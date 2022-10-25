YATES COUNTY — The proposed 2023 budget meets the budget guideline issued by the Yates County Legislature to stay within the property tax cap increase allowable amount of $1,701,930 or 10.30%. The result is a property tax levy of $15,908,606, a reduction of $611,066 over the 2022 levy. Because of the reduction in the tax levy and a 7.10% increase in the full value of taxable property in the County, the proposed 2023 property tax rate will decrease to $4.95 per thousand from $5.51 in 2022. Note that the taxable valuation may change due to corrections prior to the budget adoption. The public hearing on the budget will be held Nov. 17.

