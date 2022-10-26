On each anniversary of 9/11, a grave sobriety seems to overcome every classroom. There is a tension suspended in the air, bolstered by the realization that the event forever altered the course of our country’s history. Amid it all appears to be the tacit understanding that our sense of grief has been woven into our cultural fabric as Americans: our collective despair was the kind that can only be experienced once across the span of memory, and for us Americans, that unique anguish was borne from that moment.

1 DAY AGO