Newest venue Tyler Palace Event Center now open in Tyler, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
East Texas mourns the loss of actor Leslie Allen Jordan April 29, 1955 - October 24, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The foundation American Manicure School of Art, Lash Studio 214 Beauty, PHATS Institute of Beauty in Tyler/East TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Thriving Daily Media gives two thumbs up for the 4 annual Acton Tyler Children's Business Fair downtown TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Nobel Peace Prize Nominee and National Juneteenth Icon Opal Lee is coming to Tyler, Texas on Sunday, November 20, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
KLTV
Longview Fall Harvest Fest
Longview is wrapping up a $5.7 million project that brought upgrades and additional space to Broughton Recreation Center. Gregg County commissioners approve mobile command vehicle purchase with ARPA funds. Updated: 28 minutes ago. |. The mobile unit is needed to replace the aging and obsolete unit currently used by Gregg...
KLTV
Henderson takes on Palestine on rainy Friday night
PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - It was a very wet and rainy Friday night across East Texas and two of the teams competing against each other were Henderson and Palestine. We have highlights from the game here.
KLTV
Pro Bono Week
KLTV
Mineola ISD construction projects impacted by rising costs
MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas school district is facing the rising costs of construction following a recent bond approval. The Mineola ISD superintendent shares what they are doing to make progress on the construction projects. “We know that costs have increased quite a bit with inflation that’s going...
KLTV
St. Gregory Early Learning Center
A Mineola couple talks to KLTV’s Sariah Bonds about their recent struggles to keep the Rose Hill Community Food Pantry afloat. The pantry feeds 250-300 families a month in the Wood County area, but now inflation and rising costs are making it more difficult to serve those in need.
KLTV
East Texas music artists win awards at the 8th Annual Josie Music Awards in Nashville
“The biggest concern I’ve heard from the folks in the neighborhood is not knowing what’s going in there. We don’t know how that’s going to affect the traffic flow, or how we get in and out of our neighborhood. That’s kind of problematic,” Land said.
KLTV
Caramel apple bake by Casie Buck of Oaklea Mansion Bed and Breakfast
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The idea of caramel apples, cinnamon, and warm rolls combining to make a luscious dessert or breakfast bake is so enticing...and the smell will fill your whole house with an apple-cinnamon fragrance everyone craves in the fall. Caramel apple bake by Oaklea Mansion B&B. Ingredients. ·...
KLTV
Memory Screenings
Tyler Police Department and DEA set to host drug drop off. The Tyler Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Agency will host a drug take back event tomorrow to allow the public to safely dispose of unwanted prescription drugs. Updated: 5 hours ago. Area high school students paid a visit...
KLTV
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
KLTV
Carthage’s Bradan Manning makes 29-yard touchdown reception
VAN, Texas (KLTV) - During Friday’s game against Van, Carthage’s Bradan Manning gets open in the end zone to receive the 29 yard throw from quarterback Connor Cuff and make the touchdown. We have the clip here.
KLTV
DQ’s Red Zone Spotlight Player of the Week: Longview’s Jalen Hale
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Week 9′s Spotlight Player is the kind of player that likes to have his skills do the talking. Alabama bound, you can can see him tonight in action against Tyler. Last week against McKinney North he scored two touchdowns catches and caught five passes for...
KLTV
Dog Tags Reunited
KLTV
High school welding competition underway in Longview
Tyler Police Department and DEA set to host drug drop off. The Tyler Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Agency will host a drug take back event tomorrow to allow the public to safely dispose of unwanted prescription drugs. Gilmer skating rink owner plans to rebuild after Monday's fire.
KLTV
Gilmer skating rink owner plans to rebuild after Monday’s fire
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The owner of Gilmer Starplex, John Allen, speaks about his plans to rebuild after his property was damaged in a fire that occurred Monday night. “We will make some changes to the building. For the most part, we will utilize the current construction,” says John Allen.
KLTV
Oakland Heights Church Request
KLTV
Ahead of Carthage challenge, Van’s head coach shares key to team’s success
VAN, Texas (KLTV) - Our Game of the Week for week 10 of the Red Zone is Carthage vs. Van. The Van Vandals are currently 3-1 in district play and 5-3 overall. Head coach Jared Moffatt says the key to where their team is now is what Van has always done and that is hard work.
KLTV
Cab of 18-wheeler crashes into Lakeport crawfish restaurant
LAKEPORT, Texas (KLTV) - An 18-wheeler cab crashed into a Gregg County restaurant Friday afternoon. It happened at Crawfish Cove at the intersection of Highways 149 and 322. The restaurant was closed at the time. According to DPS, the truck was northbound on Highway 149. The truck hydroplaned and went...
KLTV
Better East Texas: China Threat
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -The timing is not convenient for the U.S. but any factor favoring the U.S. is not a consideration, in this case, I am referencing the recent events in China. For a generation, China has been kept in check on the world stage. While they have certainly been...
KLTV
Carthage coach stresses importance of victory in game against Van
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - Our Game of the Week for week 10 of the Red Zone is Carthage vs. Van. Carthage Bulldogs head coach Scott Surratt said this game is important because a loss to Van means a loss for the chance to be district champions. “If they beat us...
KLTV
Smith County to consider renaming emergency operations center after Judge Jack Skeen, Jr.
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Commissioners Court will consider renaming the county’s emergency operations center after one of its longest-serving civil servants. Jack Skeen, Jr. has worked for Smith County and the State of Texas for more than 50 years, including as a city attorney for the City of Tyler, district attorney for Smith County and judge of the 241st District Court in Smith County. The resolution to do so will be proposed and voted on during the commissioners’ Tuesday meeting.
