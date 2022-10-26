(ABC 6 News) – If you’re looking for a different way to celebrate Halloween, you have not one, but two different options at the Rochester Civic Theatre. Opening Thursday, October 27, Murder for Two is a nearly two-hour-long musical version of your classic “whodunit” story. During the show, one tries to figure out who killed the great American novelist Arthur Whitney at his own surprise party.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO