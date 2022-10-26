Indiana swim and dive will host its first home meet of the season this weekend, facing the University of Missouri at 10 a.m. Saturday. Missouri is coming off a sweep against Purdue in its first dual meet of the season. The men’s team finished last in their season-opening tri-meet versus the University of Georgia and Arizona State University and took third at the SMU Classic behind both the University of Texas and Texas A&M University. The Tigers were ranked 18th in the first coaches’ poll of the season and should provide good competition for the Hoosiers.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO