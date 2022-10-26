Land Transfers

The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.

A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.

Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.

June 24: 0.877 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Joseph C. and Michelle Blevins. Grantors: Joseph C. and Michelle Blevins and Clara M. Miller. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0543. Page: 0610.

June 24: 1 Lot, Todd Township. Grantee: Nabil Mardini. Grantors: ECM7, LLC and Old Possum, 1137, LLC. Excise Tax: $240. Value: $120,000. Book: 0543. Page: 0621.

June 27: 2 Lots, Creston Township. Grantees: Richard and Sara Koeblin. Grantor: Carefree Cove Community Association, Inc. Excise Tax: $30. Value: $15,000. Book: 0543. Page: 0662.

June 27: 3 Lots, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Robert D. and Sandra L. Utt. Grantors: Melanie Daganhardt and the Melanie L. S. Daganhardt Living Trust. Excise Tax: $100. Value: $50,000. Book: 0543. Page: 0668.

June 27: 0.62 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Kelsey D. Church. Grantors: John A. and Merina D. Lucas. Excise Tax: $438. Value: $219,000. Book: 0543. Page: 0694.

June 27: 3.638 Acres, Hurricane Township. Grantees: Tim and Laurie Beaver. Grantors: Bobby W. and Teena Lee. Excise Tax: $380. Value: $190,000. Book: 0543. Page: 0711.

June 27: 1.13 Acres, Helton Township. Grantee: Melissa G. Gooden. Grantors: Janie and Cecile H. Grimes and the Testamentary Trust Established under the Will of Cecile H. Grimes. Excise Tax: $12. Value: $6,000. Book: 0543. Page: 0713.

June 27: 62.5 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Ethan Todd. Grantors: Thomas W. and Connie Miller. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0543. Page: 0716.

June 27: 0.809 Acres, Laurel Township. Grantee: Alexander D. Bare. Grantors: Jackie Royall and Patricia Key. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0543. Page: 0735.

June 28: 1.090 Acres, Creston Township. Grantees: Jeffrey V. and Jeffrey R. Eastridge. Grantors: William J., Mildred, Jerry L., Linda and Jeffrey V. Eastridge, Ted T. and Mary R. Trivett, Regina P. Wilson, Randy and Linda S. Forrester, Brittany Patrick and Johnny D. and Rachel N. Farmer. Excise Tax: $104. Value: $52,000. Book: 0543. Page: 0740.

June 28: 2.553 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Robert O. and Dorothy Jones. Grantors: Russell F. and Ann M. Vannoy. Excise Tax: $225. Value: $112,500. Book: 0543. Page: 0752.

June 28: 3.21 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Andrew L. Turner, III and Lauren R. Turner. Grantors: Barrett K. and Brandi L. Donaldson. Excise Tax: $1,664. Value: $832,000. Book: 0543. Page: 0756.

June 28: 1 Lot, Obids Township. Grantees: James R. and Linda U. McKelvey. Grantor: Joseph A. Angers. Excise Tax: $2. Value: $1,000. Book: 0543. Page: 0779.

June 28: 2 Lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Nicholas Horner and Allison Pries. Grantors: Matthew and Colleen Dixon. Excise Tax: $416. Value: $208,000. Book: 0543. Page: 0786.

June 28: 35 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantees: Charlie C. Waters, II and Susan B. Waters. Grantors: Charlie C. Waters, II and Susan B. Waters. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0543. Page: 0811.

June 28: 19 Acres, North Fork Township. Grantee: Ashe Professional Properties, Inc. Grantor: Highland Forestry, Land and Timber, LLC. Excise Tax: $126. Value: $63,000. Book: 0543. Page: 0814.

June 29: 4 Lots, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Dustin R. Taylor. Grantors: Bennie D. and Patricia P. Roberts and Lester Parker, Jr. and Jane O. Parker. Excise Tax: $612. Value: $306,000. Book: 0543. Page: 0842.

June 29: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Matthew and Sydney Goodman. Grantor: Catherine M. Allison. Excise Tax: $510. Value: $255,000. Book: 0543. Page: 0895.

June 29: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Scot Nelson, Sr. and Christiane Nelson. Grantors: Jerry E. and Karen H. Young. Excise Tax: $818. Value: $409,000. Book: 0543. Page: 0905.

June 29: 1.97 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Marc J. Lajeunesse and Christina M. Blackburn. Grantors: Harry L. and Ima D. Summers. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0543. Page: 0921.

June 29: 1.285 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Todd and Ivy Childers. Grantors: Mohammad A. and Hanifa Bhangia. Excise Tax: $470. Value: $235,000. Book: 0543. Page: 0931.

June 29: 3 Lots, Obids Township. Grantees: Bradley and Rebecca Tharington. Grantors: Jeff and Carol Thompson. Excise Tax: $44. Value: $22,000. Book: 0543. Page: 0934.

June 29: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Christopher L. and Amanda C. Arnold. Grantors: Christian D. and Janice F. Jordan. Excise Tax: $1,500. Value: $750,000. Book: 0543. Page: 0967.

June 29: 1.148 Acres, Horse Creek Township. Grantee: Austin R. King. Grantor: Amber N. Workman. Excise Tax: $210. Value: $105,000. Book: 0543. Page: 1000.

June 29: 2 Tracts, Obids Township. Grantees: Manning D. and Candace B. Simpson. Grantor: Kathleen K. Holsinger. Excise Tax: $26. Value: $13,000. Book: 0543. Page: 1028.

June 29: 3.037 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: 2784 Cranberry Springs Trust. Grantors: Thomas J. and Maria V. Fogarty. Excise Tax: $300. Value: $150,000. Book: 0543. Page: 1044.

June 30: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: William S. and Jean M. Peacock. Grantors: William L. and Tammie Brettschneider. Excise Tax: $1,150. Value: $575,000. Book: 0543. Page: 1057.

June 30: 16 Lots, Obids Township. Grantee: GABYSLR Enterprise, LLC. Grantors: Gary A. and Dorothy L. Saunders, Travis Casimir and the Dorothy L. Saunders Estate. Excise Tax: $230. Value: $115,000. Book: 0543. Page: 1067.