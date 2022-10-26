ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Three arrested in reported trap-robbing case

By By TIMOTHY O’HARA Keys Citizen
The Key West Citizen
The Key West Citizen
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38wqyI_0imkvdFZ00

For a second time since spiny lobster season began in August, state marine officers have arrested three mainlanders in connection with a lobster trap-robbing investigation.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers Adam Garrison and Jeremy Foell arrested Aniel Sanfiel Villalonga De La Fe, 51, of Miami, Ricardo Diaz-De La Cruz, 32, of Boca Raton, and Yumar Gonzale Ruiz, 49, of Homestead, on third-degree felony charges related to molestation of lobster traps, according to FWC spokeswoman Arielle Callender.

Each man was charged with two counts of trap molesting and one count of theft of another harvester’s trap contents, which is a second-degree misdemeanor, according to Callender.

On Oct. 13, the FWC officers where on duty on the east side of the Long Key Bridge and watched and documented the vessel occupied by the three men approach two separate buoys that did not display the same buoy colors as the vessel. The men then removed the buoys and the traps attached from the water and inspected them, Callender said.

At least one spiny lobster was stolen from the second trap. FWC officers took photographs and video of the men conducting the illegal activity, Callender said. The investigating officers confirmed with the trap owner that the men had no authorization to pull his traps and filed charges accordingly, Callender said.

“The disrespect these men showed to another commercial fisherman is astounding to me. When our officers performed a follow-up inspection on this vessel, they realized that the commercial vessel assigned to the traps they robbed was less than 100 feet away on the same dock,” South Bravo Regional Commander Maj. Alberto Maza said. “Every day they go out, they pass the boat of the fisherman they stole from.”

Spiny lobster is one of the most lucrative fisheries in the state and generates more than $35 million in direct revenue for commercial fishermen in the Florida Keys alone.

“Our commercial spiny lobster industry is an important economic driver, and the livelihoods of thousands depend on sound management and compliance with regulations,” Marine Fisheries Management Division Director Jessica McCawley said. “I’m pleased to see our law enforcement officers working to ensure that law-abiding commercial fishermen are protected from those who would act illegally for advantage.”

Bond was set at $50,000 each for Villalongo De La Fe, Diaz-De La Cruz and Ruiz. If bail is posted, they must remain off the waters of Monroe County until sentencing, Callender said.

Earlier this season, FWC officers arrested two men on charges of robbing spiny lobster traps off the Lower Keys.

FWC Officer Danielle Munkelt was on patrol near Waltz Key Basin off Mile Marker 10 about 4 p.m. on Aug. 27, when she observed the two men in a small center console recreational vessel pull in a red buoy onto the vessel, followed by a spiny lobster trap, from a depth of approximately 5 to 10 feet of water, according to FWC spokesman Jason Rafter.

After roughly observing the two men through binoculars for about 10 minutes, the vessel started to idle away from the trap they had splashed back into the water, Rafter said. Officer Munkelt went after the vessel and threw a buoy next to the red trap buoy as she went by to mark the spot, Rafter said.

As Munkelt approached their vessel, she watched one of the men wash off the deck with water from a 5-gallon bucket, Rafter said. Officer Munkelt stopped the vessel, and upon inspection, she discovered six spiny lobster, two of which were undersized, Rafter said.

Munkelt also discovered resource violations onboard, two undersized mutton snapper and one undersized dog snapper.

With the assistance of other FWC officers, it was determined no lobster gear commonly used to catch spiny lobster were discovered on board the recreational vessel. There were no masks, fins, snares or lobster gear, Rafter said.

The FWC arrested Orlando Rodriguez, of Key West, and Jesus Villavicencio, of Hialeah, on a felony count of a fishery resource violation and five misdemeanor counts of fishery resource violation.

The commercial lobster trap owners, Simon and Mimi Stafford, were contacted by Munkelt; it was confirmed that the subjects did not have permission to pull the trap.

Both men were taken to the Monroe County jail in Key West and charged with trap molestation and possession of undersized spiny lobster and snapper species, Rafter said. Mimi Stafford called this lobster season, which started Aug. 6, “the worst in years” when it comes to trap robbing. She cited at least two incidents in which someone has run their trap line and stole lobsters from their traps, she said.

For information about commercial spiny lobster regulations, visit https://myfwc.com/fishing/saltwater/commercial/spiny-lobster.

tohara@keysnews.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click10.com

BSO to conduct DUI checkpoints over Halloween weekend

BROWARD COUNTY. Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is conducting DUI checkpoints throughout Broward County over the weekend preceding Halloween. Authorities said the operation will occur from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Friday, Oct. 28, to Sunday, Oct. 30. According to BSO Senior Public Information Officer Carey...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Man Shot, Killed at Park in Allapattah: Police

A man was found shot to death Friday evening at a park in Allapattah, police said. Miami Police responded at around 6 p.m. at Moore Park on the corner of Northwest 36th Street and 7th Avenue. The shooting happened just a few feet from a Miami Fire station and medics...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

3 Burglary Suspects Accused of Dania Beach Business Break-in

Three men traveled from Miami-Dade County to Dania Beach to break into a business and steal about $50,000 worth of merchandise in the middle of the night, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. Jose Carlos Solano-Montelier, 33, Lazaro Horta, 31, and Yusniel Cervantes, 28, are facing charges that include crossing...
DANIA BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Hialeah man named ‘Danger’ ran unlicensed post-op recovery house, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police arrested a Hialeah man Wednesday after investigators accused him of operating an unlicensed post-operative surgical recovery house in southwest Miami-Dade. Danger Del Campo-Riera, 39, faces 70 counts of operating an assisted living facility without a license, one for each night each patient would have...
HIALEAH, FL
WESH

Florida law enforcement seeking help solving 1974 cold-case homicide

CROSS CITY, Fla. — Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents are seeking help solving the 1974 cold-case homicide of 24-year-old James Norris. Investigators believe people living in Citrus County, Panama City and Miami may have information that could help solve this case. Officials say Norris traveled to Miami from...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

PBSO: High school wrestling coach arrested for grand theft

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — A high school wrestling coach is out on bond after deputies say he used the school's money to purchase items for his own business. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said 30-year-old Hans Rasmusson is a wrestling coach at Jupiter High School. Detectives said Rasmusson submitted a Check Requisition form through the Palm Beach School District — where he requested a check payable to the sportswear company for $2,891.96. Rasmusson said the funds were being used for singlets and gear.
JUPITER, FL
Click10.com

Police: Man shot outside southwest Miami-Dade strip mall

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Someone shot a man outside of a southwest Miami-Dade shopping center Thursday afternoon, according to police. Officers responded to the strip mall, located near the corner of Quail Roost Drive and Southwest 114th Avenue in the county’s South Miami Heights area, at around 2 p.m.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Authorities search for missing teen from North Lauderdale

North Lauderdale, Fla. – Authorities are searching for a teen reported missing in North Lauderdale. The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help in finding 17-year-old Rohanna Caye Christie. According to detectives, Christie was last seen around 5:20 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19...
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Makeshift vessel removed after washing ashore on Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have removed a possible migrant vessel hours after it washed ashore on Miami Beach. The makeshift vessel was found near 31st Street and Collins Avenue, Friday afternoon. No one was on board when it was spotted. 7Skyforce hovered above the vessel, which had the...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
The Key West Citizen

The Key West Citizen

Key West, FL
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
112K+
Views
ABOUT

The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.

 https://keysnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy