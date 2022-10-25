Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Charming Small Towns in New York That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensIthaca, NY
L.L. Bean’s Bootmobile Pop-up Returning to IthacaGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Man dies after falling into Ithaca Falls, trying to take a photoGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
A Woman Got to Have Spotted Shrek in Her Green CurryMarry Evens
Starbucks Baristas Rally Against CEO Howard SchultzJoel EisenbergIthaca, NY
Related
Cornell Daily Sun
Volleyball Ends Losing Streak with Win Against Columbia
Volleyball broke their six game losing streak this past Saturday, sweeping Columbia in three closely fought sets. Their last win came nearly a month ago, also against Columbia, in the Ivy League opener on Sept. 24. Competing on the road in New York City, the team looked to move past...
Cornell Daily Sun
Field Hockey Upsets Louisville In Historic Weekend
Field hockey had a victorious weekend, beating Brown (8-6, 1-4 Ivy) on Friday and No. 4 Louisville (12-2, 1-2 ACC) on Sunday, achieving a win over their highest ranked opponent in program history. Starting the weekend in Providence, Rhode Island, the Red came out with a strong attack. Within the...
Cornell Daily Sun
Ian Shane Struggled to Adjust to College Hockey. Practicing Mindfulness Helped Him Excel.
Subscribe to our men’s hockey newsletter. With just over a minute left in the first period of men’s hockey’s Jan. 2 game against Arizona State last season, senior goaltender Nate McDonald made his way to the bench and an unfamiliar face hopped over the boards and made his way to the net. The substitution was so unexpected that Arizona State’s announcers did not seem to notice that a new goalie was in the net for Cornell.
Cornell Daily Sun
Waffle Frolic Closes, Falls Short on Expectations￼
For many Cornellians, Waffle Frolic has been a Sunday brunch staple for years. Founded by two Ithaca college students in 2010, the Ithaca Commons establishment pledged to combine the spirit of Ithaca with urban edge in its unique mission. Waffle Frolic was the only specialized waffle eatery in Ithaca up until its closure on Oct. 15. According to the Ithaca Voice, the owners attributed the close to the rising cost of raw materials over the past few years as well as the COVID-19 pandemic, which made it difficult to stay in business. The lack of availability of parking in the downtown area exacerbated the problem.
Cornell Daily Sun
The Ithaca McDonald’s: Busiest Location in the State?
It’s no secret that the Ithaca McDonald’s is busy. I can comfortably say that I have consistently waited for over 20 minutes in the drive-through line most times I’ve gone (excluding the midnight snack runs). In fact, the Ithaca McDonald’s drive-through is regarded by locals as one of the busiest drive-throughs in the state. As a frequent patron of the Ithaca McDonald’s drive-through myself, I needed to find out a bit more about what makes our McDonald’s drive-through different.
Comments / 0