Traffic stop snares four suspects on weapons charges

Edgecombe County deputies arrested four suspects on Monday after discovering a handgun in their possession that had been modified to be capable of being fired as fully automatic, as well as a drum magazine capable of holding up to 100 rounds of ammunition.

All four are well known to law enforcement.

The incident began about 4 p.m. when a State Highway Patrol trooper stopped a vehicle on Ellis Road for speeding and radioed for assistance.

A post on the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page said that when deputies arrived at the scene, they discovered the modified handgun and drum-type magazine along with numerous rounds of loose ammunition and several other magazines inside the vehicle.

Johnquavius McKinney-Dickens, 20, De’airious Knight, 24, and Richard Hines III, 21, were each charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction and each jailed under a $250,000 bond in the Edgecombe County Detention Center.

Rodrikus Dozier, 23, was charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction, possession of a firearm by a felon and first-degree forcible rape and jailed under a $500,000 bond in the Edgecombe County Detention Center. Dozier already had an outstanding warrant for rape.

In August, McKinney-Dickens, Dozier and a juvenile were arrested following an Aug. 18 shooting near the intersection of Cedar Street and Walnut Street in Tarboro.

Deputy Cpl. Tyrell Maness passed the suspect’s vehicle near the Tarboro Town Hall as he was responding to the call, according to a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page.

Maness turned around and pursued the vehicle across the Tar River and into Princeville, where the chase continued until the vehicle stopped on Tolbert Place and three male suspects got out of the vehicle and ran.

McKinney-Dickens and the juvenile were captured while Dozier managed to elude escape for five days before being arrested.

McKinney-Dickens was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed gun, simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and resisting, obstructing and delaying. He was jailed under a $7,500 bond in the Edgecombe County Detention Center.

Dozier was charged with felony fleeing and eluding, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm, misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun, driving while license revoked, failure to heed blue lights and siren and resisting, obstructing and delaying. He was jailed under a $20,000 bond in the Edgecombe County Detention Center.

Ellis Road, where the four were stopped on Monday, runs into Thigpen Road where a man was killed and another wounded Sunday afternoon in a shooting.

Tolbert Place, where McKinney-Dickens, Dozier and the juvenile dumped their vehicle in the August incident, is the same location where LaMichael Everette’s body was discovered about 3 a.m. Sunday after he was shot.

Sheriff Clee Atkinson said he appreciates the cooperation and support of the State Highway Patrol and the DEA for their help in this case and their willingness to work together to get illegal weapons off the streets.