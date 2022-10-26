ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COLUMN: A not-so-thorough analysis of Indiana football’s 2023 schedule

As Indiana football rests on bye, what better time for the Big Ten to announce the 2023 schedule? With no game to focus on, I thought it necessary to turn to this news. The Hoosiers are in the midst of a five-game losing streak with two top-13 ranked opponents ahead. But there’s always next season, right? It’s time to find out.
Indiana club ice hockey wins 2, loses 1 at ACC Invitational

Indiana club ice hockey had a long weekend, playing three games in Vinton, Virginia for the Atlantic Coast Conference Invitational. While the first two games went in favor of the Hoosiers, the third didn’t follow pattern. The Hoosiers beat North Carolina State University and Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University on Friday and Saturday night, respectively, and lost to the University of North Carolina on Sunday morning.
Indiana cross country prepares for Big Ten Championship

Indiana cross country is set to begin its postseason with the Big Ten Championships at 10:45 a.m. Friday in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Indiana head coach Ron Helmer said he feels both the men’s and women’s teams are better now than they were last year. In the 2021 Big Ten Championships, the Hoosier men placed fourth and the women placed fifth.
Indiana swim and dive prepares for first home meet of the season

Indiana swim and dive will host its first home meet of the season this weekend, facing the University of Missouri at 10 a.m. Saturday. Missouri is coming off a sweep against Purdue in its first dual meet of the season. The men’s team finished last in their season-opening tri-meet versus the University of Georgia and Arizona State University and took third at the SMU Classic behind both the University of Texas and Texas A&M University. The Tigers were ranked 18th in the first coaches’ poll of the season and should provide good competition for the Hoosiers.
Two Bloomington residents found dead in apparent murder-suicide Oct. 23

A man and a woman were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in a house in Monroe County on Oct. 23, according to the H-T. Margaret Houston, 75, and her boyfriend Jonathan Lore, 69, were found in a house on Woodyard Road northwest of Bloomington. Lore allegedly shot Houston, who died from the gunshot wound. Lore died by suicide from a gunshot wound, according to the H-T.
