TKO: What’s the name on St. Louis’ new soccer stadium now?
TKO: The Kilcoyne Opinion sorts out today’s news that Centene has pulled out as the sponsor for St. Louis City SC’s stadium naming rights deal. The expansion MLS team announced om Tuesday that their new stadium will be called “Citypark”.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
