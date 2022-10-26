RIVALRY RENEWED: Hurricanes challenge Conchs as county foes meet up for first time in decade

The rivalry between the Coral Shores and Key West High football teams was not supposed to be renewed, at least not for a few more seasons, but out of necessity the Conchs and ‘Canes were across the sideline of George M. Barley Jr. Stadium on Friday, Oct. 21, in Tavernier, and while it turned out to be the 60th career victory for Conchs coach Johnny Hughes, 25-13, the Hurricanes showed they were just a few campaigns away from making it a competitive annual event.

The Conchs opened the game by forcing the Hurricanes to punt on four consecutive drives, Key West scoring twice in that span on a 34-yard quarterback keeper by Adrian Mira and the second from six-yard out by Jacob Lavallee, as a majority of the first quarter was played in Coral Shores territory.

The fifth possession by the Hurricanes would end with an interception by Kevon Mills, who returned it to the 25-yard line, and the Conchs turned it into a 19-0 advantage when Jakari Blackman went in for a two-yard score. Key West would hold the three-score advantage through the half, and for that matter through a scoreless third quarter, before Coral Shores’ all-purpose player Isaac Holmes sparked a Hurricanes’ rally. Having already hauled in a pass for seven yards, Holmes also took several snaps from under center in the second half, connecting on a 25-yard touchdown pass to Dantay Diorio.

After Key West struck on a 13-yard touchdown run by James Reynolds, as the Conch senior finished with 98 yards in the game, set up by a 34-yard run from Mills, the duo of Holmes and Diorio responded with a 31-yard passing play to the 1-yard line where Holmes would go in for the score. In total, Diorio snatch five passes for 94 yards, 93 of those yards from Holmes, who also had 20 rushing yards in the game, while starting quarterback Yemcel Moreno collected 84 passing yards and 22 rushing yards. AJ Putetti had 43 yards via the Hurricanes’ ground attack and Angel Jester had a pair of receptions from 16 yards, but Coral Shores would come no closer than the two-score difference.

The Conchs’ 25 points nearly doubled the 26 that had been allowed by the Hurricanes in the previous seven contests this season, with most of Key West’s damage coming via the ground game through which Lavallee totaled 56 yards, Mills had 30 yards, Blackman 39 yards, and Mira 29 yards, despite the ’Canes proving late they were just a few years from being ready to make the rivalry an annual event.

It had been more than a decade since the Monroe County rivalry had been played on the gridiron, the last meeting between the teams coming in 2010 with the Conchs now holding a 10-1 series advantage, with the most recent. The victory keeps Key West in the hunt for an FHSAA postseason berth, as a District 16-2S matchup is on deck Friday, Oct. 28, in Fort Myers against Gateway, at 7 p.m., while Coral Shores will begin its playoff pursuit with the FIAC semifinals at Ransom Everglades also on Friday, Oct. 28, at 4 p.m.