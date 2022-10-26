Read full article on original website
Cherokee Bill
3d ago
I hope you get away from that mf cuz the next time you may not live to talk about it. Stay safe young lady and I'll be praying for you and your kids safety.
Reply(2)
61
Jennifer Franklin
3d ago
Don't go back‼️ no matter how many times he apologizes you and your kids don't deserve that because even if he's not physically abusing them it still affects them emotionally. I am a survivor of domestic violence people like him deserve to be in prison for a long time. Next time you might not be so lucky to live, Please don't go back to him. Once an abuser always an abuser it just gets worse.
Reply
34
Jay The Boat Guy
3d ago
Again a mugshot would definitely Help us as a community figure out who this guy is showing us multiple pictures there's of the abused victim doesn't help us trace this guy down
Reply(1)
30
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ultimate Guide to the Best Coffee Shops and Bakeries in Toledo OregonOregon Coast JourneyToledo, OR
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
20 Year-Old Pilot Still Missing After Disappearing Over Lake Michigan Nearly 30 Years AgoKyle SchepperleyOttawa Lake, MI
Michigan Museum of Horror opening this month in time for HalloweenKristen WaltersMonroe, MI
Comments / 139