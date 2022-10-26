ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Comments / 139

Cherokee Bill
3d ago

I hope you get away from that mf cuz the next time you may not live to talk about it. Stay safe young lady and I'll be praying for you and your kids safety.

Reply(2)
61
Jennifer Franklin
3d ago

Don't go back‼️ no matter how many times he apologizes you and your kids don't deserve that because even if he's not physically abusing them it still affects them emotionally. I am a survivor of domestic violence people like him deserve to be in prison for a long time. Next time you might not be so lucky to live, Please don't go back to him. Once an abuser always an abuser it just gets worse.

Reply
34
Jay The Boat Guy
3d ago

Again a mugshot would definitely Help us as a community figure out who this guy is showing us multiple pictures there's of the abused victim doesn't help us trace this guy down

Reply(1)
30
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13abc.com

Survivor of domestic violence shares her story

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Jenna Lee is a survivor of domestic abuse. “Yeah, I just kept going back. I didn’t think it would get this bad until it got this bad,” says Lee. “I realized no matter how comfortable I was with him or, you know, how much I thought he loved me, he just kept on getting more and more abusive.”
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Sylvania father pleads not guilty for the homicide of five-month-old

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A Sylvania man pleaded not guilty on a slew of charges in relation to the death of a five-month-old baby on Wednesday. According to court documents, Anthony Genna pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder in the homicide of his five-month-old daughter Aria Genna. His pretrial is set...
SYLVANIA, OH
WTOL 11

Man sentenced in 1983 Wood County homicide

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — A 68-year-old man was convicted of murder and sentenced to 15 years to life in prison Thursday for the 1983 death of Patricia Ann Heer, according to the Wood County Prosecutor's Office. Kenneth Holmes pled guilty to the single count and confessed to murdering Heer,...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
abc12.com

23-year-old accused of killing Grand Blanc teen sent to trial

A Wayne County judge ruled Thursday that there is enough evidence against Avion Sanders to order a trial for the death of Jacob Hills. 23-year-old accused of killing Grand Blanc teen sent to trial. A Wayne County judge ruled Thursday that there is enough evidence against Avion Sanders to order...
GRAND BLANC, MI
13abc.com

Two people shot and killed at after-hours club

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people were shot and killed at an after-hours club in West Toledo late Friday night. Toledo Police say a total of four people were shot in the incident. It happened at an after-hours club at the corner of Junction and Belmont just before midnight. Police...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Attorney for Travis Lewton enters insanity plea to murder charges

TOLEDO, Ohio — A south Toledo man accused of killing his mother and setting her body on fire pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. The attorney for Travis Lewton filed the plea Tuesday in Lucas County Common Pleas Court. Lewton, 31, was arrested Oct. 1 after police discovered the body of his mother, Nancy Lewton, in the 1800 block of Wildwood Road.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

TPD: Overnight double homicide under investigation

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people were killed, and two more were injured, in ashooting in central Toledo on Friday. Toledo Police were called to 742 Junction Ave. where the shooting took place late Friday - just before midnight. At the scene, police identified two adult victims, 67-year-old Gino Highsmith...
TOLEDO, OH
q95fm.net

Detroit Man Sentenced To 15-Years For Involvement In Drug Ring

A man out of Detroit was recently sentenced to 15-years in prison for his involvement in a drug ring operating out of Johnson and Magoffin counties. 30-year-old Jayshawn Robinson was sentenced to 185-months in prison on Friday. Robinson had previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute over 500 grams of...
DETROIT, MI
The Flint Journal

‘The jury has spoken.’ Jackson County men emotional after being convicted in Whitmer kidnapping plot

JACKSON, MI -- A trio of Jackson County men face several decades in prison after being convicted of aiding in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Joseph Morrison, 28, Pete Musico, 44 -- both of Munith -- and Paul Bellar, 24, of Milford, were all found guilty Wednesday, Oct. 26, on charges of providing material support for terrorist acts and attempting to commit felonies as an associate or member of gang, both punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man accused of shooting at 2 strangers during Detroit carjackings

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man is facing charges after authorities say shot at two victims during carjackings in Detroit earlier this month. Jamiel Carothers, 33, is charged with carjacking, attempted carjacking, discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, and felon in possession of ammunition. Authorities say Carothers allegedly...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit police investigate suspicious death of 1-year-old

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating the death of a 1-year-old boy after he was brought to the Children's Hospital in Detroit early Thursday morning.Detroit police confirmed that the child was taken to the hospital sometime after midnight by his mother and died shortly after arriving. DPD says officers were also called for "allegations of sexual assault." However, investigators do not believe it led to the child's death.Police say they are questioning the boy's parents.No further details have been released at this time. Police says a medical examiner will determine the cause of death.
DETROIT, MI
WTOL 11

WTOL 11

Toledo, OH
23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Northwest Ohio local news

 https://www.wtol.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy