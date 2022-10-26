ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

Saratoga Springs, October 26 High School 🏐 Game Notice

High School Volleyball PRO
 3 days ago

The Mechanicville Senior High School volleyball team will have a game with Saratoga Central Catholic Senior High School on October 26, 2022, 13:15:00.

Mechanicville Senior High School
Saratoga Central Catholic Senior High School
October 26, 2022
13:15:00
High School Volleyball PRO

Clifton Park, October 27 High School 🏐 Game Notice

The Saratoga Springs Senior High School volleyball team will have a game with Shenendehowa High School on October 27, 2022, 13:15:00.
CLIFTON PARK, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Stillwater stomps Broadalbin-Perth to move on to Class C semis

BROADALBIN, NY (NEWS10) — Section II, Class C football playoffs, loaded with state-ranked teams, kicked off Friday night with four quarterfinals matchups. One of those ranked squads, No. 22 Stillwater, entered the postseason as the three-seed in the north division, and traveled to Broadalbin-Perth to battle the two-seeded Patriots out of the south. Even without […]
STILLWATER, NY
WNYT

Ribbon cut at new Saratoga Springs park

The ribbon was cut Friday on a new park in downtown Saratoga Springs. Flat Rock Park is on Flat Rock Avenue next to the city parking garage. The park was completed in just under a month and cost $42,000. It features benches, picnic tables and a small outside amphitheater.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

One-seed Fonda-Fultonville forges ahead to Class C semi-finals, trouncing Hoosick Falls/Tamarac

Fonda-Fultonville entered the Section II, Class C playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the south division after a perfect, 8-0 regular season that landed the Braves the three-spot in the state rankings. But Mike Mancini's squad faced a difficult opening round test Friday night, welcoming in the four-seed out of the north, Hoosick Falls/Tamarac - a team ranked 16th in the state for Class C.
HOOSICK FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Duck theft stopped in Saratoga Springs

Earlier in October, Saratoga Springs Police Department stopped a duck thief. The location was Congress Park - a downtown location known well for large number of waterfowl who call it home. The ducks that live there are a protected species - a fact which police had to enforce.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Free meals for all students in Saratoga School District

Saratoga Springs City School District announced that starting on October 31 all students are eligible for one free breakfast and one free lunch each day for the rest of the 2022-2023 school year. The district will use funding from the Federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency COVID Relief (ESSER II) Funds and the current budget in the Cafeteria Fund.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WIBX 950

Cops Will Be Everywhere This Weekend In New York State

Happy Halloween weekend! The fun is underway from Buffalo to Syracuse to Albany in the Empire State. The cooler air is here and the leaves have fallen. Break out the candy and scary costumes and let's go!. Before the weekend starts, there are some things that the State of New...
SYRACUSE, NY
