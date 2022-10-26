ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

WVNews

Harry Clifford Bohon Sr.

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Harry Clifford Bohon Sr., 70, of Clarksburg, WV, (Adamston Community) passed away on Friday, October 28, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Kingwood, WV, on April 2, 1952, a son of the late Russell Ray and Vaughna Lucille Loscar Bohon.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Crookshanks leads Bees past Minutemen, 31-6

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Class AA No. 10 East Fairmont hosted Lewis County on Friday night and bounced back from a sloppy first quarter to score 31 unanswered points with the help of Ian Crookshanks, who picked up 293 total yards and three touchdowns in the game. Lewis...
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Missed opportunities cost West Virginia dearly in upset bid vs. TCU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A week after putting forth the worst performance of the Neal Brown era in a 48-10 beatdown at Texas Tech, the Mountaineer football team responded with effort and resilience against No. 7 TCU. While West Virginia’s strain and desire were positives, unfortunately the thing WVU will...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

WVU women face Fairmont State in basketball exhibition

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia women’s basketball team is set to welcome Fairmont State to Morgantown on Sunday for the team’s annual ‘Haunted Hoops’ exhibition. Tipoff against the Falcons is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday’s contest against the Falcons will be broadcast...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Photo Gallery I: West Virginia Mountaineers - TCU Horned Frogs

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Images from West Virginia's hard-fought 41-31 loss to No. 7 TCU on Saturday. The Mountaineers put up 431 total yards, but allowed the Horned Frogs 21.3 yards per completion and yielded five touchdowns of 29 yards or greater. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Duggan throws for 3 TDs, No. 7 TCU beats West Virginia 41-31

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Max Duggan threw three touchdown passes, Kendre Miller ran for 120 yards and a score and No. 7 TCU used big plays on offense to beat West Virginia 41-31 Saturday to remain unbeaten. The Horned Frogs (8-0, 5-0 Big 12) didn’t need a comeback from a...
FORT WORTH, TX
WVNews

Inside the matchup: West Virginia welcomes talented TCU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — When West Virginia scheduled this game as homecoming, it wasn’t out of any disrespect for the Horned Frogs. Given the usual timing of that event, and the fact that WVU doesn’t control the creation of the Big 12 schedule, and that it already gets cut a break in that it doesn’t get scheduled for back-to-back Saturday road trips in the league, there’s little control over what schools it will face in mid- to late October, when homecoming games are typically scheduled.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Charles Woods TCU Postgame 1029/22

West Virginia cornerback Charles Woods battled back from injury to play against TCU, and despite a heavy brace did well in helping his team combat some of the Horned Frogs' shorter passing plays. Big strikes on deep crosses and angle routes were tougher sledding, and contributed heavily to WVU's defeat.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Duggan throws for 3 TDs, No. 7 TCU beats WVU 41-31

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — You can have all the computers you want, armed by trained analysts, and toss in even a little artificial intelligence to go with the human intelligence as a football coach. You can run numbers like you run plays, prepare game plans, set up matchups...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins 10/28/22

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins was pleased with parts of his team's defensive play in the exhibition win over Bowling Green, but notes that his squad needs more time and reps to improve on the offensive end. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

WVU defeats Bowling Green in basketball exhibition

West Virginia’s men’s basketball team scored a 73-57 victory over Bowling Green in Friday night’s charity exhibition game at the WVU Coliseum. The Mountaineers got 18 points from Erik Stevenson and 14 from Emmitt Matthews,
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

WVU Football JT Daniels Front.JPG

MORGANTOWN, WV

