4-star Orange Park offensive lineman flips commitment to GatorsAnthony SalazarGainesville, FL
Former librarian sentenced for distributing sex abuse images of Clay County childDon JohnsonClay County, FL
(Maybe) don't visit this cemetery in Alachua at nightEvie M.Alachua, FL
UF Moves to End Protests Inside Campus Buildings.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
'Fang-tastic' Halloween Events for You and Your Kids.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
WCJB
Alachua County Sherriff’s raises awareness for anniversary of Gainesville cold case
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - October 27th marks the 47th anniversary of a cold case investigation in Gainesville. In 1975, deputies say Earnestine Boston, 16, was found dead in a ditch along NE 53rd Avenue near the Gainesville water treatment plant. Sheriff’s deputies are asking for any information that may help...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Laura Rutledge's daughter, Reese, picks winner in Florida-Georgia game
One of the biggest rivalries in college football will take place on Saturday when Georgia and Florida play in Jacksonville. ESPN host Laura Rutledge called on her daughter, Reese, to make a pick for this week’s game between Georgia and Florida. Last week, Rutledge’s daughter was recorded making a selection for last week’s LSU-Ole Miss game.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Does Florida have a chance to upset Georgia? Tim Tebow explains key or Gators
Georgia is a heavy favorite entering Saturday’s game against rival Florida. Most sports books have the Bulldogs a 23.5-point favorite over the Gators. So, does Florida have a chance to do the unthinkable Saturday in Jacksonville? Former Gators start quarterback Tim Tebow thinks so, and he explained Saturday morning on SportsCenter the biggest key to the game for Florida.
WCJB
Gainesville-Alachua County Association of Realtors hosting food drive and fundraiser
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville-Alachua County Association of Realtors is hosting a food drive and fundraiser for Bread of the Mighty Food Bank. This drive is being held for two consecutive Fridays: October 28th and November 4th. Items can be dropped off starting at 9 AM. They will close...
Sporting News
What channel is Georgia vs. Florida on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 9 college football game
One of college football's coolest named rivalries (unofficially, anyway) is set to take place between No. 1 Georgia and Florida on Saturday. The "World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party" will feature an all-name matchup between the Bulldogs and Gators, but seemingly little else ahead of the 2022 matchup. Top-ranked Georgia has seemingly woken up from a two-game lull earlier in the season to outscore its opponents 97-10 in the last two weeks.
Gators Make the Second Cut for DB Jaylen Heyward
The Florida Gators are in the top six for 2024 defensive back Jaylen Heyward.
WCJB
Central Florida Community Action Agency holds Partner of the Year Awards luncheon
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Central Florida Community Action Agency are holding their Partner of the Year Awards Luncheon. The event begins at 11:30 AM and runs until 1:30 PM on Thursday. Doors for the event open at 11:15 AM. The First United Methodist Church in Gainesville is hosting the...
wuft.org
University Women’s Club closes after 100 years on campus
One of the longest-tenured members of the University Women’s Club, Stella Cunningham, recalls some of the interest groups that she participated in during her time with the organization. “The 6:00 Scholars was my favorite interest group and also the ‘Bridge-o-rama’, but we don’t have it anymore,” Cunningham said. “We...
WCJB
UF Field & Fork hosting Fall Open House
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The UF Field & Fork Farm and Gardens is hosting a Fall Open House on Friday. The event starts with a community gathering from 4 to 6 PM. Bat watching follows this from 6 to 7:15 PM. It is being held on Museum Rd in Gainesville.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Florida Finds: Historic Micanopy
Anyone who’s been there knows that Micanopy, the small Alachua County town located at the intersection of highways 441 and 234 on the outskirts of Gainesville, is enchanting. Some call it the town that time forgot. Plenty to do and plenty to see and for those who are interested,...
Three dozen octogenarians celebrate class of 1958 high school reunion
Hope Meffert hasn’t missed a single reunion held by Ocala High School’s class of 1958. On Saturday, Oct. 22 the class members gathered once more to celebrate 64 years since they graduated. “We’ve had a reunion every five years since we graduated,” Meffert said. “Our class has always...
WCJB
NCFL hospitals gear up for Crush the Crisis Drug Take Back Day
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Hospitals in Lake City, Gainesville, and Ocala are teaming up with law enforcement for the annual Crush The Crisis DEA Drug Take Back Day. “The reason for this is because 70 percent of all initial misuse towards illicit drugs use and other addictions starts with those unused medications,” said the vice president of behavioral health and substance abuse Michael Harris.
WCJB
Weekend Planner: 10/28/22
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Happy Friday everyone! Outdoors is the place to be across our area this weekend. The Micanopy Fall Festival will, temporarily, swell the population of the small Alachua County town. The big event will have around 200 art and craft vendors, in addition to live music, and plenty of food. It’s Saturday and Sunday on Cholokka Boulevard. For country music, try the Inverness Country Jam. It’s tonight through Sunday, featuring artists like Collin Raye, Sammy Kershaw, Sawyer Brown, and more. Food trucks will be there, as well. It’s at Liberty Park and the Depot in Inverness.
WCJB
FEMA opens new disaster recovery center in Putnam County
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - FEMA and the State of Florida have opened an additional Hurricane Ian disaster recovery center in Putnam County. The new center is located at the Putnam County Fairgrounds in East Palatka and is open from 8 AM to 7 PM daily. The center provides help with...
WCJB
“What’s up” with K-Country 10/28
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Corn maze craziness, beating breast cancer, and events that are sure to be a treat for Halloween. Here’s what you missed when we caught up with K-Country.
click orlando
2-year-old girl missing endangered as parents avoid DCF, Marion deputies say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Marion County deputies announced that a 2-year-old girl was missing endangered Friday evening as her parents have been avoiding contact with the Department of Children and Families. According to deputies, the sheriff’s office received a pickup order from DCF about the well-being of 2-year-old Leiah...
WCJB
Florida volleyball team sweeps Auburn; owns best record in conference play
AUBURN, AL. (WCJB) - On the heels of being swept at home by unranked Georgia, the Florida volleyball team hit the court after a week off and did the exact same thing to Auburn to take sole possession atop the Southeastern Conference standings. The Gators (16-4) were able to win...
WCJB
Florida Lieutenant Governor candidate visiting NCFL voters
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Karla Hernandez, the democrat party’s candidate for Florida Lieutenant Governor will be meeting with voters in North Central Florida. Hernandez will be in Ocala at 8 am at the Marion County election center. This is for an early vote kick-off rally. She will then be...
WCJB
Law enforcement and faith leaders in Gainesville to host meeting addressing gun violence
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Law enforcement officials and faith leaders in Gainesville will meet to talk about gun violence. The meeting starts at 9 AM on Friday at the Dr. Williams Fellowship Hall on 6th St. Representatives from Alachua County, the State Attorney’s Office, and different community groups are expected...
NBC Miami
Florida-Georgia Football Game in Jeopardy of Leaving Jacksonville With New Contract
For all but two games since the 1933 season, the annual football rivalry game between the Florida Gators and Georgia Bulldogs has been played in the city of Jacksonville. When the current contract between the teams and the city runs out, that could mean a change in location for the feud between Southeastern Conference teams.
