Elmira, NY

NorthcentralPA.com

Police looking for assault suspect

South Williamsport, Pa. — Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly assaulted a man in Armstrong Township. The incident occurred shortly after 5 a.m. Oct. 25. State police at Montoursville say the suspect is a white male with brown hair who was wearing black sweatpants and a black sweater. The suspect fled the scene heading north on Route 15 north. He was driving a dark gray Chrysler 300 with a dent in the front passenger quarter panel and tinted rear passenger windows. Anyone with information may call PSP Montoursville at 570-368-5700.
MONTOURSVILLE, PA
WETM 18 News

Sayre man sentenced for burglary; DWI charges

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) — A Sayre man has been sentenced Friday to 90 days in the Bradford County Correctional Facility along with other punishments following multiple incidents occurring in 2021 and 2019. According to the Bradford County Criminal Court, Bryan Benninger, 31, was sentenced to 90 days in the Bradford County Correctional Facility followed by […]
SAYRE, PA
WETM 18 News

Teens arrested after breaking into Canisteo-Greenwood High School

CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) — Canisteo Village Police have arrested two teens after police say they broke into the Canisteo-Greenwood High School on Monday. According to police, a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old, both juveniles from Canisteo, were arrested Wednesday following a burglary investigation after a complaint was filed regarding a break-in to the high school on […]
CANISTEO, NY
WETM 18 News

Officer slashed in face at Cayuga Correctional Facility

CAYUGA, N.Y. (WETM) — A corrections officer sustained injuries to their face following a dispute with an inmate at the Cayuga Correctional Facility last week. According to the information provided by New York State Correctional Officers Police Benevolent Association, NYSCOPBA, they say an officer was slashed three times across the face by an inmate who […]
CAYUGA, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira woman accused of trying to kidnap toddler

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira woman has been accused of trying to kidnap a young child from a parked car, according to police. Gabriella Baxter, 21, was arrested by Elmira Police on October 25 after officers responded to North Main and West Water St. EPD said a woman reported that Baxter—who was later found […]
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Ithaca Police Investigate Stabbing; Now a Homicide Investigation

UPDATE 2:30 PM: According to IPD, it is now an active homicide investigation. The name of the victim is not being released at this time. Police say the homicide took place along 131 East Green Street. If you have further information on the case, please contact IPD. Ithaca Police are...
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira man arrested on weapon charge

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man has been charged with having a loaded “Ghost” gun and fleeing from Elmira Police. EPD said that Jaheim Brown, 20, was arrested on October 19 after a report of a disturbance on W. First St in the City. Police said the report claimed the man had a gun. […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Three Burdett men arrested on drug charges

BURDETT, N.Y. (WETM) – Three Schuyler County men have been arrested on drug charges after a months-long investigation by New York State Police and Elmira Police. NYSP arrested Robert Bump (51, Michael Barsavage (65), and Donald Vertoske (48), all from Burdett, on October 25. Police said officers conducted a search warrant on SR 227 in […]
BURDETT, NY
NewsChannel 36

Three Schuyler County Men Arrested for Allegedly Possessing Meth

BURDETT, N.Y. (WENY) - Three Schuyler County men were arrested Tuesday for allegedly possessing over an ounce of meth after a months long joint investigation by state troopers and the Elmira Police Department. According to state police, a search warrant was executed on route 227 in Hector where police allegedly...
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Jennifer Craig sentenced to prison, almost $20K in restitution

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Jennifer Craig, the Sayre woman who pleaded guilty in her assault case last month, has been sentenced to time behind bars and will pay almost $20,000 in restitution, according to the court. The magisterial district court told 18 News that Craig was sentenced to 15-84 months in a Pennsylvania State Prison […]
SAYRE, PA
WKTV

Man found sleeping in stolen car arrested in Oneonta

ONEONTA, N.Y. – A Binghamton man was arrested in Oneonta over the weekend after he was found sleeping in a stolen vehicle outside the Townhouse Motor Inn. Police were investigating a stolen vehicle report on Oct. 22 and were called to the motel on Main Street when the vehicle was spotted around 1:15 p.m.
ONEONTA, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Cortland Woman Busted in Early Morning Drug Raid

A Cortland woman is facing drug charges following a search at a home on Main Street in the City of Cortland that turned up narcotics and anti-anxiety drugs and an assault rifle. The Cortland County Drug Task Force issued a news release announcing 40-year-old Wendy Casewell is accused of having...
CORTLAND, NY
WETM

Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Kenton C. Burr

Kenton C. Burr is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Burr is wanted for grand larceny and and forgery. Burr is 47 years old. Burr has brown hair and eyes. Burr is 5’9″ tall and weighs 185 pounds. The last known address for Burr is 5938...
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira man sentenced for December 2021 Branch Office stabbing

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The man accused of stabbing and killing Jeremy Scharborough at The Branch Office last winter has pleaded guilty and been sentenced. The Chemung County District Attorney’s Office said that Edelmiro Velez Ross-Toro pleaded guilty to 1st-degree Manslaughter on September 12, 2022 in connection to the incident on December 19, 2021. On […]
ELMIRA, NY

