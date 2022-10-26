ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

HIGHLIGHTS: Lake View captures Co-District title with win over Sweetwater

By Shelbie Rhodes
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l6f9T_0imkvQj000

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Lake View Maidens hosted Sweetwater, Tuesday night looking for a piece of that district championship title.

Set one for the Maidens flew by, holding Sweetwater to only 10 points compared to their 25.

Going into set two, a nice setup for Emma Guevara, who is ready for action, which would allow her to score a Maidens point.

Guevara helps the Maidens with a nice lead, another set, but unfortunately, she is met with some Sweetwater defenders, ready to make the block.

Lake View takes the first two sets, but Sweetwater rallies in the third, sending them into a fourth set.

Game-winning point for the Maidens, another nice set, Brandy Coward with the slam sending Sweetwater to the locker rooms.

Lake View takes this match-up 3-1 over Sweetwater and now holds a piece of the district championship title along with Levelland. Both teams, with their wins Tuesday night solidified their first-place tie with 8-2 records.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Miles clinches playoff berth with 77-26 over Roscoe

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Miles Bulldogs dominated from the opening snap in Friday’s 77-26 win over Roscoe. Defense led the way all night long. Dylan Garza intercepted the first pass of the Roscoe’s quarterback and the Bulldogs never looked back. Hayven Book did Hayven Book things. Ran for a touchdown and threw for a […]
ROSCOE, TX
High School Football PRO

San Angelo, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Brady High School football team will have a game with Grape Creek High School on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST FNF Game of the Week: Irion County and Menard

SAN ANGELO, Texas— The eighth-ranked Irion County Hornets will be hosting the Menard Yellowjackets who are both 2-0 in district play. “It’s a big game and to be a district champ is real important to these guys,” said Irion County head coach Don Coffell. Both of these teams have clinched a playoff spot, but a […]
MENARD, TX
KLST/KSAN

Fright Fest at the San Angelo Nature Center

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Fright Fest at the San Angelo Nature Center will give children in our community the chance to trick-or-treat with their favorite animals. The event will be on October 29, 2022 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Nature Center, 7409 Knickerbocker Road. Tickets will cost $3 for adults, $2 for […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

West Texas Weekend events calendar, Oct. 28-30

TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene to do with your friends and family. 1 p.m. - Socktastic Celebration, Austin Avenue Church of Christ, 1020 Austin Ave. - BROWNWOOD. 6 p.m....
SAN ANGELO, TX
NewsTalk 1290

San Angelo, Texas Is Haunted by the ‘Lady in Blue’

The story of San Angelo's Lady in Blue is a different kind of ghost story. This is a "holy" ghost story. This miraculous ghost story takes place in San Angelo, long before settlers arrived in Texas. Jumano Indians reported more than 500 visions of "The Lady In Blue" from 1620 until 1631. There are many native artworks produced during that time that endured on rocks in the area that depicts the Lady in Blue.
SAN ANGELO, TX
MIX 92-5

The Lonestar’s Haunting Legend of The Lady of the Lake

First off, this is a real and true story of how I learned about "The Lady of the Lake" (as I've always heard it said), or rather "The Lady Ghost of Lake Fort Phantom" from one of my history teachers at Abilene High School when we were learning about world war II. Moreover, it's a story about love, war, rumors, jealousy, and rage that went on back then.
ABILENE, TX
KLST/KSAN

Mickey: Zeke not likely to play on Sunday

FRISCO, TX (SILVER STAR NATION) – When the Dallas Cowboys take the field against the resurgent Chicago Bears on Sunday they are likely to be without star running back Ezekiel Elliott. Zeke suffered a knee injury in the Cowboys victory over the Detroit Lions last Sunday at AT&T Stadium. Although he finished the game last […]
CHICAGO, IL
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy