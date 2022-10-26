ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prichard, AL

WPMI

ALDOT cleans up litter left behind by homeless camp under Mobile bridge

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — On Thursday, workers hired by ALDOT raked up litter and scooped up piles of trash left under a bridge off Highway 90 near 1-65 where homeless people had been living. ALDOT says the cleanup cost $7,000 plus however much it will cost to repair some fire damage from a mattress that was set on fire earlier this week under the bridge.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Developer suing Fairhope after being denied rental townhomes

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — A development company is suing the City of Fairhope and the Fairhope Planning Commission after being denied approval to build rental town homes. Earlier this year the planning commission turned down the company’s request to build a 114-unit town home at the corner of Dyer Road and Bishop Road.
FAIRHOPE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

The Annual Magnolia Run in Magnolia Springs

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Runners, walkers and those who enjoy the outdoors are sure to have a blast participating in the Magnolia Run, Presented by Baldwin County Sewer Services on Saturday, November 5 in Magnolia Springs, Alabama. The Magnolia Run is a 5K Run, 5K Race/Walk and 1 Mile Fun Run...
MAGNOLIA SPRINGS, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Heart Walks in Baldwin, Mobile counties set

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s never been a better time to find new ways to boost your physical and emotional health. And if you want to do something good for your heart, you can join us for two special walks, one of which is this weekend. FOX10 is once...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
thebamabuzz.com

New affordable housing development in the works in Mobile

On October 20, the City of Mobile along with officials, representatives from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and more joined to break ground on affordable housing on the eastern side of Mobile. With the upcoming new units, there will be a total of 96 units all family-friendly all within the range of several Mobile County public schools.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Serenity Funeral Home Veterans Day Event

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Serenity Funeral Home in Theodore is hosting a special Veterans Day event. The event will feature Patriotic music by Theodore High School Marching Band, Remarks by Tom Claxton from the Scuttlebutt Network – A Voice For Veterans by Veterans, Keynote Speaker Retired U.S. Navy Commander Glen King, Military Memorabilia from the Doug Mansfield’s G.I. Museum in Ocean Springs and more. The event is presented along with American Legion Post 250. There will be food and refreshments.
THEODORE, AL
WKRG News 5

Greater Gulf State Fair closes Saturday for severe weather threat

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The severe weather threat in south Alabama Saturday prompted Greater Gulf State Fair organizers to close the fair for the evening, according to a news release. The decision was made “for the safety of our patrons, staff, vendors, and volunteers,” according to the release. “Safety is a priority to the Greater […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Greater Gulf State Fair opens Friday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s that time of year -- The Greater Gulf State Fair is making a return. Gates open Friday at 4 p.m. out at The Grounds. Organizers are already reporting record ticket sales and say they expect upwards of 150,000 people to come through the fair before next weekend.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Apartment fire started with oven: Escambia Co. Fire Rescue

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — At 6:26 p.m., on Wednesday, Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a fire at an apartment building at the 3300 block of W. Park Place. Upon arrival to the property, ECFR said no smoke or flames were showing, but further investigation revealed smoke coming from a fourth story apartment. A […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL

