Ashe County, NC

Ashe County Events

By Compiled by Chanda Richardson
Ashe Post & Times
Ashe Post & Times
 3 days ago

The following is a list of upcoming events in Ashe County. All times and dates are subject to change.

Oct. 26

Card and Game Brunch — West Jefferson United Methodist Church will be hosting a card and game brunch from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hensley Hall. Tickets will be available at the door for $25 per person. All proceeds will benefit the Mary Ruth Payne Scholarship. For more information, call (336) 877-4483.

Oct. 28

Lonestar at the Walker Center — The Walker Center will present Lonestar in concert from 7 to 8 p.m. Located for the Walker Center is 1328 S Collegiate Drive in Wilkesboro. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact the Walker Center Box Office at (336) 838-6260 or email walker.boxoffice@wilkescc.edu.

Oct. 29

Fall Festival at Friendly Grove Church — Friendly Grove Church, located at 444 E Buck Mountain Road in West Jefferson, will be hosting a fall festival from 2 to 6 p.m. There will be games, cornhole, a bounce house, a hayride, a dunk booth, refreshments and snacks. A costume contest will also be held for three age groups with prizes for winners of each category. Judging for the contest will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 30

Ashe Alliance Church Fall Festival — Ashe Alliance Church, located at 220 Lynch Colvard Road in Jefferson, will host a fall festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. They are a new church in town and would like to welcome anyone from the county to worship for Sunday service and to get to know the members at their first annual fall festival. There will be a potluck after service followed by fun and games.

River House Sunday Salon — Betty Upchurch, one of Ashe County’s most popular pianists, will be performing at the River House Inn & Restaurant, located at 1896 Old Field Creek Road in Grassy Creek, from 4 to 7 p.m. Music will begin at 4 p.m., hors d’oeuvres will be served at 5 p.m.and dinner will begin at 6 p.m. Tickets are $50 per person, not including tax, gratuities or alcohol. Call (336) 982-2109 to reserve a spot.

Oct. 31

Trick or Treat in Downtown West Jefferson — Trick or Treat in downtown West Jefferson will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Visit select businesses in the downtown area to fill your candy baskets with all sorts of goodies.

Forest Ridge Drive-Thru Trick or Treat — Forest Ridge, located at 151 Village Park Drive in West Jefferson, will be hosting a drive-thru trick or treat from 4 to 5 p.m. The first 60 cars to arrive will receive a pie to take home.

First Baptist Trunk or Treat — First Baptist Church will host their annual Trunk or Treat from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. or until candy runs out. First Baptist Church is located at 08 W Second Street in West Jefferson.

Recurring

Griefshare Recovery Group — GriefShare is a program that is designed to help a person who has experienced the death of a loved one. There are three main parts to the meetings that work together to help one recover from the deep hurt of loss. There is a video seminar with helpful information on grief related topics, a group discussion time which is led by a facilitator, and a personal workbook for individual study and application of concepts. Recovery Support Group will meet every Thursday evening in the Fellowship Hall of Bald Mountain Church beginning at 6 p.m. and finishing at 8 p.m. Refreshments are served. The only cost for these sessions is $20 for the workbook. Scholarships are provided if needed. To pre-register you may call Bald Mountain Church at (336) 877-1550 or Peggy Ashley at (336) 877-7775. These sessions are beginning Aug. 4 and continue until Oct. 13. On Thursday, Oct. 20 from 6 to 8 p.m., there will be a special onetime meeting entitled Loss of a Spouse.

Bingo — GLAD will be hosting Bingo every first and third Thursday night from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Red Barn at Creeper Trail Park, N & W Lane, Lansing.

Ashe Farmer’s Market — From April 16 to Oct. 29, the Ashe Farmer’s Market will be open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Corn Maze & Pumpkin Festival — From Sept. 17 to Oct. 30, the Ashe County Corn Maze will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. The maze is over four acres, offering fun for all ages. Children under the age of three will be admitted for free. General admission is $10, which covers access to all activities on site. The maze includes a tractor hay ride, face painting, corn hole, pumpkin bowling and canon, live music, soccer, basketball, a corn pit, a hay bale maze, inflatables, merchandise, concessions and a pumpkin sale. The maze is located at 1332 NC Highway 16 S in Jefferson.

Ashe Post & Times

Ashe Post & Times

West Jefferson, NC
ABOUT

The Ashe Post & Times is an award-winning weekly publication that serves Ashe County, as well as the surrounding communities of the Western North Carolina High Country. The newspaper was formed by joining the resources of Ashe Mountain Times and the Jefferson Post on Dec. 1, 2017.

 https://www.ashepostandtimes.com/

