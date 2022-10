A 37-year-old Stock Island live-aboard resident was found dead Monday on a commercial fishing vessel.

Lazaro Miguel Aurelio Rosell was found at approximately 10 a.m. on a boat on the 5000 block of 5th Avenue by another deckhand who was preparing the vessel for a fishing trip, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said.

Foul play is not expected to be a factor.

Autopsy results are pending, Linhardt said.