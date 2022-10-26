ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RM's Battle qualifies for state tournament

By From Staff Reports
Rocky Mount Telegram
 3 days ago

Rocky Mount’s McKinley Battle has qualified for the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Class 3A state tennis tournament as an individual.

Battle won two matches on Friday to secure her spot during the Class 3A Mideast Regional held this past weekend in Burlington.

Battle, a sophomore, defeated Madelyn Parker (Triton) 6-0, 6-0 in the first round and then dispatched Shea Bieniek of Cape Fear 6-2, 6-1 in the quarterfinals to qualify for states.

On Saturday, Battle lost her semifinal match to Carrboro’s Ella Strickler 6-1, 6-2 but came back later to capture third place with a 6-0, 6-0 triumph over Abby Brown of Burlington Williams.

Northern Nash’s Francesca Miller fell 6-0, 6-1 to Jaden Wilson (Williams) in her first-round match, while NN’s Shaniya Taylor lost 6-0, 6-0 to Cedar Ridge’s Cameron Mayhew in the first round.

In doubles, the Rocky Mount duo of Maddie Girouard and Lauren Tedford won in the first round over Terry Sanford’s Hannah Johnson and Sophie Blankenship before falling to Carrboro’s Sophia Herndon and Morgan Stowe in the quarterfinals.

Southern Nash’s team of Amber Patterson and Maura Kennedy lost 6-3, 6-0 to Northwood’s Destyn Radar and Ryan Tinervan in their first-round match.

Northern Nash’s team of Taylor McIntyre and Lauren Milligan defeated the Southern Lee team of Evie Eller and Carrie Bryan 7-5, 6-4 in the first round and then fell 6-2, 6-3 to the Terry Sanford team of Loren Galaviz and Lauren Zuravel in the quarterfinals.

In the Class 2A Mideast Regionals in Ocean Isle Beach, Nash Central’s Lydia Hill suffered a 6-2, 6-0 loss to Maggie Thornton of Jordan-Matthews in the opening round of singles.

In doubles, Nash Central’s duo of Alexis Hedgepeth and Oriana Battle defeated Clinton’s Bridget Castillo and Emily Edgerton 6-2, 6-3 in the first round and then suffered a 6-2, 6-4 defeat to Franklin Academy’s Helen Brockmann and Lanah Banares in the quarterfinals.

In the Class 2A East Regional in Snow Hill, the SouthWest Edgecombe doubles team of Mackenzie Rogers and Ashlyne Lynch defeated East Duplin’s Jamesan Blizzard and Za’Tora Jones 6-2, 6-4 in the first round before falling to Northeastern’s pairing of Jessica Carter and Mary Ellen Foreman 6-7 (0-7), 6-4, 6-0 in the quarterfinals.

Battle will open the state 3A tournament on Friday at the Burlington Tennis Center with a first-round match against Emma Carver of North Lincoln. A win over Carver would send Battle to the quarterfinals, where she would face either Michelle Armani of Swansboro or Lauren Johnson of Central Academy.

