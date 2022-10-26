Read full article on original website
Related
Bakersfield Californian
Bakersfield Matters: Cake or fake? Internet cake sensation turns passion into profit with jaw-dropping creations
Instagram — launcher of an estimated 83 million influencers — has helped turn 31-year-old Bakersfield resident Justin Salinas into an internet sensation with his awe-inspiring cake decorations. In just a few short years, thanks to the social media platform, Salinas (cakeitwithjustin) has turned his artistry into sweet success with mouthwatering replicas of ordinary objects that have followers wondering whether it is cake or fake.
KMPH.com
2 arrested in connection to Ivanhoe shooting near elementary school
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — Two accused gang members have been arrested after deputies say they exchanged gunfire near an elementary school in Tulare County. Deputies were called to Ivanhoe Elementary School on Tuesday for reports of a shooting in front of the school. They say two drivers were shooting at each other from inside their cars.
Alarm malfunction prompts shooter scare at Sanger school, police say
SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An alarm malfunction caused an active shooter scare at a middle school on Friday morning, according to the Sanger Police Department. Around 10:00 a.m., officers were called out to Washington Academic Middle School for reports of an active shooter. Officials said students had called 911 after an alarm malfunctioned at the […]
KMPH.com
Dollar General robbed in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A Dollar General was robbed Friday night in Tulare County. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office was called out around 9:30 p.m. for an armed robbery at the Dollar General near Burnett Road and Avenue 152, in Tipton. When deputies arrived, they say they...
Bakersfield Californian
Attorney reveals details in alleged bullying of special-needs student
Bakersfield attorney Daniel Rodriguez held a news conference Wednesday at his downtown offices to announce that his firm, Rodriguez & Associates, is representing the special-needs student who he and many others believe was bullied and humiliated on video last Wednesday at Arvin High School. The video shows and witnesses indicate,...
KMPH.com
Lemoore custom car owner heads to Las Vegas for major car show
LEMOORE, Calif. — A man from Lemoore is headed to Las Vegas next week to participate in the SEMA car show. It’s a major show, it highlights thousands of different cars that are new and iconic. Melvin Roman’s 2022 Kia Stinger GT2 Scorpion Edition will be one of...
Jolissa Fuentes laid to rest in Selma
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After months of searching that led to the heartbreaking discovery of Jolissa Fuentes, the 22-year-old from Selma was laid to rest on Thursday. Delila Sanchez, who has been best friends with Jolissa since middle school, was one of the dozens of people who remembered Jolissa’s life at The Worship Center in […]
South Valley non-profit invites community to honor loved ones on Dia de los Muertos
The Tulare County League of Mexican American Women is hosting its 11th annual Dia de los Muertos event this weekend.
Kaweah Health pediatrician explains RSV cases spike
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Hospitals nationwide, including some here in the Valley, are seeing a dramatic increase in RSV cases among children. Respiration Syncytial Virus (RSV) is a respiratory illness with mild cold-like symptoms. Children are at risk of severe infections because their immune systems are still developing. Dr. Saba Khalid, a pediatrician at Kaweah […]
KGET 17
Semi-truck loses trailer on SB lanes at Grapevine
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — All lanes of southbound I-5 are opened after a semi-truck lost it’s trailer at the base of the Grapevine, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. CHP responded to the accident at 6:15 a.m., when they arrived they found the fifth wheel axle...
KMPH.com
FNR Preview: Battle of the Bell — Tulare Western @ Tulare
TULARE, Calif. (FOX26) — The Friday Night Rivals crew is heading to Tulare this week for the Battle of the Bell — Tulare Western at Tulare. Live coverage on CW59 starts a little earlier, at 6:30 p.m. FOX26 sports reporter Vanessa Romo has a preview.
‘Tripledemic’ hits Kern County as RSV cases increase in hospitals
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Cases of COVID-19, the flu and RSV — short for respiratory syncytial virus — are surging across the nation. Kern County hospitals are now bracing for a “tripledemic” threat of severe respiratory illnesses. Each virus a part of the “tripledemic” is rising, but health officials are worried about the early surge […]
Friday Night Football 2022: Week 11
Schedules, scores and highlights of High School Football around the Valley.
Who won last night’s debate, Kevin McCarthy or Marisa Wood?
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With less than two weeks to go until November’s midterm election, the two candidates vying for the Central Valley’s 20th Congressional district took the debate stage in the 17 News studio last night. In an hour-long debate Republican Kevin McCarthy and Democrat Marisa Wood clashed over immigration, poverty and January 6, […]
thesungazette.com
Visalia sparks plans for a new battery energy storage facility
VISALIA – Tulare County continues to make strides in expanding renewable energy sources as it looks to expand renewable energy options in Visalia. The Tulare County Planning Commission approved a special use permit (SUP) for 4 Creeks ESS (energy service system), LLC – different from locally owned and operated 4Creek in Visalia – to allow a lithium-ion battery energy storage facility east of Visalia at their Oct. 26 meeting. The storage is capable of delivering 500 megawatts of energy for up to 12 hours. Adding this additional battery storage allows for more energy to be stored and used during peak hours of energy use. This is the first step in the process and the project looks to be completed by 2026, at the earliest.
GoFundMe set up for bicyclist killed in NW Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A GoFundMe account has been set up for the man who was killed riding his bicycle in northwest Bakersfield earlier this month. The collision happened on Sunday, Oct. 16 when the coroner said David Wood Jr., 29, was hit and killed by a car on Allen Road just north of Jomani […]
Surprise discovery after response to residence fire, police say
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An illegal multi-room indoor marijuana garden was discovered after a fire was extinguished in a Porterville home on Tuesday, according to the Porterville Police Department. Police say officers and firefighters responded to a structure fire on the 800 block of West Westfield Avenue. When officials arrived, they found that a detached […]
15-year-old killed in Pacific Street shooting, suspect arrested: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 15-year-old was shot and killed Friday evening in East Bakersfield and a suspect has been arrested, according to police. Bakersfield police officers and emergency units were called to Pacific Street near Brown Street at around 6:20 p.m. According to a statement, a 15-year-old boy was found with severe gunshot wounds […]
1 dead following crash at Fruitvale and Downing intersection
A crash at the intersection of Downing Avenue and Fruitvale Avenue early Friday morning on October 28th left one dead. The crash occurred shortly before 12:27 a.m.
Man dies after crashing into business in NW Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man died after running a stop sign and crashing into a business in northwest Bakersfield early Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. California Highway Patrol officers responded to a report of a solo vehicle crash at the intersection of Downing Avenue and Fruitvale Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Their […]
Comments / 0