KRGV
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Oct. 28, 2022
For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on Twitter. Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Friday Oct. 28, 2022 below:
riograndeguardian.com
Anchor tenant announced for Weslaco’s second industrial park
WESLACO, Texas – The anchor tenant for Weslaco’s eagerly-anticipated second industrial park has been announced. Glazer’s Beer & Beverage (GBB) is a wholesale alcoholic beverage distribution company with seven locations in Texas, two in Arkansas, and one in Louisiana. The company formally announced plans to build a...
Bishop, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
losfresnosnews.net
Down the wire
The Los Fresnos Falcons faced off against the Weslaco Panthers for another Round of 32-6A play. Coming off a win over the Rivera Raiders, Los Fresnos looked to go 2-0 in district. Weslaco, who lost the district opener to Harlingen, was looking to bounce back. Weslaco struck first, scoring two...
KRGV
Foreign exchange student navigates life and sports in the Valley
The Edinburg North varsity volleyball team is 22-10 this season and is 6-1 in district 31-6A. A big piece of their team is made up of a foreign exchange student. Gaia Benesperi plays as the middle hitter for the team, she is from Tuscany, Italy. She joined a foreign exchange program that allowed a family anywhere in the US to host her for a whole year. That family ended up being from Edinburg.
progresstimes.net
El Salinas Ranch ranks third on Queen’s List for The Brahman Journal
“This article appeared in the Oct 7 issue of the Progress Times.”. The Brahman Journal named Sullivan City’s El Salinas Ranch the 3rd breeder of over 100+ gray females on the American Brahman Breeders Association’s Queen’s List last week. Former Mission Mayor Norberto ‘Beto’ Salinas attributes the ranch’s success to his breeding methods.
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Lucky ducky owners reunited with lost pet that drew birders to Harlingen park
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — For a couple weeks, a rare mandarin duck drew people in flocks to Pendleton Park. Colorful and splashy, he waddled, swam and preened before birders and photographers who came to sneak a peek of the exotic fowl before it had a chance to fly off — or rather, to duck out.
utrgvrider.com
KRGV
New water pump station to provide flood relief in Cameron County
A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday in Cameron County for a new pump station in the Tio Cano Lake area. Three massive water pumps will be station at the new pump station in Cameron County once construction is complete. Plans for the project were pushed forward after back-to-back flooding events...
Burlington to open store in Pharr—and has a surprise for a local school
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Off-price retailer Burlington is opening a store this week in Pharr. To celebrate the occasion, the store will be donating $5,000 through AdoptAClassroom.org to a school in the PSJA Independent School District to celebrate the occasion. The donation is intended to be used for school supplies at a select campus that will […]
travellens.co
20 Best Restaurants in Harlingen, TX
Harlingen is a city in Cameron County, south Texas. Situated at the Rio Grande Valley center, it offers plenty of outdoor recreational opportunities such as bird watching, hiking, and fishing. The city is also an excellent destination for leisure activities throughout the year, boasting tropical weather, golf courses, and parks.
After cold front nice fall-like weekend
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A strong cold front will be moving through the Rio Grande Valley Friday afternoon bringing the threat of strong to severe storms and heavy rainfall. The marginal severe weather risk is confined to the coastal areas of Cameron and Willacy counties while the slight risk is further to our north around […]
kurv.com
Ground Broken For Anzalduas Bridge Expansion
Rio Grande Valley officials are breaking ground for an 83-million-dollar expansion of the Anzalduas International Bridge. A ceremony to mark the start of the project was held Wednesday. The expansion will allow commercial trucks to take cargo over the bridge in both directions. The Pharr International Bridge is currently the...
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Community gathers for Harley David Garcia’s “Last Ride”
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Family and friends of the motorcyclist, Harley David Garcia, gathered in his honor for a special “Last Ride” procession on Wednesday in Edinburg. Garcia was killed in a motorcycle crash on Oct. 20, in San Carlos that is currently under investigation. A...
New Sonic Drive-In will be taking its first orders at new location in Elsa
ELSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The newest fast food drive-in restaurant in Elsa will be open this week. To celebrate the SONIC Elsa opening, a ribbon cutting ceremony is planned for 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, with free activities, music and food. Then, on Friday, the drive-in will start its first full-day of welcoming guests at 7 […]
progresstimes.net
‘The acting bug bit me’
This article appeared in the Oct. 7 issue of the Progress Times. Mission HS grad JT Campos talks acting in the TV/film industry and Queen of the South. Mission High School graduate Joseph Thomas ‘JT’ Campos never imagined acting would change his life. The Queen of the South actor tells his experience in the TV and film industry as he works to represent Chicano culture and his South Texas roots.
progresstimes.net
365 Tollway project underway in Mission
This article originally ran in the March 18 issue of the Progress Times. A project that has been 12 years in the making is “finally coming to fruition,” Engineer Ramon Navarro said at the March 14 Mission City Council meeting. The Hidalgo County Regional Mobility Authority began turning dirt on the 365 Tollway project this week.
KRGV
La Joya man pleads not guilty in deadly shooting
A 30-year-old La Joya man pleaded not guilty to murder in connection with a deadly August shooting in McAllen. Gerardo Chapa is accused in the death of Luis Alonzo Gonzalez Sanchez, whose body McAllen police found with several gunshot wounds in the 2000 block of Redbud Avenue on August 1.
Meat market asks if Food Patrol has a ‘warrant’ to film their health violations
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Patrol stopped at Harlingen and McAllen for this week’s “Food 4 Thought” segment. With more than 10 Top Performer stickers from previous years, Taqueria Jalisco Owner Maria Alejos is adding another to her collection. The small restaurant located at 621 South Commerce Street in Harlingen is big on success […]
50-Year-Old Daniel Luna Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Edinburg (Edinburg, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Edinburg on Monday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Sunflower Road on Highway 107.
