Three arrested in reported trap-robbing case

For a second time since spiny lobster season began in August, state marine officers have arrested three mainlanders in connection with a lobster trap-robbing investigation.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers Adam Garrison and Jeremy Foell arrested Aniel Sanfiel Villalonga De La Fe, 51, of Miami, Ricardo Diaz-De La Cruz, 32, of Boca Raton, and Yumar Gonzale Ruiz, 49, of Homestead, on third-degree felony charges related to molestation of lobster traps, according to FWC spokeswoman Arielle Callender.

Each man was charged with two counts of trap molesting and one count of theft of another harvester’s trap contents, which is a second-degree misdemeanor, according to Callender.

On Oct. 13, the FWC officers where on duty on the east side of the Long Key Bridge and watched and documented the vessel occupied by the three men approach two separate buoys that did not display the same buoy colors as the vessel. The men then removed the buoys and the traps attached from the water and inspected them, Callender said.

At least one spiny lobster was stolen from the second trap. FWC officers took photographs and video of the men conducting the illegal activity, Callender said. The investigating officers confirmed with the trap owner that the men had no authorization to pull his traps and filed charges accordingly, Callender said.

“The disrespect these men showed to another commercial fisherman is astounding to me. When our officers performed a follow-up inspection on this vessel, they realized that the commercial vessel assigned to the traps they robbed was less than 100 feet away on the same dock,” South Bravo Regional Commander Maj. Alberto Maza said. “Every day they go out, they pass the boat of the fisherman they stole from.”

Spiny lobster is one of the most lucrative fisheries in the state and generates more than $35 million in direct revenue for commercial fishermen in the Florida Keys alone.

“Our commercial spiny lobster industry is an important economic driver, and the livelihoods of thousands depend on sound management and compliance with regulations,” Marine Fisheries Management Division Director Jessica McCawley said. “I’m pleased to see our law enforcement officers working to ensure that law-abiding commercial fishermen are protected from those who would act illegally for advantage.”

Bond was set at $50,000 each for Villalongo De La Fe, Diaz-De La Cruz and Ruiz. If bail is posted, they must remain off the waters of Monroe County until sentencing, Callender said.

Earlier this season, FWC officers arrested two men on charges of robbing spiny lobster traps off the Lower Keys.

FWC Officer Danielle Munkelt was on patrol near Waltz Key Basin off Mile Marker 10 about 4 p.m. on Aug. 27, when she observed the two men in a small center console recreational vessel pull in a red buoy onto the vessel, followed by a spiny lobster trap, from a depth of approximately 5 to 10 feet of water, according to FWC spokesman Jason Rafter.

After roughly observing the two men through binoculars for about 10 minutes, the vessel started to idle away from the trap they had splashed back into the water, Rafter said. Officer Munkelt went after the vessel and threw a buoy next to the red trap buoy as she went by to mark the spot, Rafter said.

As Munkelt approached their vessel, she watched one of the men wash off the deck with water from a 5-gallon bucket, Rafter said. Officer Munkelt stopped the vessel, and upon inspection, she discovered six spiny lobster, two of which were undersized, Rafter said.

Munkelt also discovered resource violations onboard, two undersized mutton snapper and one undersized dog snapper.

With the assistance of other FWC officers, it was determined no lobster gear commonly used to catch spiny lobster were discovered on board the recreational vessel. There were no masks, fins, snares or lobster gear, Rafter said.

The FWC arrested Orlando Rodriguez, of Key West, and Jesus Villavicencio, of Hialeah, on a felony count of a fishery resource violation and five misdemeanor counts of fishery resource violation.

The commercial lobster trap owners, Simon and Mimi Stafford, were contacted by Munkelt; it was confirmed that the subjects did not have permission to pull the trap.

Both men were taken to the Monroe County jail in Key West and charged with trap molestation and possession of undersized spiny lobster and snapper species, Rafter said. Mimi Stafford called this lobster season, which started Aug. 6, “the worst in years” when it comes to trap robbing. She cited at least two incidents in which someone has run their trap line and stole lobsters from their traps, she said.

For information about commercial spiny lobster regulations, visit https://myfwc.com/fishing/saltwater/commercial/spiny-lobster.

