Renew your parking permit

It’s time for residences to renew their residential parking permits for Old Town Key West. The stickers will help ensure marked residential parking spaces are reserved for residents.

Last year’s permit can easily be renewed at https://cityofkeywestpermits.rmcpay.com, or residents can go City Hall, 1300 White St., Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The current permit expires Oct. 31. The permits cost $39.13.

New applicants will need to upload proof of residency, a valid driver’s license and vehicle registration to qualify for a residential permit.

In addition to ensuring that residents can park in the marked residential spaces, the permit allows for parking for up to four hours, one time per day, without paying in any one of the city’s five parking lots.