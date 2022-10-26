A lot can happen in 40 years. In the last four decades, Germany went from two countries to one, Blockbuster went out of business, the global population doubled, Leonardo DiCaprio was born, slept in a bear and won an Oscar, “Star Wars” became the biggest thing since sliced bread and the Chicago Cubs, after more than 100 years, finally won a World Series. And for the first time since 1982, Duke finished a regular season unbeaten.

DURHAM, NC ・ 22 HOURS AGO