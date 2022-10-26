HIGHLIGHTS: Lake View captures Co-District title with win over Sweetwater

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Lake View Maidens hosted Sweetwater, Tuesday night looking for a piece of that district championship title.

Set one for the Maidens flew by, holding Sweetwater to only 10 points compared to their 25.

Going into set two, a nice setup for Emma Guevara, who is ready for action, which would allow her to score a Maidens point.

Guevara helps the Maidens with a nice lead, another set, but unfortunately, she is met with some Sweetwater defenders, ready to make the block.

Lake View takes the first two sets, but Sweetwater rallies in the third, sending them into a fourth set.

Game-winning point for the Maidens, another nice set, Brandy Coward with the slam sending Sweetwater to the locker rooms.

Lake View takes this match-up 3-1 over Sweetwater and now holds a piece of the district championship title along with Levelland. Both teams, with their wins Tuesday night solidified their first-place tie with 8-2 records.

