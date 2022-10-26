Read full article on original website
Are you ready to rock ‘n’ roll with the cosmos? The week ahead brings many powerful cosmic shifts. Saturn in Aquarius turns direct on 23rd October, ending the retrograde journey that began on 4th June. It’s time to take the karmic lessons we’ve learned and apply them to our lives. The sun and Venus enter Scorpio on 23rd October, heightening our passions, lustful desires, and intuition. The solar eclipse in Scorpio occurs on 25th October, transforming our lives by releasing and healing the past. Jupiter retrograde moonwalks into Pisces on 28th October, taking us back to the beginning of May. What have we learned since then? How have we grown? This is our second chance to make changes and to open our minds to growth. The week ends with Mercury gliding into Scorpio on 29th October. When Mercury is in Scorpio, words are deep and meaningful — but can sting. Choose yours wisely!
ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): You must decide if a coveted prize is truly worth it. If you're doing it for show, then skip it. This trophy carries a hidden cost. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Choose words carefully. Rivals are looking to build a case against you and will take what they can get. Don't make their job any easier.
Read about your daily horoscope and learn about the challenges and opportunities ahead. Here you will get all the information about love, life, work, education and lots more. Knowing about your lucky colour, number and day will help you handle your challenges and take charge of your life. Let's see what's in store for you.
This November, prepare for dramatic redirections as the total lunar eclipse in Taurus will stir up shocking endings in your work and financial life on Nov. 8. You may feel a deep calling to pack a bag and travel to a new destination on Nov. 16 when Venus enters Sagittarius. Make the most of this energy by sharing your love generously. It’s time to restore the sense of adventure and excitement in your relationships. Mercury will follow Venus’ lead on Nov. 17, when it begins its journey in philosophical Sagittarius. This will cause you to muse on bigger questions about the meaning of life and your purpose. This expansive and learning-focused energy is great for picking up a new skill or learning a language.
Your love horoscope for the week of October 24 to October 30 is even more important than usual, because major relationship changes are on the way. If it feels as though a situation is becoming more intense or the dynamic you share with someone suddenly feels different, you have every reason to blame astrology. It’s eclipse season, baby. It all begins with a spectacular solar eclipse in Scorpio on October 25 at 6:49 a.m. ET. In astrology, an eclipse always takes place instead of a new moon, but it’s a far more climactic affair. While a new moon represents a new...
Whenever you’re confused about a situation and you’re looking for answers, it’s always a good idea to ask the Tarot for guidance! Whether you steadfastly believe these cards can tell you your future or you simply love the ritual of it all, your Tarot horoscope for the week of October 10 to October 16 will give you the guidance you’ve been needing. A deck of Tarot consists of 78 cards, each one full of endless possibilities. Between the Tarot’s thought-provoking imagery and the symbolism associated with the Major and Minor Arcana, these cards always have a way of shining a light...
All of us have lied at one point or the other. Be it white lies or elaborate full-fledged manipulative lies, we all have been there. But some people lie more than others, even when it’s not needed. While no one can tell who lies when, these four zodiac signs are most likely to lie the most, regardless of what the situation is.
ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Although you love being the focus of everyone’s attention, it’s a good idea to take a few steps back right now to just watch the action. What you see can help with an upcoming decision. TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): “Caution”...
Virgo—Your November Horoscope Says You’re in the Mood For Some Mind-Blowing Experiences
Get ready for a busy month, because your Virgo horoscope for November 2022 is brimming with energy and motivating you to make connections. Scorpio season is bringing out your curiosity and urging you to speak your mind and learn from others. As the sun moves through your third house of communication, it’s opening neural pathways and allowing you to decipher the answers. However, Mars will also be retrograde all throughout the month, shining a light on some of the career disappointments you’ve been struggling with. You may with you were further ahead than you are now and you may feel somewhat...
These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Worst Month of October, but It’s Taking Them Somewhere Beautiful & Unexpected
If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst month of October 2022, don’t let it bring you down. This doesn’t mean you’re guaranteed to experience disaster, only that the planets are placing a little more strain on you than usual. However, let’s not forget that when you’re stuck between a rock and a hard place, it’s also the perfect amount of pressure to form a diamond. Luckily, the month begins with a dash of hope as Mercury retrograde *finally* comes to an end on October 2. This means things are about to start running more smoothly, so...
