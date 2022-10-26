ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlingen, TX

riograndeguardian.com

Anchor tenant announced for Weslaco’s second industrial park

WESLACO, Texas – The anchor tenant for Weslaco’s eagerly-anticipated second industrial park has been announced. Glazer’s Beer & Beverage (GBB) is a wholesale alcoholic beverage distribution company with seven locations in Texas, two in Arkansas, and one in Louisiana. The company formally announced plans to build a...
WESLACO, TX
High School Football PRO

Bishop, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice

RAYMONDVILLE, TX
losfresnosnews.net

Down the wire

The Los Fresnos Falcons faced off against the Weslaco Panthers for another Round of 32-6A play. Coming off a win over the Rivera Raiders, Los Fresnos looked to go 2-0 in district. Weslaco, who lost the district opener to Harlingen, was looking to bounce back. Weslaco struck first, scoring two...
LOS FRESNOS, TX
KRGV

Foreign exchange student navigates life and sports in the Valley

The Edinburg North varsity volleyball team is 22-10 this season and is 6-1 in district 31-6A. A big piece of their team is made up of a foreign exchange student. Gaia Benesperi plays as the middle hitter for the team, she is from Tuscany, Italy. She joined a foreign exchange program that allowed a family anywhere in the US to host her for a whole year. That family ended up being from Edinburg.
EDINBURG, TX
progresstimes.net

El Salinas Ranch ranks third on Queen’s List for The Brahman Journal

“This article appeared in the Oct 7 issue of the Progress Times.”. The Brahman Journal named Sullivan City’s El Salinas Ranch the 3rd breeder of over 100+ gray females on the American Brahman Breeders Association’s Queen’s List last week. Former Mission Mayor Norberto ‘Beto’ Salinas attributes the ranch’s success to his breeding methods.
SULLIVAN CITY, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Lucky ducky owners reunited with lost pet that drew birders to Harlingen park

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — For a couple weeks, a rare mandarin duck drew people in flocks to Pendleton Park. Colorful and splashy, he waddled, swam and preened before birders and photographers who came to sneak a peek of the exotic fowl before it had a chance to fly off — or rather, to duck out.
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

New water pump station to provide flood relief in Cameron County

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday in Cameron County for a new pump station in the Tio Cano Lake area. Three massive water pumps will be station at the new pump station in Cameron County once construction is complete. Plans for the project were pushed forward after back-to-back flooding events...
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Burlington to open store in Pharr—and has a surprise for a local school

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Off-price retailer Burlington is opening a store this week in Pharr. To celebrate the occasion, the store will be donating $5,000 through AdoptAClassroom.org to a school in the PSJA Independent School District to celebrate the occasion. The donation is intended to be used for school supplies at a select campus that will […]
PHARR, TX
travellens.co

20 Best Restaurants in Harlingen, TX

Harlingen is a city in Cameron County, south Texas. Situated at the Rio Grande Valley center, it offers plenty of outdoor recreational opportunities such as bird watching, hiking, and fishing. The city is also an excellent destination for leisure activities throughout the year, boasting tropical weather, golf courses, and parks.
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

After cold front nice fall-like weekend

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A strong cold front will be moving through the Rio Grande Valley Friday afternoon bringing the threat of strong to severe storms and heavy rainfall. The marginal severe weather risk is confined to the coastal areas of Cameron and Willacy counties while the slight risk is further to our north around […]
WILLACY COUNTY, TX
kurv.com

Ground Broken For Anzalduas Bridge Expansion

Rio Grande Valley officials are breaking ground for an 83-million-dollar expansion of the Anzalduas International Bridge. A ceremony to mark the start of the project was held Wednesday. The expansion will allow commercial trucks to take cargo over the bridge in both directions. The Pharr International Bridge is currently the...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Community gathers for Harley David Garcia’s “Last Ride”

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Family and friends of the motorcyclist, Harley David Garcia, gathered in his honor for a special “Last Ride” procession on Wednesday in Edinburg. Garcia was killed in a motorcycle crash on Oct. 20, in San Carlos that is currently under investigation. A...
EDINBURG, TX
progresstimes.net

‘The acting bug bit me’

This article appeared in the Oct. 7 issue of the Progress Times. Mission HS grad JT Campos talks acting in the TV/film industry and Queen of the South. Mission High School graduate Joseph Thomas ‘JT’ Campos never imagined acting would change his life. The Queen of the South actor tells his experience in the TV and film industry as he works to represent Chicano culture and his South Texas roots.
MISSION, TX
progresstimes.net

365 Tollway project underway in Mission

This article originally ran in the March 18 issue of the Progress Times. A project that has been 12 years in the making is “finally coming to fruition,” Engineer Ramon Navarro said at the March 14 Mission City Council meeting. The Hidalgo County Regional Mobility Authority began turning dirt on the 365 Tollway project this week.
MISSION, TX
KRGV

La Joya man pleads not guilty in deadly shooting

A 30-year-old La Joya man pleaded not guilty to murder in connection with a deadly August shooting in McAllen. Gerardo Chapa is accused in the death of Luis Alonzo Gonzalez Sanchez, whose body McAllen police found with several gunshot wounds in the 2000 block of Redbud Avenue on August 1.
MCALLEN, TX

