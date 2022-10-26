City urged to repair run-down tennis courts at Englewood Park

Two brothers recently made a pitch for using part of the City of Rocky Mount’s yet-to-be-allocated more than $5.25 million in federal American Rescue Plan funding to fix a set of four tennis courts at Englewood Park.

During a town hall-like municipal public input session on Oct. 12 at Englewood United Methodist Church, which is in City Council Ward 6, Andrew Votipka told of the park’s tennis courts, which are off Old Mill Road, having been sorely neglected for quite a long time.

“It’s almost dangerous to walk on them because the cracks are so large,” Votipka said. “That park is situated in the middle of one of the largest and most diverse neighborhoods in our community.”

Votipka said he would love to see some of the American Rescue Plan funding go toward repairing that and maybe adding tennis courts and pickleball courts, as well as just anything that could be done to that park and Farmington Park off Wellington Drive to make them so residents of the neighborhood — many of whom have children — can feel safe going to them in the evenings and have a nicer place to visit.

“I think that would benefit the entire neighborhood, continue the increase in housing that we’ve all enjoyed in this ward,” he said.

Votipka’s brother, Turner Votipka, who is seeking election to a seat on the Nash County Board of Commissioners, referred to the “broken window effect,” which is a theory that crime in an area starts to go down after one repairs the broken window.

Turner Votipka cited the theory in the possibility of repairing the tennis courts at Englewood Park and called the tennis courts “literally the crappiest part” of that entire park.

Turner Votipka made clear everything else at the park is excellent.

“The playground is nice. The baseball field is nice. The basketball court is nice. The soccer fields are great. And there’s a great disc golf course there, too,” Turner Votipka said.

He emphasized the issue is the condition of the tennis courts.

“I live literally a quarter of a mile from there and at nighttime cars are constantly parked there — and people are doing various deals and issues like that. And when I go walking with my family, I don’t go over there because it’s sketchy,” he said.

He said he knows the municipal Parks and Recreation Department began leaving the lights on at night to try to keep people from parking there and causing issues.

“But you’ve had shootings and things like that because that parking lot and those tennis courts are just so crummy no one wants to be there,” he said.

“So if you make it a place for people to be, then issues stop arising there” and then the whole neighborhood begins to become a better place that is family-oriented and where fellow residents enjoy themselves much more, he said. “And the pickleball community is growing — and it’s a great, cheap entrance sport.”

People can play pickleball outdoors in Rocky Mount, but they have to use the junior tennis courts at Sunset Park to do so.

Later during the public input session on Oct. 12, Marion Stoga, who is the Rocky Mount ambassador for the USA Pickleball Association, which is based in the Phoenix area, said she thought she was going to be the only one to bring up pickleball.

“I thought I was the only one who discovered Englewood Park and how horrible that tennis court is,” Stoga said. “The grounds that are there — too many trees, the walking path that’s there that can’t be utilized. And it’s scary, unsafe and unused.”

The American Rescue Plan Act was successfully advocated by the Biden White House to provide roughly $1.9 trillion in additional relief to deal with the continued effect of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy.

The municipality received more than $11.52 million via the act but technically only has spent nearly $1.27 million of that amount for COVID-related premium pay for essential municipal employees. Generally, premium pay is additional pay provided to employees for working certain types of hours or under certain types of conditions.

The previous City Council also authorized spending $3 million of the funding on affordable housing and $2 million of the funding on efforts to redevelop downtown.

In order to find out how residents believed the more than $5.25 million in yet-to-be-spent funds should be allocated, the municipality conducted 10 public input sessions, with one of them held in each of the City Council’s seven wards.

The remaining three public input sessions were citywide sessions, with two of them held in the council chamber at City Hall and one held at the Booker T. theater.