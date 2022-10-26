ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

saturdaydownsouth.com

Laura Rutledge's daughter, Reese, picks winner in Florida-Georgia game

One of the biggest rivalries in college football will take place on Saturday when Georgia and Florida play in Jacksonville. ESPN host Laura Rutledge called on her daughter, Reese, to make a pick for this week’s game between Georgia and Florida. Last week, Rutledge’s daughter was recorded making a selection for last week’s LSU-Ole Miss game.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Does Florida have a chance to upset Georgia? Tim Tebow explains key or Gators

Georgia is a heavy favorite entering Saturday’s game against rival Florida. Most sports books have the Bulldogs a 23.5-point favorite over the Gators. So, does Florida have a chance to do the unthinkable Saturday in Jacksonville? Former Gators start quarterback Tim Tebow thinks so, and he explained Saturday morning on SportsCenter the biggest key to the game for Florida.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Sporting News

What channel is Georgia vs. Florida on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 9 college football game

One of college football's coolest named rivalries (unofficially, anyway) is set to take place between No. 1 Georgia and Florida on Saturday. The "World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party" will feature an all-name matchup between the Bulldogs and Gators, but seemingly little else ahead of the 2022 matchup. Top-ranked Georgia has seemingly woken up from a two-game lull earlier in the season to outscore its opponents 97-10 in the last two weeks.
GAINESVILLE, FL
wuft.org

University Women’s Club closes after 100 years on campus

One of the longest-tenured members of the University Women’s Club, Stella Cunningham, recalls some of the interest groups that she participated in during her time with the organization. “The 6:00 Scholars was my favorite interest group and also the ‘Bridge-o-rama’, but we don’t have it anymore,” Cunningham said. “We...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

UF Field & Fork hosting Fall Open House

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The UF Field & Fork Farm and Gardens is hosting a Fall Open House on Friday. The event starts with a community gathering from 4 to 6 PM. Bat watching follows this from 6 to 7:15 PM. It is being held on Museum Rd in Gainesville.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Florida Finds: Historic Micanopy

Anyone who’s been there knows that Micanopy, the small Alachua County town located at the intersection of highways 441 and 234 on the outskirts of Gainesville, is enchanting. Some call it the town that time forgot. Plenty to do and plenty to see and for those who are interested,...
MICANOPY, FL
WCJB

NCFL hospitals gear up for Crush the Crisis Drug Take Back Day

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Hospitals in Lake City, Gainesville, and Ocala are teaming up with law enforcement for the annual Crush The Crisis DEA Drug Take Back Day. “The reason for this is because 70 percent of all initial misuse towards illicit drugs use and other addictions starts with those unused medications,” said the vice president of behavioral health and substance abuse Michael Harris.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Weekend Planner: 10/28/22

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Happy Friday everyone! Outdoors is the place to be across our area this weekend. The Micanopy Fall Festival will, temporarily, swell the population of the small Alachua County town. The big event will have around 200 art and craft vendors, in addition to live music, and plenty of food. It’s Saturday and Sunday on Cholokka Boulevard. For country music, try the Inverness Country Jam. It’s tonight through Sunday, featuring artists like Collin Raye, Sammy Kershaw, Sawyer Brown, and more. Food trucks will be there, as well. It’s at Liberty Park and the Depot in Inverness.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

FEMA opens new disaster recovery center in Putnam County

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - FEMA and the State of Florida have opened an additional Hurricane Ian disaster recovery center in Putnam County. The new center is located at the Putnam County Fairgrounds in East Palatka and is open from 8 AM to 7 PM daily. The center provides help with...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
WCJB

“What’s up” with K-Country 10/28

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Corn maze craziness, beating breast cancer, and events that are sure to be a treat for Halloween. Here’s what you missed when we caught up with K-Country.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Florida Lieutenant Governor candidate visiting NCFL voters

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Karla Hernandez, the democrat party’s candidate for Florida Lieutenant Governor will be meeting with voters in North Central Florida. Hernandez will be in Ocala at 8 am at the Marion County election center. This is for an early vote kick-off rally. She will then be...
FLORIDA STATE

