KLTV

Longview Fall Harvest Fest

LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Pro Bono Week

Longview is wrapping up a $5.7 million project that brought upgrades and additional space to Broughton Recreation Center. Gregg County commissioners approve mobile command vehicle purchase with ARPA funds. Updated: 38 minutes ago. |. The mobile unit is needed to replace the aging and obsolete unit currently used by Gregg...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Mineola ISD construction projects impacted by rising costs

MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas school district is facing the rising costs of construction following a recent bond approval. The Mineola ISD superintendent shares what they are doing to make progress on the construction projects. “We know that costs have increased quite a bit with inflation that’s going...
MINEOLA, TX
KLTV

St. Gregory Early Learning Center

LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Caramel apple bake by Casie Buck of Oaklea Mansion Bed and Breakfast

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The idea of caramel apples, cinnamon, and warm rolls combining to make a luscious dessert or breakfast bake is so enticing...and the smell will fill your whole house with an apple-cinnamon fragrance everyone craves in the fall. Caramel apple bake by Oaklea Mansion B&B. Ingredients. ·...
WINNSBORO, TX
KLTV

Memory Screenings

TYLER, TX
KLTV

Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Dog Tags Reunited

“The biggest concern I’ve heard from the folks in the neighborhood is not knowing what’s going in there. We don’t know how that’s going to affect the traffic flow, or how we get in and out of our neighborhood. That’s kind of problematic,” Land said.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

High school welding competition underway in Longview

LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Gilmer skating rink owner plans to rebuild after Monday’s fire

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The owner of Gilmer Starplex, John Allen, speaks about his plans to rebuild after his property was damaged in a fire that occurred Monday night. “We will make some changes to the building. For the most part, we will utilize the current construction,” says John Allen.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Oakland Heights Church Request

LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Cab of 18-wheeler crashes into Lakeport crawfish restaurant

LAKEPORT, Texas (KLTV) - An 18-wheeler cab crashed into a Gregg County restaurant Friday afternoon. It happened at Crawfish Cove at the intersection of Highways 149 and 322. The restaurant was closed at the time. According to DPS, the truck was northbound on Highway 149. The truck hydroplaned and went...
GREGG COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Better East Texas: China Threat

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -The timing is not convenient for the U.S. but any factor favoring the U.S. is not a consideration, in this case, I am referencing the recent events in China. For a generation, China has been kept in check on the world stage. While they have certainly been...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Smith County to consider renaming emergency operations center after Judge Jack Skeen, Jr.

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Commissioners Court will consider renaming the county’s emergency operations center after one of its longest-serving civil servants. Jack Skeen, Jr. has worked for Smith County and the State of Texas for more than 50 years, including as a city attorney for the City of Tyler, district attorney for Smith County and judge of the 241st District Court in Smith County. The resolution to do so will be proposed and voted on during the commissioners’ Tuesday meeting.
SMITH COUNTY, TX

