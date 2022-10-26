Read full article on original website
Police looking for assault suspect
South Williamsport, Pa. — Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly assaulted a man in Armstrong Township. The incident occurred shortly after 5 a.m. Oct. 25. State police at Montoursville say the suspect is a white male with brown hair who was wearing black sweatpants and a black sweater. The suspect fled the scene heading north on Route 15 north. He was driving a dark gray Chrysler 300 with a dent in the front passenger quarter panel and tinted rear passenger windows. Anyone with information may call PSP Montoursville at 570-368-5700.
Sayre man sentenced for burglary; DWI charges
SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) — A Sayre man has been sentenced Friday to 90 days in the Bradford County Correctional Facility along with other punishments following multiple incidents occurring in 2021 and 2019. According to the Bradford County Criminal Court, Bryan Benninger, 31, was sentenced to 90 days in the Bradford County Correctional Facility followed by […]
Woman sentenced for attempting to kill man in Bradford County
BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. — A woman from Bradford County will spend up to 7 years behind bars for trying to kill a man with her car. Officials say 29-year-old Jennifer Craig, of Sayre, rammed a 41-year-old man with her car during a fight in Litchfield Township in 2021. Craig...
Sheriff’s looking for Cortlandville larceny suspect
The Cortland County Sheriff's Office is looking to identify a man who they believe stole a wallet at the Walmart in the Town of Cortlandville.
Teens arrested after breaking into Canisteo-Greenwood High School
CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) — Canisteo Village Police have arrested two teens after police say they broke into the Canisteo-Greenwood High School on Monday. According to police, a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old, both juveniles from Canisteo, were arrested Wednesday following a burglary investigation after a complaint was filed regarding a break-in to the high school on […]
Officer slashed in face at Cayuga Correctional Facility
CAYUGA, N.Y. (WETM) — A corrections officer sustained injuries to their face following a dispute with an inmate at the Cayuga Correctional Facility last week. According to the information provided by New York State Correctional Officers Police Benevolent Association, NYSCOPBA, they say an officer was slashed three times across the face by an inmate who […]
Elmira woman accused of trying to kidnap toddler
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira woman has been accused of trying to kidnap a young child from a parked car, according to police. Gabriella Baxter, 21, was arrested by Elmira Police on October 25 after officers responded to North Main and West Water St. EPD said a woman reported that Baxter—who was later found […]
Ithaca Police Investigate Stabbing; Now a Homicide Investigation
UPDATE 2:30 PM: According to IPD, it is now an active homicide investigation. The name of the victim is not being released at this time. Police say the homicide took place along 131 East Green Street. If you have further information on the case, please contact IPD. Ithaca Police are...
Elmira man arrested on weapon charge
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man has been charged with having a loaded “Ghost” gun and fleeing from Elmira Police. EPD said that Jaheim Brown, 20, was arrested on October 19 after a report of a disturbance on W. First St in the City. Police said the report claimed the man had a gun. […]
Another violent incident in Ithaca this morning
Law Enforcement Officials in Ithaca are reporting another violent incident that occurred in the early morning hours this morning.
Three Burdett men arrested on drug charges
BURDETT, N.Y. (WETM) – Three Schuyler County men have been arrested on drug charges after a months-long investigation by New York State Police and Elmira Police. NYSP arrested Robert Bump (51, Michael Barsavage (65), and Donald Vertoske (48), all from Burdett, on October 25. Police said officers conducted a search warrant on SR 227 in […]
Search warrant at hotel results in drug arrest in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) - The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force reports that a search warrant executed at a hotel in Johnson City resulted in an arrest for drugs.
Man found sleeping in stolen car arrested in Oneonta
ONEONTA, N.Y. – A Binghamton man was arrested in Oneonta over the weekend after he was found sleeping in a stolen vehicle outside the Townhouse Motor Inn. Police were investigating a stolen vehicle report on Oct. 22 and were called to the motel on Main Street when the vehicle was spotted around 1:15 p.m.
Cortland woman arrested after drug raid
Today, the Cortland County Drug Task Force served a narcotics search warrant at a residence on Main Street in Cortland.
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Kenton C. Burr
Kenton C. Burr is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Burr is wanted for grand larceny and and forgery. Burr is 47 years old. Burr has brown hair and eyes. Burr is 5’9″ tall and weighs 185 pounds. The last known address for Burr is 5938...
Elmira man sentenced for December 2021 Branch Office stabbing
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The man accused of stabbing and killing Jeremy Scharborough at The Branch Office last winter has pleaded guilty and been sentenced. The Chemung County District Attorney’s Office said that Edelmiro Velez Ross-Toro pleaded guilty to 1st-degree Manslaughter on September 12, 2022 in connection to the incident on December 19, 2021. On […]
Dissatisfied toilet paper purchase leads to shooting threat, arrest in Geneva
Law enforcement say the suspect's behavior caused employees to shelter in place, and flee.
