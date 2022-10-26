Read full article on original website
Related
WPMI
Officials say we are in a 'fentanyl epidemic'
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Fentanyl can be deadly, but it's cheap. Officials tell us that's why drug dealers are disguising fentanyl in other drugs. It gives the dealer more profit, and the user a potentially lethal dose. Most times kid's don't even know that what they're taking is deadly, but thankfully, roughly 90% of high schools throughout Alabama keep Narcan on site which is an overdose reversal medicine that can save lives.
WPMI
MPD: Outreach is helping to target the violence
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Joan Reiser has lived here in Mobile since 1950 and says youth violence has only gotten worse. “I don’t recall it being this bad. It’s temperament. There’s no patience with each other,” says Reiser. She says Mobile P.D. is headed in...
WPMI
Mobile County officials host townhall addressing Fentanyl crisis
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Mobile officials held a townhall Friday addressing the fentanyl crisis threatening our community. Representatives are sounding the alarm, saying Mobile County is directly impacted by the drugs that are coming across the border as we speak. Part of the reason why these conversations are happening,...
WPMI
Clotilda descendant says portion of Africatown tourism revenue should go to community
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — For about a week now, we've been highlighting the Netflix documentary "Descendant." it tells the story of the slave ship Clotilda and how the descendants of the enslaved Africans it carried founded Africatown. The Mobile County Commission is trying to help share that story through a museum exhibit coming in the spring. It's called the Africatown Heritage House, and it could bring in a lot of tourist revenue and one of the descendants that I spoke with told me that Africatown can be just as successful as Montgomery and Birmingham.
WPMI
The Greater Gulf State Fair returns to Mobile
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The Greater Gulf State Fair in Mobile is officially open!. Thousands are expected to turn out at the fair, which lasts through November 6th at the fairgrounds off Cody Road. There's a little something for everyone... rides, games, shows, live music, and, of course, all...
WPMI
Developer suing Fairhope after being denied rental townhomes
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — A development company is suing the City of Fairhope and the Fairhope Planning Commission after being denied approval to build rental town homes. Earlier this year the planning commission turned down the company’s request to build a 114-unit town home at the corner of Dyer Road and Bishop Road.
WPMI
Mobile Co. Sheriff's Office jails family of Chickasaw murder suspect for non-compliance
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile Co. Sheriff's Office announced on Facebook Thursday that they have jailed the mother, stepfather, and stepsister of a murder suspect for non-compliance in their murder investigation. Joseph Michael Timmons. is wanted for the murder of Tristan Michael Bohannon. Tristan was shot and killed...
WPMI
HAVE YOU SEEN HER? Woman missing from Escambia County
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a missing woman. According to the ECSO Facebook page 38-year-old Erica Michele Abel was last seen Thursday, October 27th around 6:00pm, driving a blue, 2006 Nissan Sedan, Florida Tag # 56DAGL. She was...
WPMI
Prichard street renamed in honor of 102-year-old local woman
PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — Friends, family, and community members gathered on what was formerly known as Truman Drive to rename this road after Mary Lee Hill, a woman who has served the Prichard community for over 100 years. Friday, the city of Prichard renamed Truman drive to Honorary Mary...
WPMI
ALDOT cleans up litter left behind by homeless camp under Mobile bridge
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — On Thursday, workers hired by ALDOT raked up litter and scooped up piles of trash left under a bridge off Highway 90 near 1-65 where homeless people had been living. ALDOT says the cleanup cost $7,000 plus however much it will cost to repair some fire damage from a mattress that was set on fire earlier this week under the bridge.
WPMI
HELP OUT: Thanksgiving food boxing event draws volunteers helping those in need
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WPMI) — Prodisee Pantry relies on the helping hands of hundreds of volunteers of all ages to pre-package 1,500 Thanksgiving Feast Fixings boxes for distribution to Baldwin County families in need in the month of November. This is a fun family morning when our Baldwin County...
WPMI
Mobile Police Dept. issues Greater Gulf State Fair Traffic Advisory
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — On Friday, October 28, 2022, the gates at The Grounds will open at 4:00 p.m. for the Greater Gulf State Fair. The Fair will be held from October 28, 2022, through November 6, 2022. The Mobile Police Department will assist with the traffic to ensure...
WPMI
ALEA: Atmore woman killed in single vehicle crash in Escambia Co.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 2:40 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, has claimed the life of an Atmore woman. Patricia Allen Helton, 57, was fatally injured when the 2006 Chevrolet Silverado she was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch, and overturned. Helton...
WPMI
Orange Beach's Intracoastal Waterway boat launch opens
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — The $19M Intracoastal Waterway boat launch in Orange Beach opened Friday. After several delays due to weather and Hurricane Ian, the city was finally able to hold its grand reveal. This project has been 16 months in the making. "Truly this is going to...
WPMI
Citronelle Police seek man accused of shooting at ex-girlfriend
CITRONELLE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Citronelle Police Department is currently looking for suspect Joshua Skipper on two felony warrants. One count of Shooting into an occupied Dwelling and one count of Certain persons forbidden to carrying a pistol. The warrants are a result of an incident that took place...
WPMI
Blind Mobile man dies after house fire started by space heater
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Ring doorbell video shows a neighbor running toward flames shooting out of a Kaiser Court home in Mobile Thursday morning. The neighbors say they tried busting out the windows in a desperate attempt to find and save the man inside, who they identify as 73-year-old Gary Jones. Another neighbor who lives across the street said he woke up when first responders arrived.
WPMI
Events and more leading up to Jackson State vs. Alabama A&M HBCU game at Ladd-Peebles
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Ultimate HBCU Experience will be taking place in Mobile in two weeks on Saturday, Nov. 12. The 2022 game with feature the Jackson State Tigers against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs in the Southwestern Athletic Conference showdown. Officials are expecting the financial impact to be...
Comments / 0