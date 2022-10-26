ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WVNews

Halloween trick-or-treating scheduled throughout Harrison County (West Virginia); families urged to prepare for rain

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Families throughout Harrison County will have opportunities to enjoy All Hallows Eve and have some frightful fun Monday evening. While children in Nutter Fort and Anmoore will trick or treat from 6-7 p.m., children in Bridgeport, Clarksburg, Fairmont and Stonewood will trick or treat from 6-7:30 p.m.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Grading the Mountaineers: West Virginia vs. TCU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia put up a good fight against the No. 7 team in the country, but TCU was able to hold on, winning 41-31 Saturday afternoon at Mountaineer Field. With the loss, WVU fell to 3-5 on the season while the Horned Frogs remained perfect at...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Charles Woods TCU Postgame 1029/22

West Virginia cornerback Charles Woods battled back from injury to play against TCU, and despite a heavy brace did well in helping his team combat some of the Horned Frogs' shorter passing plays. Big strikes on deep crosses and angle routes were tougher sledding, and contributed heavily to WVU's defeat.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

WVU women face Fairmont State in basketball exhibition

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia women’s basketball team is set to welcome Fairmont State to Morgantown on Sunday for the team’s annual ‘Haunted Hoops’ exhibition. Tipoff against the Falcons is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday’s contest against the Falcons will be broadcast...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Crookshanks leads Bees past Minutemen, 31-6

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Class AA No. 10 East Fairmont hosted Lewis County on Friday night and bounced back from a sloppy first quarter to score 31 unanswered points with the help of Ian Crookshanks, who picked up 293 total yards and three touchdowns in the game. Lewis...
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Duggan throws for 3 TDs, No. 7 TCU beats WVU 41-31

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — You can have all the computers you want, armed by trained analysts, and toss in even a little artificial intelligence to go with the human intelligence as a football coach. You can run numbers like you run plays, prepare game plans, set up matchups...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Harry Clifford Bohon Sr.

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Harry Clifford Bohon Sr., 70, of Clarksburg, WV, (Adamston Community) passed away on Friday, October 28, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Kingwood, WV, on April 2, 1952, a son of the late Russell Ray and Vaughna Lucille Loscar Bohon.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Valiant WVU effort falls short

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Midway through the fourth quarter, fans at Mountaineer Field began batting a large, inflated beach ball through the air, only to discover after a short while that the air was slowly escaping. If you believed in symbolism, so it was down on the sunbathed...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

TCU's story contrasts with WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Tell the truth. During the offseason, when West Virginia’s 2022 football schedule came out and you looked through it and did your preseason game-by-game projections, you marked Saturday’s noon Homecoming game against TCU as a victory. This was a team that had...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

WVU Football JT Daniels Front.JPG

MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Photo Gallery I: West Virginia Mountaineers - TCU Horned Frogs

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Images from West Virginia's hard-fought 41-31 loss to No. 7 TCU on Saturday. The Mountaineers put up 431 total yards, but allowed the Horned Frogs 21.3 yards per completion and yielded five touchdowns of 29 yards or greater. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

WVU Football Reese Smith 2 Front.JPG

MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Men's Basketball Bob Huggins 10/28/22

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins discusses the process of putting together a team with a number of players from different backgrounds, and the pace at which installation must progress in the preseason. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content....
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

WVU defeats Bowling Green in basketball exhibition

West Virginia’s men’s basketball team scored a 73-57 victory over Bowling Green in Friday night’s charity exhibition game at the WVU Coliseum. The Mountaineers got 18 points from Erik Stevenson and 14 from Emmitt Matthews,
MORGANTOWN, WV

