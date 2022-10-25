ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemung County, NY

NewsChannel 36

Chemung Co. Legislator Brian Hyland Passes Away

CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY (WENY) -- A legislator who represented part of Chemung County for more than a decade has passed away. Sixth district legislator Brian Hyland passed away Sunday at the age of 77. According to his obituary, he died at home, surrounded by family. Hyland served on the Chemung...
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Bradford County School Gets $ to Buy Clean Buses

A school district in Bradford County, Pennsylvania is among 400 school districts across the U.S. getting federal money to buy clean school buses. Governor Tom Wolf says the Troy Area School District, Rohrer Enterprises will get two-point-seven-six million dollars to buy seven buses. 11 districts in the commonwealth are receiving...
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
chronicle-express.com

Yates County to reduce property taxes

YATES COUNTY — The proposed 2023 budget meets the budget guideline issued by the Yates County Legislature to stay within the property tax cap increase allowable amount of $1,701,930 or 10.30%. The result is a property tax levy of $15,908,606, a reduction of $611,066 over the 2022 levy. Because of the reduction in the tax levy and a 7.10% increase in the full value of taxable property in the County, the proposed 2023 property tax rate will decrease to $4.95 per thousand from $5.51 in 2022. Note that the taxable valuation may change due to corrections prior to the budget adoption. The public hearing on the budget will be held Nov. 17.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

New York Announces Mandatory Change to "Real ID" for Domestic Travel by May 2023

If you're looking to travel by plane domestically anytime in the next year -- you'll need to be getting an upgrade to your drivers license. The announcement came from the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles at the Greater Binghamton Airport today. DMV officials stated that in order to take domestic flights, you will either need a valid passport, or a new "Real ID" to be permitted to travel.
BINGHAMTON, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Former combat medic joins Troy Laurel Health Center

Troy, Pa. — Laurel Health Centers added a new team member: Maureen Lewis, CRNP, certified registered nurse practitioner. Lewis will join the Troy Laurel Health Center located at 45 Mud Creek Rd. in Troy. Lewis has a background in internal medicine, acute inpatient care, labor & delivery, and specialty services, having worked in both inpatient and outpatient care settings. ...
TROY, PA
whcuradio.com

Tompkins County sees increase in vehicle fires, data shows

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — In Tompkins County, reports of vehicle fires are up for the third straight month. The Emergency Response Department received eight calls about vehicle fires in September. That’s double the number from August, and substantially higher than July. Nearby in Cortland County, a burning car...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Bears are Running Wild in Broome County

As winter approaches, it seems bears in the Broome County area are getting a little more adventurous in residential areas during their search for food. It's no secret that I'm terrified of bears. Growing up on Long Island, I never had to wonder how to survive if I came across a bear in my travels. And when I moved to Binghamton, I assumed that if I stayed far way from the woods as best as I could, I probably wouldn't run into any bears.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Schuyler County Sheriff warns of hoodie scam

SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – To add to the army of scams already sweeping the Southern Tier, the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of another one that arrives via texts. The Sheriff’s Office announced that some people may receive a text message that claims it’s from the department. The message says that the […]
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY

