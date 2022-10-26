ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wesley House to host holiday event

Wesley House Family Services will host it Holiday Village and Belighted Bike Ride on Friday, Dec. 2, and is looking for vendors, community booths and sponsorships.

The event will be from 4 to 8 p.m. at Coffee Butler Amphitheater at the Truman Waterfront in Key West followed by a lighted bike ride. Information on the event and vending and sponsorships can be found at http://www.wesleyhouse.org/BeLighted2022/.

Wesley House Family Services is a nationally accredited not-for-profit organization dedicated to protecting and nurturing children and strengthening families with services spanning Monroe County.

