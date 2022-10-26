The Edinburg North varsity volleyball team is 22-10 this season and is 6-1 in district 31-6A. A big piece of their team is made up of a foreign exchange student. Gaia Benesperi plays as the middle hitter for the team, she is from Tuscany, Italy. She joined a foreign exchange program that allowed a family anywhere in the US to host her for a whole year. That family ended up being from Edinburg.

EDINBURG, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO