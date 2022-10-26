Hearing judge rules in 'Boatworks' case

A state hearing judge has ruled that seven Marathon live-aboard units, which the were the source of a legal challenge, are recognized as dwelling units but can not be moved to upland property as part of Boatworks project.

Monroe County is an Area of Critical State Concern, and the state Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) oversees all development in the chain of islands. On Feb. 25, the DEO notified city officials that it issued a notice of violation to the city regarding the city issuing four building permits to the residential development on 39th Street referred to as the “Boatworks” project, which received the seven building allocations called Building Permit Allocation System or BPAS units from live-aboard vessels.

The state’s denial came after DEO appealed the Marathon City Council approved a development agreement for Boatworks that authorized to utilize live-aboard vessels as site-built homes on land.

In general, the DEO and other local governments have rejected converting and counting live-aboard units as BPAS or Rate of Growth Ordinance (ROGO) units, which are needed to turn vacant lots into residential properties.

The appeal led to a state Department of Administration Hearings trial-like hearing earlier this year, when both the city and the DEO called witnesses and a judge, acting as a hearing officer, oversaw the case.

During the hearing, DEO program director for Areas of Critical State Concern Barbara Powell testified that the resolution the Marathon City Council approved granting the seven was inconsistent because, if the resolution were approved by the state, Marathon would lose the traditional and historic uses of a marina, live-aboard vessels, fishing, and recreational boating.

The appeal set off a chain reaction of events between the City of Marathon and the DEO, which included the DEO terminating its existing memorandum of understanding (MOU) on building permit review with the city, which defines which development orders the city must submit to the state. Development orders include Planning Department decisions and building permits.

For months, the DEO took away the city’s ability to sign off on even the most basic of building permit, which caused problems and delays for contractors working in Marathon. In the interim, the city and the DEO began negotiating a new MOU, which would define what the DEO would allow the city to approve without its direct oversight.

This is the second less than favorable ruling this year for the City of Marathon when it comes to development.

This summer, the 3rd District Court of Appeal overruled an administrative law judge’s decision that found the cities of Islamorada and Marathon could each have 300 new state-issued building allocations called BPAS or ROGO (Rate of Growth Ordinance) units. The court ruled that the amendments to the two cities’ comprehensive plan maintain a hurricane evacuation clearance time for permanent residents of no more than 24 hours. The new units were to be used for housing in which the occupants agreed to leave within 48 hours of hurricane making landfall.

The appeal was part of a legal challenge of the units by residents of the cities Key West, Islamorada and Marathon, who claimed the new units would impact hurricane evacuation time in the Keys.

The 3rd District Court of Appeal ruled the new allocation of units violated state statute 380.0552 that set up the Area of Critical State Concern for the areas of the Florida Keys that includes Islamorada and Marathon.

The City of Key West is not subject to the statute because it set up its own Area of Critical State Concern separate from the rest of the Keys.

Since the ruling last month, Keys officials have begun to discuss changing the state statute that dictates hurricane evacuation time language for Islamorada, Marathon and the county to mirror the city of Key West’s language. The governor and Florida Cabinet approved the new 1,200 ROGO/BPAS units and the state Department of Economic Opportunity implemented the program, so those state officials may support altering the state statute, which would have to be done by a state legislator sponsoring a bill and it being passed by the Florida Legislature.

