KAKE TV
Man prosecuted for death threat against Kansas Rep. LaTurner
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A northeastern Kansas man is facing a felony charge of threating to kill one of the state’s congressmen, but his trial has been postponed indefinitely so that a federal judge can decide whether he is too mentally ill to help his lawyers or follow what’s going on in court.
KAKE TV
Sister pleads guilty in shooting death of 12-year-old brother in Kansas
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) -- The 21-year-old sister of a 12-year-old who was killed in a shooting that occurred April 14, 2021, was convicted Wednesday of one count of involuntary manslaughter. Brooke Johnson, 21, of Kansas City, Missouri, was convicted of the severity level 5 felony for her connection to a...
Man dead, 2 women injured in Kansas City triple shooting
A man is dead and two woman are in the hospital following a shooting on Troost Avenue late Tuesday night in Kansas City, Missouri.
Amendment 4 driving voters to polls for Missouri's no-excuse absentee voting
The amount of police funding a Missouri city is required to provide is on November's ballot. Amendment 4 ask Missouri voters if the state constitution should increase the minimum funding for police.
Update: Escaped inmate from northeast Kansas prison apprehended
The search is underway for an escaped inmate out of a northeast Kansas prison.
KAKE TV
Kansas school closes for the week with around 150 students and multiple staff members sick
OLATHE, Kansas (KMBC) -- Olathe School District officials have closed an elementary school in Olathe with an “exceedingly high” number of sick students and staff members. The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment has recommended Clearwater Creek Elementary close immediately for the rest of the week and reopen on Monday, Oct. 31.
Video shows shoplifters stealing shoes from Johnson County store
Lenexa police are looking for six people accused of shoplifting more than a dozen pair of shoes from a store near 95th Street and Quivira.
Truck driver dies, pinned between 2 vehicles
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 71-year-old truck driver died Wednesday in Geary County when he became pinned between a power unit and another semi-tractor trailer. Major Willie Washington, 71, of Kansas City, Missouri, was outside of his 2009 Peterbilt when the truck started rolling forward. Washington tried to get back into the truck when he became […]
WIBW
One in custody for South Topeka homicide
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say one person is in custody after a homicide in South Topeka. The Topeka Police Dept. says they were called to a shooting in the 3300 block of SE Fremont St. just after 7:30 p.m. Monday. One person is dead, another is in police...
Skeletal remains found near Van Brunt Boulevard in KCMO Monday night
Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department, says skeletal remains were found near the 3000 block on Van Brunt Boulevard.
Kansas City motorcyclist dies a month after hitting a pedestrian
Kansas City motorcyclist dies a month after hitting a pedestrian at a crosswalk near Arrowhead Stadium.
Kansas City man convicted of 2018 shooting rampage that left 3 dead
A jury convicted a Kansas City man of several murder charges for a 2018 shooting rampage that ended with three dead.
Dangerous Kansas City Neighborhoods
If you're considering moving to Kansas City, you might wonder which neighborhoods are the most dangerous. While no city is entirely safe, Kansas City does have some areas that are more dangerous than others.
Single-vehicle crash in KCK leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating a crash that left one person dead and two others injured.
KAKE TV
Officials continue to investigate school illness incident at Olathe elementary school
(CNN Newsource) -- A Johnson County elementary school remained closed today after more than 150 students and staff became ill at Clearwater Creek Elementary School earlier in the week. On Wednesday Clearwater Creek Elementary School in Olathe had more than 25% of their students call out sick. With the large...
Billionaire donates $4M to Topeka non-profit
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local non-profit has received a large gift from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. The Sunflower Foundation announced the novelist gifted $4 million to the organization to help in their efforts to support rural communities. “We are grateful for and humbled by Ms. Scott’s gift,” said Billie Hall, Sunflower Foundation president and CEO. […]
KMBC.com
Kansas City detectives attempting to identify person of interest in Tuesday night homicide
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Detectives are attempting to identify a person of interest in a homicide that occurred near 57th and Troost late Tuesday night. One man died and two women were sent to the hospital around 11:30 p.m. in the shooting KCPD is investigating. This content is imported...
KCTV 5
One dead following shooting in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Sunday night. One person died in the shooting, which happened at 10:17 p.m. in the 3200 block of Quincy Drive. There’s no information at this time about the victim. No suspect has been...
