Friday and running through Sunday. The Hoosiers will send four players — the team’s four freshmen — to South Bend. The roster includes Ekansh...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana club ice hockey wins 2, loses 1 at ACC Invitational
Indiana club ice hockey had a long weekend, playing three games in Vinton, Virginia for the Atlantic Coast Conference Invitational. While the first two games went in favor of the Hoosiers, the third didn’t follow pattern. The Hoosiers beat North Carolina State University and Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University on Friday and Saturday night, respectively, and lost to the University of North Carolina on Sunday morning.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana cross country prepares for Big Ten Championship
Indiana cross country is set to begin its postseason with the Big Ten Championships at 10:45 a.m. Friday in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Indiana head coach Ron Helmer said he feels both the men’s and women’s teams are better now than they were last year. In the 2021 Big Ten Championships, the Hoosier men placed fourth and the women placed fifth.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana swim and dive prepares for first home meet of the season
Indiana swim and dive will host its first home meet of the season this weekend, facing the University of Missouri at 10 a.m. Saturday. Missouri is coming off a sweep against Purdue in its first dual meet of the season. The men’s team finished last in their season-opening tri-meet versus the University of Georgia and Arizona State University and took third at the SMU Classic behind both the University of Texas and Texas A&M University. The Tigers were ranked 18th in the first coaches’ poll of the season and should provide good competition for the Hoosiers.
Indiana Daily Student
Two Bloomington residents found dead in apparent murder-suicide Oct. 23
A man and a woman were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in a house in Monroe County on Oct. 23, according to the H-T. Margaret Houston, 75, and her boyfriend Jonathan Lore, 69, were found in a house on Woodyard Road northwest of Bloomington. Lore allegedly shot Houston, who died from the gunshot wound. Lore died by suicide from a gunshot wound, according to the H-T.
Indiana Daily Student
‘Give them a thrill:’ Bloomington to celebrate annual Festival of Ghost Stories Friday
Guests are invited to bring blankets and lawn chairs to the park Friday evening, where they can bundle up to listen to 10 storytellers perform bone-chilling ghost stories. Bloomington will celebrate its annual Festival of Ghost Stories at 7 p.m. Friday at Bryan Park. The spooky event is presented by...
Indiana Daily Student
Police investigate alleged stabbing near campus early Saturday morning, continue to search for suspect
A stabbing allegedly occurred near 425 N. Dunn St. early Saturday morning, according to an IU Notify Bloomington alert sent just after 1 a.m. The suspect, a white male with shoulder-length curly brown hair wearing a blue flannel and a beanie, fled on foot. The incident occurred just a half...
