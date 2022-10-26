ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allendale, NJ

Allendale, October 26 High School 🏐 Game Notice

High School Volleyball PRO
High School Volleyball PRO
 3 days ago

The Park Ridge High School volleyball team will have a game with Northern Highlands Regional High School on October 26, 2022, 12:45:00.

Park Ridge High School
Northern Highlands Regional High School
October 26, 2022
12:45:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Football: No. 16 Union City runs wild, defeats Union in North 1, Group 5 opener

Tyler Koffa returned an interception 12 yards for a touchdown just 15 seconds into the game. From there, the rushing attack of second-seeded Union City, No. 16 in the NJ.com Top 20, could not be stopped as it rolled to a 62-20 victory over seventh-seeded Union in the first round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 1, Group 5 playoffs at Roosevelt Stadium in Union City.
UNION CITY, NJ
theobserver.com

(RAW VIDEO) Fire today at Elm St. & Seeley Ave.

A fire broke out late this morning — just shortly before noon — at the southeast corner of Elm Street and Seeley Avenue in Kearny. Details of the blaze to follow as they become available. Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer,...
KEARNY, NJ
roi-nj.com

Montclair State, Bloomfield announce agreement to merge

Montclair State University and Bloomfield College will sign an agreement to merge and create “Bloomfield College of Montclair State University,” the two schools announced Wednesday. The schools’ boards of trustees have authorized the presidents of both institutions to sign an agreement and plan of merger, according to a...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Man shot multiple times in Montclair, NJ

MONTCLAIR — A township man who was shot multiple times was pronounced dead early Friday morning at a hospital. Montclair police responded to shots fired in Lincoln Street around 2:35 a.m., according to Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II. Leroy Peters, 23, was pronounced dead about an hour...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Merger of two NJ colleges announced, to save one from closing

TRENTON – Bloomfield College will merge into Montclair State University by next summer. The schools in Essex County announced Thursday that their boards of trustees had authorized their presidents to sign an agreement detailing the plan for the merger, which will create what will be called Bloomfield College of Montclair State University.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
CBS New York

Rockland County teacher accused of stealing funds from youth soccer club

HILLBURN, N.Y. -- A Rockland County teacher has been charged with stealing money from a youth soccer club in which he served in a trusted leadership role.On Tuesday, CBS2's Tony Aiello spoke with an expert who says theft from youth sports programs is a persistent problem.The Ramapo Valley Soccer Club promises fun, fitness, and friendships.Sadly, there is now another "F" -- fraud -- after grand larceny charges were levied Suffern Central School District teacher Yan Garcia, a soccer club director in charge of finances."There was the creation of several other accounts that the money was diverted to," Ramapo Police Lt....
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Shore News Network

Police issue alert for missing man last seen in Belleville

The New Jersey State Police and Nutley Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance with locating Dillon Cetrulo, 30, of Nutley, N.J. Dillon was last seen on October 28, at approximately 11:57 p.m., in the area of Franklin Avenue and Joralemon Street in Belleville, N.J. Dillon is described as a white male, 5’10” tall, and was last seen wearing a mint green shirt, neon green shorts, and black sandals. He also suffers from depression. Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police Missing Persons & Human Trafficking Unit at 609-882-2000 ext. 2893 or the Nutley Police The post Police issue alert for missing man last seen in Belleville appeared first on Shore News Network.
BELLEVILLE, NJ
High School Volleyball PRO

High School Volleyball PRO

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT

High school volleyball game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy