connect-bridgeport.com
Ribbon Cut on Stephanie Hayhurst-Hall State Farm Insurance Agency in Bridgeport
The Harrison County Chamber of Commerce facilitated a ribbon cutting Thursday at the new office of Stephanie Hayhurst-Hall State Farm Insurance Agency. Previously located on Emily Drive in Clarksburg, the agency relocated to 1400 Johnson Avenue, Suite 2B in Bridgeport. On behalf of the City of Bridgeport and Bridgeport City...
connect-bridgeport.com
Photos: A Look at City Staff being Honored and Other Activity at Monday's Meeting of Bridgeport Council
It was a quick meeting, but plenty got done in front of the Bridgeport City Council on Monday at the Municipal Complex. One of the highlights of the meeting is the recent return of the city service awards. For the last several meetings, seven staff members are honored for meeting anniversary milestones with the city.
connect-bridgeport.com
UHC’s Orthopaedic Campaign "Coats for Kids" is Back with Goal to Aid North Central West Virginia Youth
Temperatures will soon be dropping as winter is on its way. The Bruce Carter United Orthopaedic and Spine Center is holding the annual “Coats for Kids” drive to provide children in need with a coat this holiday season. While you are shopping for new coats for your family,...
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport, Harrison County Receives Over $100,000 in JAG Funds to Aid Law Enforcement Endeavors
Gov. Jim Justice announced today that he has awarded $1,204,534.00 in Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) program funds to thirty-nine (39) projects statewide. These funds will be used to assist state agencies, local units of government, and private non-profit agencies in carrying out specific programs that offer a high probability of improving the functioning of the criminal justice system.
connect-bridgeport.com
Ribbon Cutting for Newest Market Place at Bridgeport Business Held with Local, Company Officials Present
This story ran Oct. 12 on Connect-Bridgeport. This morning, officials with the Harrison County Chamber of Commerce were joined by other local and store representatives to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Those individuals are shown in the photo above. Check out the area's newest business. There is a new store...
connect-bridgeport.com
Residential City Area Facing Emergency Water Leak
The City of Bridgeport has announced there is an emergency water leak near the 503 area of Grand Avenue. According to the information, water in that area is off. The time for repair could be up to two more hours or 11 a.m. For questions, call Bridgeport Public Works at...
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport Library to Host First-Ever Author Meet and Greet Event to Highlight Diverse Local Authors
The Bridgeport Public Library will be holding its first-ever Author Meet and Greet Nov. 14 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the library. They will be hosting a diverse group of local authors across the library. Come and converse with them about their published works, their. writing process, and...
connect-bridgeport.com
Class AAA No. 9 Indians Run Over No. 5 Applemen, 62-21; Bridgeport Improves to 7-2
In a game that was shaping up to be a shootout, it took about a quarter for the Bridgeport defense to get going. Musselman’s defense never did. The Class AAA No. 9 Indians ran for a season-high 541 yards and scored 41 unanswered points in a game that was tied at 21 en route to a 62-21 victory over the No. 5 Applemen.
connect-bridgeport.com
Route 250 Wreck Sees Individual Flown for Treatment
WBOY is reporting that one person has been transported for treatment via helicopter on Friday morning after a vehicle accident on U.S. Route 250 in Marion County. According to the Marion County 911 center, the accident happened around 7:15 on Husky Highway in the area of Farmington. The 911 center...
connect-bridgeport.com
No. 9 Indians Face No. 5 Applemen in Key Class AAA Showdown at Musselman
Class AAA No. 9 Bridgeport will play its last regular-season road game tonight as the Indians travel to face No. 5 Musselman. Both teams are 6-2 and both are likely headed to the playoffs. However, the matchup is a crucial one if either team wants at least one home playoff game.
connect-bridgeport.com
Photos: BHS Students Get All Dressed Up for Homecoming Dance; First of Two Galleries
The Homecoming Dance for Bridgeport High School took place last Saturday. Check out some photos of the students all dressed up in this first of two galleries below. The second gallery will appear in the days ahead on Connect-Bridgeport.
