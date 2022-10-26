Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Head to Wales West RV Park Pumpkin Patch Express and Scary Night Train for some Halloween funAna KimberSilverhill, AL
3 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Alabama witness says UFO may have reset vehicle radio to Christian stationRoger MarshMobile, AL
Man Claiming to be Police Assaults Loxley WomanAna KimberLoxley, AL
The Blind Tiger slated to open early 2023 at the Fairhope PierAna KimberFairhope, AL
Related
WPMI
ALDOT cleans up litter left behind by homeless camp under Mobile bridge
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — On Thursday, workers hired by ALDOT raked up litter and scooped up piles of trash left under a bridge off Highway 90 near 1-65 where homeless people had been living. ALDOT says the cleanup cost $7,000 plus however much it will cost to repair some fire damage from a mattress that was set on fire earlier this week under the bridge.
WALA-TV FOX10
Firefighters set to serve 6 thousand pounds of sausage at fundraiser in Baldwin County
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - One community in Baldwin County is rolling up their sleeves to cook 6 thousand pounds of sausage. Elberta is raising money for the Volunteer Fire Department-- and FOX10′s Ashlyn Nichols swung by to see how the set up was going. Folks are already filing the...
utv44.com
Developer suing Fairhope after being denied rental townhomes
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — A development company is suing the City of Fairhope and the Fairhope Planning Commission after being denied approval to build rental town homes. Earlier this year the planning commission turned down the company’s request to build a 114-unit town home at the corner of Dyer Road and Bishop Road.
When will Mobile’s Three Mile Creek Greenway grow? Soon, planners hope
Since 2017, the first section of Mobile’s Three Mile Creek Greenway has stood as a tantalizing taste of a grand vision: A recreational pathway that will someday give runners, walkers and cyclists a path connecting Langan Park and the nearby USA campus to downtown. Five years later, the wait...
WALA-TV FOX10
The Annual Magnolia Run in Magnolia Springs
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Runners, walkers and those who enjoy the outdoors are sure to have a blast participating in the Magnolia Run, Presented by Baldwin County Sewer Services on Saturday, November 5 in Magnolia Springs, Alabama. The Magnolia Run is a 5K Run, 5K Race/Walk and 1 Mile Fun Run...
WALA-TV FOX10
Evening of Impact: 5 nonprofits each awarded $109K by Impact 100 Baldwin County
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Five non-profits on the Eastern Shore received life-changing money Wednesday night. The group “Impact 100 Baldwin County” awarding more than half a million dollars to worthy causes, which aim to make a difference in the community. Taking the stage at the Daphne Civic Center...
WALA-TV FOX10
Dr. Trey Fellers discusses new pacifier that promotes natural oral development
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Pacifiers can go a long way helping soothe babies, but they are not always a good thing. They sometimes can have a negative effect on babies’ mouths. FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down with Trey Fellers to learn more about a new revolutionary pacifier that promotes natural oral development.
Fairhope Police look to solve speeding problems on Gayfer Ave.
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – Fairhope Police are warning drivers to slow down. “Gayfer Ave. is one of the highest areas that we write tickets in at this point. It is a major through area. A lot of cars use that to get to Greeno Rd. or to get from Greeno Rd. back out to Section […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Heart Walks in Baldwin, Mobile counties set
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s never been a better time to find new ways to boost your physical and emotional health. And if you want to do something good for your heart, you can join us for two special walks, one of which is this weekend. FOX10 is once...
thebamabuzz.com
New affordable housing development in the works in Mobile
On October 20, the City of Mobile along with officials, representatives from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and more joined to break ground on affordable housing on the eastern side of Mobile. With the upcoming new units, there will be a total of 96 units all family-friendly all within the range of several Mobile County public schools.
WALA-TV FOX10
Serenity Funeral Home Veterans Day Event
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Serenity Funeral Home in Theodore is hosting a special Veterans Day event. The event will feature Patriotic music by Theodore High School Marching Band, Remarks by Tom Claxton from the Scuttlebutt Network – A Voice For Veterans by Veterans, Keynote Speaker Retired U.S. Navy Commander Glen King, Military Memorabilia from the Doug Mansfield’s G.I. Museum in Ocean Springs and more. The event is presented along with American Legion Post 250. There will be food and refreshments.
New York Fashion alleged robber arrested, found at Wind Creek Casino: Atmore Police
ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was taken into custody by Atmore Police for alleged robbery and assault at New York Fashions on North Main Street in Atmore. Paul McReynolds, 58, was charged with First Degree Robbery, Assault First Degree and Unlawful Imprisonment First Degree. WKRG News 5 reported previously that APD responded to […]
Greater Gulf State Fair closes Saturday for severe weather threat
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The severe weather threat in south Alabama Saturday prompted Greater Gulf State Fair organizers to close the fair for the evening, according to a news release. The decision was made “for the safety of our patrons, staff, vendors, and volunteers,” according to the release. “Safety is a priority to the Greater […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Schools in Mobile County took part in worldwide literacy campaign, Read for the Record
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Schools around Mobile participated in Jumpstart’s worldwide reading literacy campaign, Read for the Record. Read for the Record is the world’s largest shared reading experience to celebrate and shine a light on early literacy. Students at Hutchens Elementary School dressed up in their dream...
WALA-TV FOX10
Greater Gulf State Fair opens Friday
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s that time of year -- The Greater Gulf State Fair is making a return. Gates open Friday at 4 p.m. out at The Grounds. Organizers are already reporting record ticket sales and say they expect upwards of 150,000 people to come through the fair before next weekend.
Mobile intellectual disability advocacy group set to begin care services
Earlier this month, The Arc of Mobile County, an advocacy group focused on supporting people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, announced that it would try to build day care options for Mobile residents, after the pandemic and other factors have left gaps in care for the vulnerable population. “We’re looking...
WALA-TV FOX10
15 students in Mobile get an opportunity to ‘shop with a cop’ at Academy Sports
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Academy Sports in Mobile hosted a very special event Thursday as 15 students got a chance to shop with a cop. The sporting goods store teamed up with several law enforcement organizations to give away a total of $1,500 for students to go shopping. Each student...
WALA-TV FOX10
Greater Gulf State Fair brings back thrills, games and a whole lot of fun
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Greater Gulf State Fair is officially underway. Gates opened at 4 p.m. Friday -- making way for 10 days of thrills, games, and fun. Tanaka Hakata and Katherine Ruldolph took a ride on the “Mach 3″ ride for the first time. “Honestly I’ve...
Apartment fire started with oven: Escambia Co. Fire Rescue
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — At 6:26 p.m., on Wednesday, Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a fire at an apartment building at the 3300 block of W. Park Place. Upon arrival to the property, ECFR said no smoke or flames were showing, but further investigation revealed smoke coming from a fourth story apartment. A […]
Comments / 3