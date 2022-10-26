High school football teams clash Tuesday in section quarterfinals

SARTELL — Sartell and Sauk Rapids faced each other in the week 2 game of the 2022 season, and for one of the teams the same matchup will be their last.

Sartell hosted Bemidji for the second time in a week Tuesday night in the Section 8-5A quarterfinals, coming away with a 33-21 win. Sartell beat the Lumberjacks last Wednesday in their final regular season game 47-7.

Bemidji scored first Tuesday night to lead 7-0 after a roughing the kicker penalty on a field goal attempt gave them another chance at the end zone. On the next possession, Sartell senior quarterback Cole Hentges scored on a 2-yard keeper to tie the game 7-7.

Hentges snagged an interception near the Bemidji end zone and returned it to the 45-yard line to set up a scoring drive that ended in a three-yard run by Donovan Lund.

Dylan Simones scored on a 10-yard pass from Hentges to give the Sabres a 20-7 lead at halftime.

With the win the Sabres (4-5) will face Sauk Rapids (6-2) at 2 p.m. Saturday in Sauk Rapids in the Section 8-5A semifinal.

Albany advances, Apollo comes close

Apollo narrowly missed a Section 8-4A semifinals appearance with a 13-12 loss at Little Falls Tuesday night. The Eagles led 12-0 in the fourth quarter. The Flyers will face No. 1 seed ROCORI in the semifinals at 1 p.m. Saturday. Apollo finishes their season at 1-8.

St. Cloud Tech lost at Alexandria Tuesday 35-6 in the Section 8-5A quarterfinals. The Tigers finish the season at 1-8.

Albany hosted Minnewaska Tuesday night in the Section 6-3A quarterfinals and came away with a 59-12 win. The No. 2-seed Huskies will host Morris Area/ Chokio-Alberta Saturday at 3 p.m.

The No. 5 seed Cathedral Crusaders fell 35-18 against No. 4 seed Annandale Tuesday night in Annandale. The Crusaders finish their season 1-8. Annandale will play Saturday at 2 p.m. at No. 1 seed Milaca.

Other area scores Tuesday

Foley 38, Spectrum 12

Upsala/Swanville 50, Benson 28

Kimball 40, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 0

Paynesville 40, Holdingford 22

Pierz 27, Melrose 14

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: High school football teams clash Tuesday in section quarterfinals