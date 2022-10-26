Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KLTV
WebXtra: Longview ISD Superintendent James Wilcox discusses how school library books are regulated
KTRE’s Avery Gorman speaks about the SFA homecoming parade this morning in downtown Nacogdoches. Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by multiple vehicles in Tyler. Tyler Police Department and DEA set to host drug drop off. Updated: 21 hours ago. The Tyler Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Agency will...
KLTV
High school welding competition underway in Longview
Tyler Police Department and DEA set to host drug drop off. The Tyler Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Agency will host a drug take back event tomorrow to allow the public to safely dispose of unwanted prescription drugs. Gilmer skating rink owner plans to rebuild after Monday’s fire.
KLTV
Gregg County commissioners approve mobile command vehicle purchase with ARPA funds
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas commissioners court took steps today toward securing a new state-of-the-art mobile command vehicle. It’s a hefty price tag that Gregg County commissioners are looking at but an essential piece of equipment for first responders. In Gregg County, commissioners approved a resolution to...
5 arrested after Rusk County investigators recover stolen property from 3 East Texas counties
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Five people have been arrested after Rusk County investigators recovered multiple stolen items, such as sports memorabilia, a truck and trailer, from across three East Texas counties. The Rusk County Sheriff's Office Facebook page said deputies responded to a recent home invasion robbery, where a...
KLTV
Police: Suspect in armed robbery attacked clerk at Lufkin Cash Now store
KLTV's Jamey Boyum talks with American Welding Society District 17 Director Jay Jones about a high school welding competition held at LeTourneau University in Longview. 2 Tyler men charged in shooting death make court appearance. Updated: 3 hours ago. Dakevian Scroggins and Zaccheus Dunn, the two suspects charged with a...
KLTV
Lawyers discuss benefits of pro bono work at Smith County courthouse
Nacogdoches City Council holds special session to discuss funding of ‘top priority’ needs. The Nacogdoches City Council discussed funding for city projects during a special session on Thursday. This comes after a petition stopped the city from taking on debt without voter approval with certificate of obligations. Updated:...
KLTV
WebXtra: Lawyers celebrated for pro bono work at Smith County courthouse
Longview is wrapping up a $5.7 million project that brought upgrades and additional space to Broughton Recreation Center. Gregg County commissioners approve mobile command vehicle purchase with ARPA funds. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. The mobile unit is needed to replace the aging and obsolete unit currently used by Gregg...
KLTV
Nacogdoches City Council holds special session to discuss funding of ‘top priority’ needs
Longview is wrapping up a $5.7 million project that brought upgrades and additional space to Broughton Recreation Center. Lawyers discuss benefits of pro bono work at Smith County courthouse. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Pro bono lawyers were recognized today at the Smith County courthouse as part of the American...
KLTV
Lufkin Armed Robbery
Tyler Police Department and DEA set to host drug drop off. The Tyler Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Agency will host a drug take back event tomorrow to allow the public to safely dispose of unwanted prescription drugs. Updated: 5 hours ago. Area high school students paid a visit...
KTRE
Longview’s Broughton Recreation Center almost open to public
Nacogdoches City Council holds special session to discuss funding of ‘top priority’ needs. The Nacogdoches City Council discussed funding for city projects during a special session on Thursday. This comes after a petition stopped the city from taking on debt without voter approval with certificate of obligations. Lawyers...
KLTV
Cab of 18-wheeler crashes into Lakeport seafood restaurant
Tyler Police Department and DEA set to host drug drop off. The Tyler Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Agency will host a drug take back event tomorrow to allow the public to safely dispose of unwanted prescription drugs. Updated: 3 hours ago. Area high school students paid a visit...
KLTV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closure at W. Grande, Hollytree
Tyler Police Department and DEA set to host drug drop off. The Tyler Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Agency will host a drug take back event tomorrow to allow the public to safely dispose of unwanted prescription drugs. Updated: 3 hours ago. Area high school students paid a visit...
KLTV
Tyler Police Department and DEA set to host drug drop off
Area high school students paid a visit to LeTourneau University in Longview today to make sparks fly, but in a very controlled way. This welding competition paid off in scholarships and certifications for student welders.
steelcountrybee.com
Hughes Springs resident sentenced in Cass County Court
A Hughes Springs resident was sentenced to deferred adjudication in Cass County Court on Sept. 26, according to information released ...
KLTV
Smith County to consider renaming emergency operations center after Judge Jack Skeen, Jr.
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Commissioners Court will consider renaming the county’s emergency operations center after one of its longest-serving civil servants. Jack Skeen, Jr. has worked for Smith County and the State of Texas for more than 50 years, including as a city attorney for the City of Tyler, district attorney for Smith County and judge of the 241st District Court in Smith County. The resolution to do so will be proposed and voted on during the commissioners’ Tuesday meeting.
KLTV
City of Longview employee fired, being investigated for credit card abuse
Tyler Catholic school plans to open new early learning center in 2023. “We were trying to find other daycares around Tyler that might take these younger children,” said Michelle Caccitolo, Principal of St. Gregory’s Cathedral School. “And they all had waiting lists.”. Updated: 2 hours ago. |
ketk.com
Man accused of attempting to rob Lufkin Cash Now in custody after manhunt in Nacogdoches County
UPDATE: The City of Lufkin has announced that authorities have arrested Thaddeus Donnell Richardson Jr., 26, of Houston. According to authorities, Richardson allegedly stole a vehicle and started a chase that ended in Garrison before he got out on foot and was later found. Richardson was booked into the Nacogdoches...
Traffic shut down on Highway 322 in Gregg County because of HAZMAT incident
GREGG COUNTY, Texas — Traffic is shut down on Highway 322 in Gregg County Thursday due to an active HAZMAT incident in the area of Johnny Clark Road and Highway 322. The Gregg County Sheriff's Office said deputies are currently evacuating the area as a precaution. Traffic will be shut down on Highway 322 from FM 2011 to FM 2204.
KLTV
Crews working to fix water main leak in south Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Crews with the City of Tyler are working to repair a 2″ water line after it separated from a 12″ main at the Outback Steakhouse location on S. Broadway Ave. A spokesperson for the city says the water is back on at the location...
Area deemed safe after hazmat incident shuts down roads in Gregg County, causes evacuation
UPDATE: The evacuation order has been lifted, and officials said the area has been deemed safe. GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The area of Johnny Clark Road and Highway 322 is site on active hazmat incident on Thursday morning in Gregg County, according to officials. The sheriff’s office said the area is being evacuated as […]
Comments / 0