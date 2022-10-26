Read full article on original website
Russia suspends Ukraine grain deal over ship attack claim
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia announced Saturday that it will immediately suspend its implementation of a U.N.-brokered grain deal that has seen more than 9 million tons of grain exported from Ukraine during the war and has brought down soaring global food prices. Ukraine accused Russia of creating a world “hunger games.” The Russian Defense Ministry cited an alleged Ukrainian drone attack Saturday against Russia’s Black Sea Fleet ships moored off the coast of occupied Crimea as the reason for the move. Ukraine has denied the attack, saying that the Russians mishandled their own weapons. The Russian declaration came one day after U.N. chief Antonio Guterres urged Russia and Ukraine to renew the grain export deal, which was scheduled to expire on Nov. 19. Guterres also urged other countries, mainly in the West, to expedite the removal of obstacles blocking Russian grain and fertilizer exports. The U.N. chief said the grain deal — brokered by the United Nations and Turkey in July — helps “to cushion the suffering that this global cost-of-living crisis is inflicting on billions of people,” his spokesman said.
More than 150 killed in Halloween stampede in Seoul
More than 150 people were killed and scores more were injured in a deadly stampede at a packed Halloween event in central Seoul late Saturday, officials said, in one of South Korea's worst-ever accidents. The ministry of interior said that 150 more were injured.
A European Traveler Explained Why Americans Should End Tipping Culture For Good, And It Has Sparked A Viral Conversation
"Doing service in the food industry in the US is having a job as an actor."
