Chemung Co. Legislator Brian Hyland Passes Away
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY (WENY) -- A legislator who represented part of Chemung County for more than a decade has passed away. Sixth district legislator Brian Hyland passed away Sunday at the age of 77. According to his obituary, he died at home, surrounded by family. Hyland served on the Chemung...
Bradford County School Gets $ to Buy Clean Buses
A school district in Bradford County, Pennsylvania is among 400 school districts across the U.S. getting federal money to buy clean school buses. Governor Tom Wolf says the Troy Area School District, Rohrer Enterprises will get two-point-seven-six million dollars to buy seven buses. 11 districts in the commonwealth are receiving...
Yates County to reduce property taxes
YATES COUNTY — The proposed 2023 budget meets the budget guideline issued by the Yates County Legislature to stay within the property tax cap increase allowable amount of $1,701,930 or 10.30%. The result is a property tax levy of $15,908,606, a reduction of $611,066 over the 2022 levy. Because of the reduction in the tax levy and a 7.10% increase in the full value of taxable property in the County, the proposed 2023 property tax rate will decrease to $4.95 per thousand from $5.51 in 2022. Note that the taxable valuation may change due to corrections prior to the budget adoption. The public hearing on the budget will be held Nov. 17.
Court denies appeal by Elmira Schools in disabled student rape case
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An appellate court has denied the appeal of the Elmira City School District in a student rape case, deciding that two alleged prior rapes of the student should remain part of the case. Last month, the case of a disabled EHS student who was allegedly raped multiple times and impregnated in […]
City discusses shaky future of Public Works staffing at third budget meeting
ITHACA, N.Y.—The City of Ithaca’s Department of Public Works (DPW) may soon be forced to sub out to private waste removal companies like Casella Waste Systems, a Vermont-based company, due to staffing issues. At the City of Ithaca’s third budget meeting in October, the City of Ithaca’s Common...
Two Steuben County Sheriff's Deputies Graduate From Alfred State Police Academy
HORNELL, N.Y. (WENY) - Two Steuben County Sheriff's Deputies were honored Wednesday as graduates of the Alfred State Police Academy. According to the county sheriff's office, Cameron Dye and Cody Henry graduated on October 21st at a ceremony at the Main Place in Hornell. Deputy Dye received recognition for demonstrating...
Tompkins Co. leader calls TIDES a step toward solving Ithaca’s homeless problem
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca area leaders are working on TIDES, The Ithaca Designated Encampment Site. It would see the development of a partnership between the city and “the Jungle.”. Tompkins County Legislator Rich John is a supporter. John says TIDES is one part of a larger, multi-pronged...
Broome County woman wanted for violating probation
The Broome County Sheriff's Office is currently looking for a woman on an outstanding warrant and asking residents of Broome County for assistance.
Elmira Police add $20K sign-on bonus, remove in-county residence requirement
In an effort to recruit more officers, the Elmira Police Department removed its requirement that officers have to live within Chemung County and added a sign-on bonus for lateral transfers.
After March retirement, Garin hopes to return to Ithaca Police Department as chief
ITHACA, N.Y.—Another familiar name answered a raft of questions in the Greater Ithaca Activities Center (GIAC) gymnasium Tuesday evening, as retired Ithaca Police Department Lieutenant Scott Garin took the hot seat as he hopes to take the helm of his former department. Garin, who retired in March to take...
Tioga County village gets additional $1.2M for drinking water system
WATROUS, Pa. (WETM) – A small Tioga County village will be getting an additional $1.2 million, adding to another $1.5 million granted earlier this spring for its drinking water system. Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced that the Village of Watrous in Gaines Township will be granted $1,232,315 to supplement the previous grant from May 2022. […]
Chemung County man sentenced for violating protection order, probation
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One man has been sentenced for violating an order of protection almost a year ago in Chemung County. William Walker pleaded guilty to 1st-degree Criminal Contempt in April 2022 in connection to the November 2021 incident. The DA’s Office said he was placed on interim probation in June 2022 and violated […]
CNY doctor to pay $900,000 to settle charges of fraud, improperly prescribing painkillers
Syracuse, N.Y. – A Central New York doctor has agreed to pay the government $900,000 to settle allegations he overcharged for smoking cessation services and improperly prescribed opioid painkillers. The settlement with Dr. Ahmad M. Mehdi, a family practitioner with offices in Tully and Groton, was announced today by...
New York Announces Mandatory Change to "Real ID" for Domestic Travel by May 2023
If you're looking to travel by plane domestically anytime in the next year -- you'll need to be getting an upgrade to your drivers license. The announcement came from the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles at the Greater Binghamton Airport today. DMV officials stated that in order to take domestic flights, you will either need a valid passport, or a new "Real ID" to be permitted to travel.
Former combat medic joins Troy Laurel Health Center
Troy, Pa. — Laurel Health Centers added a new team member: Maureen Lewis, CRNP, certified registered nurse practitioner. Lewis will join the Troy Laurel Health Center located at 45 Mud Creek Rd. in Troy. Lewis has a background in internal medicine, acute inpatient care, labor & delivery, and specialty services, having worked in both inpatient and outpatient care settings. ...
Pennsylvania sending millions to local districts to buy electric buses
TROY, PA. (WENY) -- Pennsylvania announced $34 million will be given to 11 school districts across the state to buy clean buses. This effort is part of a country-wide $5 billion investment to buy low or zero emission buses across the nation over the next five years. Locally, the Troy...
Tompkins County sees increase in vehicle fires, data shows
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — In Tompkins County, reports of vehicle fires are up for the third straight month. The Emergency Response Department received eight calls about vehicle fires in September. That’s double the number from August, and substantially higher than July. Nearby in Cortland County, a burning car...
Bears are Running Wild in Broome County
As winter approaches, it seems bears in the Broome County area are getting a little more adventurous in residential areas during their search for food. It's no secret that I'm terrified of bears. Growing up on Long Island, I never had to wonder how to survive if I came across a bear in my travels. And when I moved to Binghamton, I assumed that if I stayed far way from the woods as best as I could, I probably wouldn't run into any bears.
One Arrested After Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force Executes Narcotic Search
The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed a search warrant resulting in the finding of multiple drugs including methamphetamine. The Task Force says on October 26, they executed a search warrant at a Johnson City hotel. As a result of the search, investigators recovered approximately 43 grams of...
Schuyler County Sheriff warns of hoodie scam
SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – To add to the army of scams already sweeping the Southern Tier, the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of another one that arrives via texts. The Sheriff’s Office announced that some people may receive a text message that claims it’s from the department. The message says that the […]
