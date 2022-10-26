Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook wants out amid early-season struggles
To say that Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has been a shell of his former self since joining the
Why Joe Buck isn't calling 2022 World Series games for Fox: MLB voice switched networks for 'Monday Night Football'
MLB fans are going to have to retune their ears a bit during this year's World Series. Joe Buck, the iconic voice of FOX's World Series broadcast, won't be joining John Smoltz, Tom Verducci, Ken Rosenthal, and the rest of FOX's production crew this year. He left FOX to become the voice of "Monday Night Football" with Troy Aikman. Which means MLB fans will have a new voice on the call.
Vince Carter Compares Russell Westbrook's Situation With Lakers To Allen Iverson: "Allen Iverson Did Not Want To Come Off The Bench, And He Could Not Handle Coming Off The Bench."
Ever since he left the Oklahoma City Thunder in the tumultuous summer of 2019, Russell Westbrook had some issues taking on lesser roles wherever he went. After leaving the Thunder, he reunited with James Harden, and that fit wasn't good at all for either player. Following that, he teamed up...
Anthony Davis shows true colors as Lakers get thumped without Westbrook
The Los Angeles Lakers won’t have Russell Westbrook to kick around anymore. Well, at least not in this game. After shouldering a ton of the blame for the loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, he was held out in Wednesday night’s matchup against the Denver Nuggets.
Charles Barkley Blasts Kyrie Irving For His Failures With Cavaliers, Celtics, And Brooklyn Nets: "He’s Like I Don't Want To Play Second Fiddle To LeBron. Oh, You Want To Be The Man?"
NBA legend Charles Barkley says Kyrie Irving has only messed up after his decision to not playing second fiddle to LeBron James.
LeBron James Sends A Big Message On Instagram Amid Lakers Struggles: "How Long Will You Be Taken For Granted... Keep Going Kid."
LeBron James took to Instagram to send a big message amid Lakers' bad moment.
How long is Damian Lillard out? Calf injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Trail Blazers guard
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard exited his team's 119-108 loss to the Miami Heat on Wednesday night with a calf injury. Lillard was limping and went straight to the locker room with five minutes remaining in the third quarter. He did not return to the game. Here's everything we...
For $333K You Can Spend A Day With Scottie Pippen That Includes A Private Dinner, A Sample Of Pippen's Bourbon, And A Signed Copy Of Pippen's Book "Unguarded"
The dream of every basketball fan out there is arguably to get a chance to spend a day with their favorite player. Well, if your favorite NBA player is the Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen, then you are in luck. American integrated luxury retailer Neiman Marcus is providing this opportunity...
Golden State Warriors are now NBA’s most-valuable franchise
The Golden State Warriors are coming off their fourth NBA title in eight years. Just when it seemed that this
Donovan Mitchell, Cavs test hot start against Knicks
Donovan Mitchell spent portions of the summer thinking he was headed to the New York Knicks in a blockbuster trade
Celtics face Wizards in search of that winning feeling
The Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards have taken similar paths to 3-2 starts, each losing on Friday and having an
NBA Fan Says Beijing Ducks Would Love To Have Russell Westbrook On Their Team: "Mainly Because The Guy Will Give You Enough Bricks To Build A Second Great Wall."
It's not been the greatest of starts for the guard as he currently averages only 10.3 points, 4.3 assists, and 6.7 rebounds per game.
LeBron James disavows Cowboys fandom due to moral concerns, announces he now roots for the Deshaun Watson-led Browns
LeBron James has a morality clause for his fandom. The Lakers star has long been been one of the Cowboys' highest-profile supporters, attending numerous Dallas games and publicly declaring his fandom for the team on numerous occasions. However, James isn't rooting for the team anymore. In a recent Instagram Live...
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva odds: Massive betting favorite emerges for 2022 boxing PPV
One boxing event trumps all this weekend as all eyes descend upon the desert for a main event featuring Jake Paul and Anderson Silva. Paul's unassailable popularity and Silva's Hall-of-Fame worthy resume — even if UFC won't officially bestow upon him that much deserved honor — makes their Saturday PPV must-watch.
Can Doc Rivers solve 76ers’ biggest problems? Fixes, predictions for Philadelphia's coach hot seat dilemma
The 76ers haven't exactly gotten off to a hot start. Coming into Friday's matchup against the Raptors, Philadelphia sports a 1-4 record and is stuck looking up at teams in the East that many thought would be lottery bound. The good news for 76ers fans is it's early. The bad...
