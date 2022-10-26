Man struck, killed by train in East Huntingdon Township

Metro Creative

A man was killed after he was hit by a train in East Huntingdon Township on Tuesday evening.

William T. Taylor Jr., 29, was identified as the victim in a report by Westmoreland County Coroner Timothy Carson.

The report said Taylor was lying on the tracks in the area of Huffman Lane as a Carload Express train approached at 10:54 p.m.

The train operator applied the brakes and horn but was unable to stop before hitting him, Carson’s report said.

Deputy Coroner Joshua C. Zappone pronounced Taylor dead at the scene. The cause and manner of his death is pending toxicology results.

State police in Greensburg are investigating.