Bridgeport, CT

Bridgeport, Harrison County Receives Over $100,000 in JAG Funds to Aid Law Enforcement Endeavors

Gov. Jim Justice announced today that he has awarded $1,204,534.00 in Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) program funds to thirty-nine (39) projects statewide. These funds will be used to assist state agencies, local units of government, and private non-profit agencies in carrying out specific programs that offer a high probability of improving the functioning of the criminal justice system.
Residential City Area Facing Emergency Water Leak

The City of Bridgeport has announced there is an emergency water leak near the 503 area of Grand Avenue. According to the information, water in that area is off. The time for repair could be up to two more hours or 11 a.m. For questions, call Bridgeport Public Works at...
Route 250 Wreck Sees Individual Flown for Treatment

WBOY is reporting that one person has been transported for treatment via helicopter on Friday morning after a vehicle accident on U.S. Route 250 in Marion County. According to the Marion County 911 center, the accident happened around 7:15 on Husky Highway in the area of Farmington. The 911 center...