These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Week, As Long As They’re Willing to Spread Love & Kindness
Mercury has *officially* stationed direct and powerhouse Pluto is following in the messenger planet’s footsteps, concluding its retrograde journey later this week. This is gonna take some of the load off, so breathe a sigh of relief! Granted, we’re still in the midst of Mercury’s post-retrograde shadow phase—not to mention its perplexing square to hazy Neptune—but three zodiac signs will have the best week from October 3 to October 9. With Venus sitting just a few degrees away from the sun in Libra, we’re prone to approaching situations in a balanced and lighthearted way, so keep up the good vibes! Acting...
November 2022 Monthly Horoscope : Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
We all are hopeful about the month of november. Read our monthly horoscope to find out more about life, love, career, business, health and finance. Let us find out how the eleventh month of 2022 will be for all zodiac signs. Aries: 21 March - 19 April. November is going...
What’s not to like about Libra season? It’s a time when partnership is essential (hello, cuffing season!), conflict is avoided, and pleasure is a primary motivating factor. But while the harmonious energy of this season has been pleasant, the upcoming full moon in Aries (aka Hunter’s Moon) is encouraging everyone to switch gears big time, especially the four zodiac signs that will be affected by the October 2022 blood moon the most.
All of us have been petty by something or the other at least once in our life. Let’s face it, we are not saints and seeing things that bring us sadness or get us jealous can bring out a side that we may not even be aware of. While some people don’t let this overwhelming feeling of being petty stay for long, others have a tough time hiding it. These three zodiac signs are guilty of being the pettiest:
Your Weekly Love Horoscope Is Predicting Long-Term Relationships Over Short-Lived Flings
Your relationships are starting to run more smoothly and your love horoscope for the week of October 10 to October 16 is filled with possibilities. Libra season is still underway and this clever and cooperative wants you to nurture your one-on-one dynamics. If you’re single, this is a beautiful time to let the promise of love lead you toward sparkling connections. And if you’re in a relationship, now’s the time to remember what drew you toward each other in the first place! As Mercury—planet of communication and intellectual exchange—enters balanced Libra on October 10, it will help you understand what it...
Get Ready, Because Your November Horoscope Includes a Life-Changing Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse
If you thought last month was intense, wait until you see how your November 2022 horoscope pans out! Scorpio season is currently underway, shining a light on our deepest (and darkest) desires. If you keep wanting to stare into the abyss, know that it will eventually stare back into you. This time of year is not for the faint of heart, as it brings us back in touch with our shadow selves and thins the veil that separates this realm from the next. As Mars continues to retrograde through sharp-tongued and scatterbrained Gemini, you’re spending the rest of the month reassessing...
Your Weekly Love Horoscope Is a Reminder That You Don’t Need Anyone To Complete You
You have so much to celebrate in your love horoscope for the week of October 3 to October 9 and your relationships are benefitting most of all. If you’re feeling incredibly affectionate toward your friends, family and lovers, you can expect that feeling to increase in a way that feels breathtaking. However, if you’re veering into co-dependent territory, it’s time to remember that you don’t need anyone to complete you. As of October 2, Mercury retrograde will finally come to an end at 24 degrees Virgo, which speaks to the high level of healing involved with the end of this confusing...
Spooky season is upon us, and you know what that means — Scorpios are ready for their moment in the spotlight (or should we say moonlight?). On October 23, the sun will move into the sign of the scorpion, meaning that Scorpio season is here to stay — well, at least until November 22. Prepare to be even more curious, confident, creative, sexual, and drawn to the occult than before. Welcome to the dark side.
Gemini—Your November Horoscope Says You’re Letting Go of Self-Doubt & Building Courage
Your will is being tested this month and your Gemini horoscope for November 2022 is encouraging you to learn how to let things go. If you’re getting too hung up on the daily disappointments and the inconvenient disruptions, you’re about to be shown how to take a step back and breathe through it. Anger is natural, but the way we act on it makes all the difference. As Mars retrograde continues its backwards tailspin through Gemini, you’re spending this month navigating misunderstandings and disagreements in your relationships. Retrograding through your first house of the self, all you want is to feel...
When people want to be honest about something, they often think carefully about how to relay their opinions so they don’t hurt others’ feelings. However, some signs won’t hesitate to tell it like it is, which can make them come off as critical, harsh or straight-up vicious. They don’t care about the consequences of their words—what matters to them most is getting their truth out, so they can be pretty confrontational.
