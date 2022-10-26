ECC hosts computer class for seniors

Princeville residents recently learned basic computer skills through a class designed especially for them at Edgecombe Community College.

Mary Tate, director of the Princeville Senior Center, requested the class for senior center members who were interested in improving their computer skills.

“We were happy to host a class for this group of vibrant adults who wanted to strengthen their technology skills to better connect with family and friends,” said Sylvia Hinton-Grant, director of human resources development at ECC.

Among the students was Milton Bullock, former vocalist for the Platters known as the “Golden Platter.” Bullock is an Edgecombe County native who attended Princeville and Patillo schools.

All of the students received a certificate of completion of 24 hours of training.

“The college provides free classes on basic workplace skills and can hold classes for community groups if a sufficient number of students register,” Hinton-Grant said.

To learn more, contact Hinton-Grant at grants@edgecombe.edu or 252-618-6611.