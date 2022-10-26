Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Detour Affecting the Cary Regional Library to Begin October 31stJames TulianoCary, NC
Durham City Council discusses future of Fayetteville Street CorridorThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Photo exhibit captures spirit of Durham’s West EndThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
North Carolina man arrested on 4 charges of sexual assault against Clay County child, deputies sayZoey FieldsClay County, FL
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
Chronicle
'It's a special group': Duke field hockey fights to the end in Senior Day loss to North Carolina
Hall of Fame NFL coach Vince Lombardi once said that a great team, “whether [they] win or lose … have applied the best version of [themselves] to the task at hand.” On the field Saturday, the Blue Devils played their best brand of field hockey. Although No....
Chronicle
KERR-FECTION: No. 3 Duke men's soccer downs Virginia Tech on the road to cap undefeated regular season
A lot can happen in 40 years. In the last four decades, Germany went from two countries to one, Blockbuster went out of business, the global population doubled, Leonardo DiCaprio was born, slept in a bear and won an Oscar, “Star Wars” became the biggest thing since sliced bread and the Chicago Cubs, after more than 100 years, finally won a World Series. And for the first time since 1982, Duke finished a regular season unbeaten.
Chronicle
Midseason check-in: Breaking down Duke football on the bye week
While the rest of the college football world plays on, Duke stands idle on its bye week Saturday. With the Blue Devils halfway through their conference schedule, The Chronicle's beat writers take a look back and a look ahead at the questions that have defined—and will define—Duke's season.
Chronicle
Chronicle staff members honored in 2022 ACP Individual Awards competitions
Chronicle staff members won several awards in the Associated Collegiate Press’s 2022 Individual Awards competition, including first place for social media reporting. The Chronicle’s staff placed first in the Best Social Media Reporting category for coverage of Duke Student Government revoking its official recognition of Students Supporting Israel, as well as multi-platform engagement from the sports department.
Chronicle
Duke men's basketball 2022-23 player preview: Dariq Whitehead
As basketball season quickly approaches, the Blue Zone takes a detailed look at Duke men’s basketball’s 2022-23 roster, with a preview of each player. Previously, we’ve highlighted Stanley Borden, Spencer Hubbard, Max Johns, Kale Catchings, Ryan Young, Christian Reeves, Jaylen Blakes, Jaden Schutt, Tyrese Proctor, Mark Mitchell, Kyle Filipowski and Jacob Grandison. Here is Dariq Whitehead:
Chronicle
From Congress to the NC General Assembly, Blue Devils run for office across the country
With midterm elections just two weeks away, you can expect to see several Duke alumni and previous employees on your ballot. Some are candidates in national races, while others are running for local positions. Several graduated from the Law School and Trinity College of Arts and Sciences, and some obtained degrees from Duke's Fuqua School of Business and Duke School of Medicine.
Chronicle
Duke women's basketball 2022-23 player preview: Taya Corosdale
Height: 6-foot-3 Position: Guard/Forward. Last year's stat line (Oregon State): 31.9 MPG, 7.3 PPG, 7.4 RPG. Game breakdown: Taya Corosdale’s versatility as a combo forward will make her a vital member of Duke’s lineup this year. The Oregon State transfer racked up a 43.3% field goal percentage last season with the Beavers; in tandem with her 31.5% three-point percentage on 2.4 attempts per game, Corosdale will help Duke’s offense spread the ball out by making herself an option on the inside and outside.
Chronicle
Duke women's basketball 2022-23 player preview: Reigan Richardson
As the college basketball season looms, it's finally time for the Blue Zone to preview the 2022-23 Duke women's basketball roster. We previously looked at Bo Shaffer, Emma Schmidt, Jiselle Havas, Lee Volker, Imani Lewis, Emma Koabel, Vanessa de Jesus, Mia Heide, Kennedy Brown, Shay Bollin and Jordyn Oliver. Up next is Georgia transfer Reigan Richardson:
