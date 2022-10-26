SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Dominic Gonzalez, Coral Shores

Q: When did you start playing your sports?

A: Soccer I’ve been playing since I could run and walk, baseball I started when I was 5, lacrosse, my brother always played, so I grew up with it, and golf is a family sport that my fada and brother played so I started going with them when I was 10 or 11.

Q: Did you have to make a choice between baseball and lacrosse in high school?

A: Yeah, but since I was always playing lacrosse with my brother, and it’s a smaller sport down here, I was always better than everybody, so I stuck with that. I was all right at baseball, but not at good as at lacrosse.

Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?

A: I probably train almost every day. I run a couple of miles every day, and on top of that, I’ll go to the park and play some soccer with friends or play lacrosse with buddies, so everything do is something active, by some extension.

Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?

A: In-season is a lot more drills with certain positions and what you should be doing on the field. In the offseason, I’m trying to play conditioned, so it’s a lot of cardio.

Q: Do you have downtime away from sports?

A: I have a little bit of downtime at the end of the year after lacrosse ends, but other than that, I’m pretty much playing sports all year round.

Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, which is more important in your life?

A: Academics is first, of course, because you can’t play sports without academics, but they are close. It’s 50/50 and you have to make time for both.

Q: Of the sports, you play, which sport is most important?

A: Lacrosse, because the vibe I get from playing is just so fun.

Q: Besides sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?

A: I’m very athletic, but that’s with sports, I’m also pretty smart, I make good grades.

Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?

A: To never give up, you have to be on time, you have to work with people on your team, even if you don’t get along with them, and a lot more things like that.

Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?

A: I want to be the MVP for lacrosse, a captain for sure, and I also want to maintain my 4.0 and hopefully get into UFC.

Q: What are your personal dreams?

A: I want to go to a four-year university, graduate with a business degree, live in Miami and have a house in the Keys.

Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?

A: When we were playing Florida Christian in lacrosse and it was tied 2-2 in overtime when I scored. It was the craziest feeling with everybody rushing me and screaming.

Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?

A: My parents, 100%, push me every single day, academically and with sports, my siblings, my brother helped me all the time with lacrosse, and my eighth-grade coach, coach Isaiah taught me a lot of life skills and on the field too.

Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?

A: Just don’t give up. Also, play a sport. It gives you some of your best friends you may have never met if you didn’t play that sport and it also keeps you in shape too.

Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?

A: Even in the offseason, go out there and run, you may hate it, but after the run, you’ll feel great and you need to keep in shape to maintain that physical ability.

Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, how can you have proper closure during your senior year?

A: That’s going to be difficult because you’re always looking back and seeing a couple of the seniors last year and when I saw them walk off that last game in tears, it killed me. They were looking back at all their mistakes and good things, so it will be hard but I just will set a good example for the younger kids.

Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?

A: I want to go to Machu Picchu in Peru, and hopefully I can get there because my dad said when he was younger when went there with a buddy and it was the coolest experience up in the mountains and seeing all the different types of scenery and cultures.

Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?

A: I like to fish and will do that a lot, I also play pickleball a lot.

Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?

A: It can be hard sometimes when you have practice right after school and then you sometimes have tournaments so you have to get caught up with a lot, but if yu really pout in your time you can do it. It’s just difficult and you won’t get a lot of sleep, but you need to get that school you turned in.

Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?

A: I’d probably throw some school work in there and then relax, but definitely get some more school work done.

Q: What are your plans for after high school?

A: Hopefully, going o a four-year university and graduate from there and I want o work as an intern for a couple of years in construction so after that I can try to start my own business and a family.

Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?

A: Maybe as a club sport, but I don’t think I want that commitment at that point.

Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?

A: I’d tell them to come down and visit or even better I’ll bring them down to visit. I’d tell them that it’s paradise and somewhere you see in your dreams.

Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?

A: I’m probably going to ask to go to Habanas and get myself a Cuban sandwhich or steak.

Q: Do you have any career aspirations?

A: Something with construction or architecture, but other than that, it’s pretty varied right now.