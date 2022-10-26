Read full article on original website
American exceptionalism: an excuse for American inhumanity
On each anniversary of 9/11, a grave sobriety seems to overcome every classroom. There is a tension suspended in the air, bolstered by the realization that the event forever altered the course of our country’s history. Amid it all appears to be the tacit understanding that our sense of grief has been woven into our cultural fabric as Americans: our collective despair was the kind that can only be experienced once across the span of memory, and for us Americans, that unique anguish was borne from that moment.
Confessions from a reformed Hallmark hater
Just five years ago, I was five years younger, coasting on the relatively painless winds of high school and serving as the ardent prime minister of the Hallmark Hater Club. My uncomplicated existence completely rejected the well-defined clichés ubiquitous in the Hallmark cinematic universe. Sappy and predictable, the young successful professional returns from the unnamed big city to her quaint hometown just in time for the holidays, but still a bit hesitant on opening that can of nostalgia. Fortunately, the high school hunk of yore is still around and single (yay!), and the two are only a meet cute away from a happily ever after.
“Tip Culture Is Disgusting”: This French Traveler Explained Why Americans Should Put An End To Tipping
"Doing service in the food industry in the US is having a job as an actor."
If we want to be happy, we need to make a lot of mice really sad
39% of students will experience a significant mental health issue during their college career. This year alone, the World Health Organization reported that depression and anxiety rates rose by a whopping 25%, and the gradual end to the pandemic doesn’t seem to be helping. And suicide is still the second leading cause of death among young adults.
When being "informed" is not enough
Every two years, the “college turnout industrial complex” descends upon Duke. University administrators send out email blasts, encouraging students to exercise their constitutional rights. Third-party organizations invade BC Plaza, offering every freebie under the sun. Duke Votes ambassadors pervade the entire campus, lurking around every corner with clipboards, pens, and enthusiastic smiles.
