Lawrence, KS

Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas you and also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Man prosecuted for death threat against Kansas Rep. LaTurner

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A northeastern Kansas man is facing a felony charge of threating to kill one of the state’s congressmen, but his trial has been postponed indefinitely so that a federal judge can decide whether he is too mentally ill to help his lawyers or follow what’s going on in court.
KANSAS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love eating seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood places in Kansas that are known for providing amazing atmosphere and also for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality ingredients.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Truck driver dies, pinned between 2 vehicles

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 71-year-old truck driver died Wednesday in Geary County when he became pinned between a power unit and another semi-tractor trailer. Major Willie Washington, 71, of Kansas City, Missouri, was outside of his 2009 Peterbilt when the truck started rolling forward. Washington tried to get back into the truck when he became […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

One in custody for South Topeka homicide

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say one person is in custody after a homicide in South Topeka. The Topeka Police Dept. says they were called to a shooting in the 3300 block of SE Fremont St. just after 7:30 p.m. Monday. One person is dead, another is in police...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Billionaire donates $4M to Topeka non-profit

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local non-profit has received a large gift from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. The Sunflower Foundation announced the novelist gifted $4 million to the organization to help in their efforts to support rural communities. “We are grateful for and humbled by Ms. Scott’s gift,” said Billie Hall, Sunflower Foundation president and CEO. […]
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

One dead following shooting in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Sunday night. One person died in the shooting, which happened at 10:17 p.m. in the 3200 block of Quincy Drive. There’s no information at this time about the victim. No suspect has been...
KANSAS CITY, MO

